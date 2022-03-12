Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6: Tadej Pogačar crushes crucial climbing stage, extends overall lead
Slovenian megastar takes control in Italy with huge solo win, extending GC lead to nearly two minutes ahead of final sprint stage Sunday.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) won his second stage of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico with a devastating performance over the so-called “Pantani climb” of Monte Carpegna on Saturday.
The Slovenian attacked 17km from the finish, reached the top of the second of two Carpegna ascents with a huge lead of 1:27 over a small group of chasers consisting of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), then descended the final 12km to take victory.
Vingegaard and Landa finished together to take second and third respectively after Mas crashed and Porte was distanced on the descent.
As a result, Vingegaard moves up to second on GC and Landa up to third after Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) had been distanced earlier in the day. Pogačar takes a commanding 1:52 lead into the final sprint stage Sunday.
🔱 Tirreno Adriatico @eolo_it 2022
👑 Padrone indiscusso @TamauPogi
👑 Undisputed ruler @TamauPogi #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/pZIKV0OUQW
— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 12, 2022
Pogačar did have one small wobble on the cold, dangerous Carpegna descent, where snow lined either side of the roadside. But aside from that, this was another flawless performance from the 23-year-old, who currently looks unbeatable.
“I didn’t even think about trying to go with him,” said a resigned Vingegaard at the finish. “He was just incredible today, so much better than anyone else.”
Jonas Vingegaard finished 2️⃣nd place in today’s queen stage! Because of this result he also climbs to 2️⃣nd place in the GC!👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ALnYlBEg6a
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 12, 2022
It was clear that Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates had a stage victory in their plans when they, along with Jumbo-Visma, made sure that the day’s break did not survive.
“It was really amazing work,” Pogačar said of his team. “They brought me to the last climb, and I had good legs, so we decided to go for it. Marc [Soler] did a good pace at the start, then there were some attacks, and I decided to go at my own pace to the top. I tried my best to get warm, because it was super-cold today.
“When the guys are pulling all day in a headwind for 200 kilometers every day, to take the stage win on such an important day is a really good feeling.”
UAE Team Emirates had brought the gap down from the peloton to the break to less than two minutes by the official start of the first of the day’s two ascents of Monte Carpegna.
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) had been the marquee name in that group, and was one of just five riders along with Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r Citroen), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Alex Aranburu and Luis Mas (both Movistar) to still be present at this point.
Simmons, who had already taken maximum points on the previous cat.2 climb of the day, was eager to seal victory in the King of the Mountains classification, and one by one dropped the other riders until he was alone two kilometers from the top.
The Coloradan was successful and crested the top with a lead of 30 seconds after all the other escapees had been swallowed up.
The bunch behind had been significantly reduced, with Evenepoel the most significant name to have been dropped on the climb, along with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).
An attack from Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) over the top of the climb reduced the group of favorites further to just eight riders ahead of a very technical descent.
Pogacar, Vingegaard, Mas, Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Caruso’s teammates Landa and Pello Bilbao were all present, but Porte, Thymen Arensman, Romain Bardet (both DSM), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took time to bridge back up.
Simmons was caught and passed by this group on the descent so that by the start of the second time up Monte Carpegna, this group was the front of the race.
Landa attacked from almost the foot of the climb, with only Pogačar, Mas and Vingegaard able to follow. But it was Pogačar’s attack one kilometer later that proved to be the race-winning move, with none of the others having any answer to his formidable acceleration.
✈️ Vola @TamauPogi!
✈️ @TamauPogi flies away!#TirrenoAdriatico @TeamEmiratesUAE pic.twitter.com/Z5rU1ZDcWm
— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 12, 2022
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:28:57
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|4
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|7
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:23
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:23
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:23
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:42
|13
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:01
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|4:19
|15
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:19
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|5:00
|17
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:00
|18
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:02
|19
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:02
|20
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:17
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:21
|22
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:24
|23
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:24
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:24
|25
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|27
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:24
|28
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:50
|29
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|9:01
|30
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:55
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:26
|32
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12:14
|33
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|14:12
|34
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:12
|35
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:12
|36
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:12
|37
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:50
|38
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:50
|39
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|15:54
|40
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:54
|41
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|15:59
|42
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16:53
|43
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:09
|44
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:09
|45
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:11
|47
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:11
|48
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:30
|49
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:45
|50
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:48
|51
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:58
|52
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:09
|53
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:09
|54
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:08
|55
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:08
|56
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|20:08
|57
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:08
|58
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|22:07
|59
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:17
|60
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|23:15
|61
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:01
|62
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:43
|63
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:10
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:10
|65
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:10
|66
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:10
|67
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|26:10
|68
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|26:10
|69
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:10
|70
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:10
|71
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|26:10
|72
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|26:10
|73
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:30
|74
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:30
|75
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|26:30
|76
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:08
|77
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:08
|78
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|28:13
|79
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:50
|80
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:50
|81
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:50
|82
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|29:20
|83
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:36
|84
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:15
|85
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|30:15
|86
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30:15
|87
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30:15
|88
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|30:15
|89
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|30:15
|90
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|30:15
|91
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:15
|92
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:15
|93
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|30:15
|94
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:15
|95
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:15
|96
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|30:25
|97
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:25
|98
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:31
|99
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:34
|100
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|31:50
|101
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:50
|102
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:50
|103
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:50
|104
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:50
|105
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|31:50
|106
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:50
|107
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:54
|108
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|31:54
|109
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:54
|110
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:54
|111
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:54
|112
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:54
|113
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:54
|114
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:54
|115
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|31:54
|116
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:54
|117
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:54
|118
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|31:54
|119
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|31:54
|120
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:54
|121
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:54
|122
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:54
|123
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:54
|124
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:54
|125
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:54
|126
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:54
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|31:54
|128
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:54
|129
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|32:51
|130
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|33:10
|131
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:10
|132
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:10
|133
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:10
|134
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:18
|135
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:34
|136
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:34
|137
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:41
|138
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|34:41
|139
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:41
|140
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:41
|141
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:41
|142
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:41
|143
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:41
|144
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|35:02
|145
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:02
|146
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:02
|147
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:02
|148
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|36:17
|149
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|36:58
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:45:55
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:33
|4
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:44
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:05
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:16
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:20
|8
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:37
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:51
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:03
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:20
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4:29
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:16
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:33
|15
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:42
|16
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:42
|17
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|6:52
|18
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|7:10
|19
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:28
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|21
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:33
|22
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:34
|23
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:24
|24
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:15
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:03
|26
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:48
|27
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:38
|28
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|13:25
|29
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14:46
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:38
|31
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|18:42
|32
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:56
|33
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:06
|34
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|20:08
|35
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:02
|36
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:56
|37
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:55
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:02
|39
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:03
|40
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25:18
|41
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:19
|42
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:30
|43
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|28:08
|44
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:12
|45
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:26
|46
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:31
|47
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:42
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:14
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:17
|50
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:47
|51
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|31:13
|52
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:24
|53
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:02
|54
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:10
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:16
|56
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:39
|57
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:52
|58
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|37:28
|59
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|38:58
|60
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:10
|61
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:29
|62
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:39
|63
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:58
|64
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:13
|65
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:14
|66
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|42:21
|67
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|42:47
|68
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|43:41
|69
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|43:41
|70
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|43:44
|71
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|43:51
|72
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|45:16
|73
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:30
|74
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:15
|75
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|76
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|47:44
|77
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|49:03
|78
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|49:17
|79
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|49:36
|80
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|50:10
|81
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51:05
|82
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:08
|83
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|53:41
|84
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|53:47
|85
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:54
|86
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|54:02
|87
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:24
|88
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|54:36
|89
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|54:46
|90
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:43
|91
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:53
|92
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|57:28
|93
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|58:25
|94
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|58:48
|95
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|58:50
|96
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|58:52
|97
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|59:00
|98
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:24
|99
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01:06
|100
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03:20
|101
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:42
|102
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:04:33
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04:33
|104
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:04:52
|105
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:13
|106
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06:46
|107
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07:09
|108
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:40
|109
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:44
|110
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07:55
|111
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09:16
|112
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:10:24
|113
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|114
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:49
|115
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11:04
|116
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11:21
|117
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11:41
|118
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11:51
|119
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:01
|120
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:01
|121
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:05
|122
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|123
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12:29
|124
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:12:46
|125
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:12:50
|126
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:50
|127
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:12:51
|128
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:06
|129
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13:45
|130
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:13:52
|131
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:03
|132
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14:08
|133
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:14:55
|134
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15:00
|135
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:02
|136
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|137
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15:25
|138
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:30
|139
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:53
|140
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15:59
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16:06
|142
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:38
|143
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:16:46
|144
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:17:26
|145
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17:52
|146
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:18:36
|147
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19:15
|148
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23:51
|149
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|44
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|4
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|5
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|10
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11
|11
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|12
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|13
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|14
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9
|15
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|17
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|19
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7
|20
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|21
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|6
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|23
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|24
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|25
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|26
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|5
|27
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|28
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|30
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|32
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|34
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|35
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|36
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|37
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|38
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|39
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|40
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|41
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2
|43
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|44
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|45
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|46
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|47
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|48
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:45:55
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:16
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:20
|4
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:56
|5
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:03
|6
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:31
|7
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:10
|8
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|37:28
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:14
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|58:48
|12
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:42
|13
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06:46
|14
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07:09
|15
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09:16
|16
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|17
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|18
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:13:52
|19
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:14:55
|20
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|21
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:53
|22
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15:59
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|4
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|8
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|9
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|8
|11
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|12
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|13
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6
|14
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|15
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|16
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|19
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|20
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|23
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|24
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|25
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|26
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|27
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|28
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|29
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|30
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|31
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|71:26:52
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:11
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:04
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:54
|5
|Cofidis
|29:06
|6
|Team DSM
|34:16
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:14
|8
|Movistar Team
|35:54
|9
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|40:08
|10
|EOLO-Kometa
|43:37
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:48
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|47:09
|13
|Jumbo-Visma
|48:57
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:57
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:21
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:41
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04:41
|18
|TotalEnergies
|1:12:58
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25:51
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33:49
|21
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:33:56
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49:41
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21:47
|24
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:29:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.