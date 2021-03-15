Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins from an all-day break, Tadej Pogačar maintains overall lead
Wout van Aert denied additional points but maintains the lead in the sprinter's competition going into the final stage.
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 6 of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico in a reduced bunch sprint from the front of a successful breakaway.
The Dane, wearing the leader’s jersey for the climbing competition, scored his first professional win.
“This is the biggest win in my career. I have been fighting for this for five years,” said an excited Schmidt.
His first WorldTour-victory!
"This is the biggest win in my career. I have been fighting for this for five years."@MadsWurtz thanks his trainer and team-DS Nicki Sørensen. He has been working together with his fellow countryman for a long time!#TirrenoAdriatico #SababaISN pic.twitter.com/4MlUqVA47x
— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) March 15, 2021
The final 3km was technical, requiring riders to navigate a tunnel under a rail bridge and three chicanes, and while the route took riders through these features three times before the final, riders wanted to position themselves on the final run to have the best chance at taking the win.
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) opened the sprint coming out of the final 90-degree turn, but it was Schmidt who powered through for the win.
Overall leader Tadej Pogačar finished safely in the main bunch, with no change to the general classification.
How it happened
Several attempts to make a break were attempted, and finally, six managed to escape: Schmidt, Oliveira, Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo). Of this bunch, Bakelants was the best-credentialed, having worn the yellow jersey at the 2013 Tour de France stages 2 and 3.
With as much as six minutes’ advantage at 90km to go, the break worked cohesively, going into the four-lap finishing circuit, while the chase to bring them back slowly ate into the sextet’s lead.
At 52.5km, the advantage hovered around four minutes.
Several half-hearted attempts were made by riders in the main bunch to bridge up to the break in the finishing circuit, but nothing was successful.
In the third of four finishing laps, Liepins started to show signs of fatigue and was soon popped from the break, leaving the five off the front to sort out podium positions.
UAE-Team Emirates stopped applying pressure on the front to get sprinter Fernando Gaviria into position to take a bunch sprint, and instead focused on securing Pogacar’s overall race lead.
On the final lap, having enough gap on the main bunch, the break started to test each other’s legs, but it was not until the final technical 3km that signs of who was strongest started to show.
Racing single-file out of a tunnel under a rail bridge, the group played cat-and-mouse to see who would take the lead going into a series of sharp left and right turns.
Bakelants dropped to the back, and Schmid maintained second wheel into the final turn.
When the five emerged from the last 90-degree bend in the road, Oliveira came to the front for a flat final 400m straight drag.
GOT IT!
ISN’s @MadsWurtz just WON #TirrenoAdriatico 6th stage !
The emotions ? Right here ! pic.twitter.com/TMf7tojWtF
— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) March 15, 2021
Surging from third position, Schmidt launched from 200m out and maintained his lead to take his first win since turning pro in 2017, with Katusha.
What’s to come
The final stage of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico is a 10.1km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.
Pogačar is a skilled individual rider against the clock and is favored to maintain his overall lead.
World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) will take the start as the odds-on favorite to take the pan-flat final stage.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:42:09
|2
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|4
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|6
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|7
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|8
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09
|10
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:09
|11
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|14
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|15
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|16
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|17
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|18
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:09
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09
|20
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|21
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|22
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|24
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|25
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|26
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|28
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|29
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|30
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|31
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|32
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|33
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:09
|34
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|36
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|38
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09
|39
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|40
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|41
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|42
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09
|43
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|44
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|45
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|46
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:09
|47
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|50
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|52
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|53
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|54
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09
|55
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|57
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:09
|58
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|59
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|60
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|61
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|62
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|63
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|64
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|65
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|66
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|67
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|68
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|69
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|70
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|71
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|72
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|73
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|74
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|75
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|76
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:09
|77
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09
|78
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:09
|79
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|80
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|81
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|82
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:09
|83
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:09
|84
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09
|85
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09
|86
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|87
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|88
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|89
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|90
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:09
|91
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09
|92
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|93
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|94
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|95
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|96
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|97
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|98
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|99
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09
|100
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|101
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:09
|102
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:09
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:09
|104
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|105
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|106
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:30
|107
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|108
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:37
|109
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:39
|110
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:46
|112
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:46
|113
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:46
|114
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:46
|115
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:52
|116
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:11
|117
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:50
|118
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50
|119
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50
|120
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:50
|121
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:50
|122
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:50
|123
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:50
|124
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:50
|125
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:50
|126
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:50
|127
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:50
|128
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:50
|129
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:53
|130
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:53
|131
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:53
|132
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53
|133
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:09
|134
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:13
|135
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:13
|136
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:25
|137
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32
|138
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:32
|139
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:39
|140
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:39
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5:39
|142
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:08
|143
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|10:08
|144
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:08
|145
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:08
|146
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:08
|147
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:31
|148
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:31
|149
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:31
|150
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:31
|151
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:31
|152
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:31
|153
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:31
|154
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:31
|155
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:31
|156
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|12:01
|157
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:01
|158
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:01
|159
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:01
|160
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:01
|161
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:01
|162
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:01
|163
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:01
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:01
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:24:59
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:00
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|5
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:54
|6
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:30
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:42
|8
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5:03
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:54
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|6:58
|11
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:46
|13
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:26
|14
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:55
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:15
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:08
|17
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:34
|18
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:40
|19
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:16
|20
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:23
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:41
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:36
|23
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:49
|24
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:27
|25
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:48
|26
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:56
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:59
|28
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|18:43
|29
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:54
|30
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|19:44
|31
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:08
|32
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:20
|33
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|21:06
|34
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:21
|35
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:27
|36
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:42
|37
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:51
|38
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|25:10
|39
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:25
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|25:32
|41
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:41
|42
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:03
|43
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:01
|44
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:02
|45
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|29:27
|46
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|47
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29:49
|48
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:57
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|30:57
|50
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:09
|51
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:25
|52
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:27
|53
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:44
|54
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:55
|55
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:43
|56
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:46
|57
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:23
|58
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|36:25
|59
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:59
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:43
|61
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:47
|62
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:58
|63
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:59
|64
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:01
|65
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|38:45
|66
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:23
|67
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:30
|68
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:48
|69
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:10
|70
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|41:10
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41:26
|72
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:34
|73
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|42:53
|74
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:54
|75
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:57
|76
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|43:07
|77
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43:13
|78
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|43:15
|79
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:34
|80
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:49
|81
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:56
|82
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:05
|83
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:21
|84
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:22
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:57
|86
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:31
|87
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:17
|88
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|47:27
|89
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|47:48
|90
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|48:03
|91
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:10
|92
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|48:38
|93
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|48:56
|94
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:15
|95
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|49:17
|96
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:34
|97
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:47
|98
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|50:10
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|50:20
|100
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:56
|101
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:31
|102
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|52:02
|103
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:46
|104
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|52:49
|105
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|53:22
|106
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|53:23
|107
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:19
|108
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:25
|109
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|54:30
|110
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:33
|111
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:43
|112
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|55:04
|113
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|55:31
|114
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|55:35
|115
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|57:24
|116
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|57:56
|117
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|57:58
|118
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:36
|119
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|59:08
|120
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59:15
|121
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:23
|122
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02:11
|123
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:02:20
|124
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:02:57
|125
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03:14
|126
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:34
|127
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:04:36
|128
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05:05
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:15
|130
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:05:16
|131
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:25
|132
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:05:29
|133
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05:39
|134
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:05:55
|135
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:17
|136
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:06:22
|137
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:06:32
|138
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:31
|139
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:51
|140
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:08:18
|141
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:10
|142
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:45
|143
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10:03
|144
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:23
|145
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10:49
|146
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:15
|147
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11:43
|148
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:11:56
|149
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:13:14
|150
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:31
|151
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14:16
|152
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15:51
|153
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:16:24
|154
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17:08
|155
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:17:36
|156
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:18:26
|157
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:18:58
|158
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:20:34
|159
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22:59
|160
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:00
|161
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29:04
|162
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:31:07
|163
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:22
|164
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:57
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|4
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|6
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|7
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|8
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|12
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|14
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|15
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|16
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|18
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|19
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|20
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|21
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|22
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|24
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6
|25
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|28
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|30
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|31
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|32
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|33
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|34
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|36
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|37
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2
|38
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|39
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|40
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|41
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|42
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|43
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|44
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|45
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|46
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1
|47
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|48
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:24:59
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:42
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:15
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:23
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:42
|7
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:41
|8
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|9
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29:49
|10
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:43
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:46
|12
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|38:45
|13
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:54
|14
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43:13
|15
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:21
|16
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|48:38
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|48:56
|18
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|49:17
|19
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|52:02
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:46
|21
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:19
|22
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:33
|23
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:02:57
|24
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:04:36
|25
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05:05
|26
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:06:32
|27
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:31
|28
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:20:34
|29
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29:04
|30
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:31:07
|31
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:57
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|2
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|4
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|6
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|7
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|9
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|15
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|17
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|18
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|22
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|24
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|25
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|27
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|28
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|29
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|30
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|31
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|33
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana - Premier Tech
|79:41:23
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:29
|3
|Movistar Team
|12:52
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:08
|5
|Team DSM
|16:41
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:10
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:29
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:16
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:51
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:42
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:50
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|32:56
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:09
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:13
|15
|Team Total Direct Energie
|37:41
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:19
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|53:04
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|54:05
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:36
|20
|EF Education - Nippo
|58:24
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:11
|22
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:04:11
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:11:00
|24
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:12:54
|25
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:00:12
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.