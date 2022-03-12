Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6: Tadej Pogačar crushes crucial climbing stage, extends overall lead

Slovenian megastar takes control in Italy with huge solo win, extending GC lead to nearly two minutes ahead of final sprint stage Sunday.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) won his second stage of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico with a devastating performance over the so-called “Pantani climb” of Monte Carpegna on Saturday.

The Slovenian attacked 17km from the finish, reached the top of the second of two Carpegna ascents with a huge lead of 1:27 over a small group of chasers consisting of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), then descended the final 12km to take victory.

Vingegaard and Landa finished together to take second and third respectively after Mas crashed and Porte was distanced on the descent.

As a result, Vingegaard moves up to second on GC and Landa up to third after Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) had been distanced earlier in the day. Pogačar takes a commanding 1:52 lead into the final sprint stage Sunday.

Pogačar did have one small wobble on the cold, dangerous Carpegna descent, where snow lined either side of the roadside. But aside from that, this was another flawless performance from the 23-year-old, who currently looks unbeatable.

“I didn’t even think about trying to go with him,” said a resigned Vingegaard at the finish. “He was just incredible today, so much better than anyone else.”

It was clear that Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates had a stage victory in their plans when they, along with Jumbo-Visma, made sure that the day’s break did not survive.

“It was really amazing work,” Pogačar said of his team. “They brought me to the last climb, and I had good legs, so we decided to go for it. Marc [Soler] did a good pace at the start, then there were some attacks, and I decided to go at my own pace to the top. I tried my best to get warm, because it was super-cold today.

“When the guys are pulling all day in a headwind for 200 kilometers every day, to take the stage win on such an important day is a really good feeling.”

UAE Team Emirates had brought the gap down from the peloton to the break to less than two minutes by the official start of the first of the day’s two ascents of Monte Carpegna.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) had been the marquee name in that group, and was one of just five riders along with Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citroen), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Alex Aranburu and Luis Mas (both Movistar) to still be present at this point.

Simmons, who had already taken maximum points on the previous cat.2 climb of the day, was eager to seal victory in the King of the Mountains classification, and one by one dropped the other riders until he was alone two kilometers from the top.

The Coloradan was successful and crested the top with a lead of 30 seconds after all the other escapees had been swallowed up.

The bunch behind had been significantly reduced, with Evenepoel the most significant name to have been dropped on the climb, along with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).

An attack from Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) over the top of the climb reduced the group of favorites further to just eight riders ahead of a very technical descent.

Pogacar, Vingegaard, Mas, Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Caruso’s teammates Landa and Pello Bilbao were all present, but Porte, Thymen Arensman, Romain Bardet (both DSM), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took time to bridge back up.

Simmons was caught and passed by this group on the descent so that by the start of the second time up Monte Carpegna, this group was the front of the race.

Landa attacked from almost the foot of the climb, with only Pogačar, Mas and Vingegaard able to follow. But it was Pogačar’s attack one kilometer later that proved to be the race-winning move, with none of the others having any answer to his formidable acceleration.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates5:28:57
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:03
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:03
4PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:34
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:49
6HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:49
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:49
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:23
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:23
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:23
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:23
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:42
13EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:01
14RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies4:19
15MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates4:19
16LAFAY VictorCofidis5:00
17FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:00
18BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:02
19URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5:02
20SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates5:17
21MAS EnricMovistar Team5:21
22SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:24
23BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:24
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:24
25VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
27ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa7:24
28JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:50
29VILLELLA DavideCofidis9:01
30ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:55
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers11:26
32CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12:14
33ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli14:12
34CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost14:12
35BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic14:12
36BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma14:12
37BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe14:50
38CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo14:50
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis15:54
40ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:54
41ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team15:59
42OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team16:53
43DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ17:09
44LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ17:09
45FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe17:11
46FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates17:11
47SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers17:11
48CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team18:30
49GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa18:45
50VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost18:48
51BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo18:58
52SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19:09
53SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo19:09
54FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech20:08
55SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team20:08
56TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli20:08
57GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:08
58HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM22:07
59TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:17
60SIMON JulienTotalEnergies23:15
61CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:01
62COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team24:43
63VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma26:10
64SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:10
65ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:10
66GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers26:10
67ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM26:10
68VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma26:10
69MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix26:10
70GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:10
71ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team26:10
72RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team26:10
73MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:30
74KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:30
75THOMAS BenjaminCofidis26:30
76BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:08
77VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix28:08
78TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM28:13
79PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:50
80BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe28:50
81VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team28:50
82NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team29:20
83RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic29:36
84HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:15
85BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies30:15
86IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech30:15
87NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech30:15
88MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli30:15
89RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli30:15
90MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa30:15
91TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30:15
92VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team30:15
93FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies30:15
94HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe30:15
95STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix30:15
96CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost30:25
97ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:25
98KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma31:31
99BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team31:34
100OSS DanielTotalEnergies31:50
101MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team31:50
102ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech31:50
103RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:50
104DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech31:50
105NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM31:50
106CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:50
107RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:54
108LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa31:54
109BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech31:54
110KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:54
111NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech31:54
112BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:54
113GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix31:54
114PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix31:54
115ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa31:54
116SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ31:54
117MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team31:54
118KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal31:54
119SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal31:54
120DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ31:54
121KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ31:54
122MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:54
123HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious31:54
124MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix31:54
125THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:54
126SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost31:54
127CIMOLAI DavideCofidis31:54
128KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma31:54
129SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal32:51
130BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies33:10
131BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team33:10
132SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious33:10
133EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:10
134BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious33:18
135BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa33:34
136BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:34
137BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates34:41
138GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco34:41
139ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34:41
140GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ34:41
141CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34:41
142RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates34:41
143MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe34:41
144AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma35:02
145PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:02
146MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo35:02
147VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:02
148FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè36:17
149DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM36:58
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 23:45:55
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:52
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:33
4PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:44
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3:05
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:16
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:20
8PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ3:37
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:51
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:03
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:20
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM4:29
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:16
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6:33
15SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates6:42
16MAS EnricMovistar Team6:42
17LAFAY VictorCofidis6:52
18RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies7:10
19FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:28
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe7:48
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic8:33
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team8:34
23BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team9:24
24JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:15
25MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates11:03
26ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:48
27GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12:38
28SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli13:25
29VILLELLA DavideCofidis14:46
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe17:38
31ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team18:42
32CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:56
33BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic20:06
34OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team20:08
35ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:02
36BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma21:56
37VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team23:55
38CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team25:02
39TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:03
40ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25:18
41GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa26:19
42FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech27:30
43THOMAS BenjaminCofidis28:08
44MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix28:12
45FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates29:26
46SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:31
47SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team29:42
48CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo30:14
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo30:17
50DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ30:47
51PEREZ AnthonyCofidis31:13
52MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:24
53TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:02
54STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix33:10
55VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team36:16
56COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team36:39
57LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ36:52
58FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies37:28
59SIMON JulienTotalEnergies38:58
60VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team40:10
61SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers41:29
62SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo41:39
63BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:58
64FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe42:13
65SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo42:14
66ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team42:21
67CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost42:47
68NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech43:41
69KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma43:41
70VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma43:44
71GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix43:51
72GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco45:16
73GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45:30
74PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:15
75RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team47:05
76HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM47:44
77RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli49:03
78IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech49:17
79BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies49:36
80ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM50:10
81VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix51:05
82DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51:08
83BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team53:41
84ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa53:47
85BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:54
86VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost54:02
87BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe54:24
88ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli54:36
89TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious54:46
90RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic55:43
91KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:53
92OSS DanielTotalEnergies57:28
93ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team58:25
94HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team58:48
95CIMOLAI DavideCofidis58:50
96BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli58:52
97CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco59:00
98VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma59:24
99EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01:06
100SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:03:20
101SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:03:42
102TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:04:33
103MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:04:33
104NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:04:52
105MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:13
106RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:46
107KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07:09
108THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:07:40
109HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:07:44
110KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:07:55
111RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09:16
112MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:10:24
113NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:10:41
114AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:10:49
115DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech1:11:04
116HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:11:21
117BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech1:11:41
118MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:11:51
119PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12:01
120MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12:01
121MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:12:05
122KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:12:07
123SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:12:29
124NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech1:12:46
125BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:12:50
126PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix1:12:50
127LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa1:12:51
128SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal1:13:06
129BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13:45
130DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:13:52
131KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:14:03
132BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:14:08
133BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:14:55
134CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:15:00
135ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:15:02
136MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
137ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:15:25
138MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:15:30
139BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:15:53
140GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15:59
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:16:06
142RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1:16:38
143GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:16:46
144FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:17:26
145CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:17:52
146SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:18:36
147VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19:15
148ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:23:51
149CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates44
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma24
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
4MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
5KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma18
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers13
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic12
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
10VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team11
11MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ10
13CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9
14OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9
15BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious9
16LAFAY VictorCofidis8
17GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
18HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe7
19MAS EnricMovistar Team7
20ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
21ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM6
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious6
23GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
24DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
25GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
26THOMAS BenjaminCofidis5
27SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5
28ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates5
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4
30LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
31BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
32BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
34KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3
35CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
36HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
37VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
38NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3
39BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
40ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
41COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2
43BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
44GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
45SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
46VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
47SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1
48MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 23:45:55
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:16
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:20
4CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:56
5TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:03
6SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:31
7STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix33:10
8FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies37:28
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo42:14
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team47:05
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team58:48
12SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:03:42
13RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:46
14KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07:09
15RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09:16
16NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:10:41
17KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:12:07
18DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:13:52
19BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:14:55
20MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
21BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:15:53
22GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15:59
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo35
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates25
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma15
4BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa13
5LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9
8MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix9
9GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa8
10MAS EnricMovistar Team8
11PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
12ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa6
13RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6
14VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
15OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
16BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma3
17RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
18HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2
19BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
20LAFAY VictorCofidis2
21KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
23MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2
24GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
25PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1
26EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
27THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
28HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
29ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
30HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1
31MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 71:26:52
2UAE Team Emirates8:11
3BORA - hansgrohe19:04
4INEOS Grenadiers25:54
5Cofidis29:06
6Team DSM34:16
7AG2R Citroën Team35:14
8Movistar Team35:54
9Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli40:08
10EOLO-Kometa43:37
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:48
12Astana Qazaqstan Team47:09
13Jumbo-Visma48:57
14Groupama - FDJ50:57
15Trek - Segafredo54:21
16Team Arkéa Samsic56:41
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04:41
18TotalEnergies1:12:58
19Alpecin-Fenix1:25:51
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:33:49
21EF Education-EasyPost1:33:56
22Israel - Premier Tech1:49:41
23Lotto Soudal2:21:47
24Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:29:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo