Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6: Tim Merlier take sprint victory

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) denied Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) in the final 100 meters in a hectic bunch sprint to take stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.

The Belgian national champion and ‘cross specialist marked the wheel of Gaviria through the closing straight as the Colombian was navigated through the melee by leadout man Max Richeze, rounding the UAE-Team Emirates sprinter as he launched his move to win by a bike length.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) launched his sprint late to take second place, with Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling) taking third.

“I’m struggling a lot in the mountains, and it’s not been easy, especially after I crashed on the first day,” Merlier said after the stage. “So today was the last chance to take victory, so I’m glad I took it for me and the team.

“The sport director said this morning that I need to go from far, so I listened to him and it paid off. It was a perfect leadout from the team to bring me into position and we took the risk to stay to the left, out of the wind, and in the end, we made the right choice.”

The 171-kilometer stage from Castelfidardo to Senigallia got off to hilly start before taking on four laps of a flat 16-kilometer city-center circuit in Senigallia.

The race was destined for a bunch sprint, but that didn’t stop a break of six going away early. However, they were never likely to make it to the line and sure enough, were all caught within the final 20 kilometers.

The sprint saw several teams looking to fight for victory, with Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Start-Up Nation and Deceuninck-Quick-Step among those fighting for space in the final kilometers. However, it was UAE-Team Emirates that launched the final acceleration, with Richeze sending Gaviria up on the right-hand side, only to be marked and outsprinted by Merlier at the last.

Race-leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the bunch to preserve his 16 second GC lead on Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

“There was a lot of headwind in the final kilometers, it was a messy sprint,” Yates said. “Luckily it all went well for me. Tomorrow it could be a more challenging stage but we have a strong team to defend the Maglia Azzurra.”

With Sunday’s stage set to play out on a hilly circuit, Yates will be looking to gain further seconds in the GC battle before the final 10-kilometer time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Monday.