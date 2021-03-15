Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6: Mads Würtz Schmidt wins from an all-day break, Tadej Pogačar maintains overall lead

Wout van Aert denied additional points but maintains the lead in the sprinter's competition going into the final stage.

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 6 of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico in a reduced bunch sprint from the front of a successful breakaway.

The Dane, wearing the leader’s jersey for the climbing competition, scored his first professional win.

“This is the biggest win in my career. I have been fighting for this for five years,” said an excited Schmidt.

The final 3km was technical, requiring riders to navigate a tunnel under a rail bridge and three chicanes, and while the route took riders through these features three times before the final, riders wanted to position themselves on the final run to have the best chance at taking the win.

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) opened the sprint coming out of the final 90-degree turn, but it was Schmidt who powered through for the win.

Overall leader Tadej Pogačar finished safely in the main bunch, with no change to the general classification.

How it happened

Several attempts to make a break were attempted, and finally, six managed to escape: Schmidt, Oliveira, Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo). Of this bunch, Bakelants was the best-credentialed, having worn the yellow jersey at the 2013 Tour de France stages 2 and 3.

With as much as six minutes’ advantage at 90km to go, the break worked cohesively, going into the four-lap finishing circuit, while the chase to bring them back slowly ate into the sextet’s lead.

At 52.5km, the advantage hovered around four minutes.

Several half-hearted attempts were made by riders in the main bunch to bridge up to the break in the finishing circuit, but nothing was successful.

In the third of four finishing laps, Liepins started to show signs of fatigue and was soon popped from the break, leaving the five off the front to sort out podium positions.

UAE-Team Emirates stopped applying pressure on the front to get sprinter Fernando Gaviria into position to take a bunch sprint, and instead focused on securing Pogacar’s overall race lead.

On the final lap, having enough gap on the main bunch, the break started to test each other’s legs, but it was not until the final technical 3km that signs of who was strongest started to show.

Racing single-file out of a tunnel under a rail bridge, the group played cat-and-mouse to see who would take the lead going into a series of sharp left and right turns.

Bakelants dropped to the back, and Schmid maintained second wheel into the final turn.

When the five emerged from the last 90-degree bend in the road, Oliveira came to the front for a flat final 400m straight drag.

Surging from third position, Schmidt launched from 200m out and maintained his lead to take his first win since turning pro in 2017, with Katusha.

What’s to come

The final stage of the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico is a 10.1km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Pogačar is a skilled individual rider against the clock and is favored to maintain his overall lead.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) will take the start as the odds-on favorite to take the pan-flat final stage.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation3:42:09
2VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
3VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo0:00
4BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
5OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
6LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:25
7MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:09
8BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
9VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09
10KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:09
11HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
12VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:09
13VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
14SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:09
15SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:09
16OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
17PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
18ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:09
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:09
20MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
21MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:09
22HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:09
23ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
24VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:09
25POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:09
26CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:09
28OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:09
29VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
30FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
31DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:09
32FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:09
33HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:09
34FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:09
35POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:09
36WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:09
37FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:09
38MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09
39QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
40DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
41ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
42LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:09
43IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech1:09
44KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:09
45BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:09
46NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:09
47SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09
48CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:09
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:09
50VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:09
51NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:09
52MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:09
53SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:09
54CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:09
55ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
56VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:09
57BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:09
58VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
59STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:09
60FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:09
61BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange1:09
62VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:09
63RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
64KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:09
65MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:09
66ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:09
67OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
68WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:09
69SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
70HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:09
71PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:09
72VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
73BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
74ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:09
75YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:09
76VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:09
77BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09
78KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:09
79GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
80ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:09
81SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:09
82KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo1:09
83ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:09
84BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09
85ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09
86BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:09
87CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:09
88RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
89PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:09
90POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:09
91PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:09
92BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:09
93VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:09
94GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
95DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
96SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team1:09
97VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:09
98VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
99MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09
100BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
101ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa1:09
102NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:09
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:09
104JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:09
105HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
106BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:30
107BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:33
108SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37
109PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie1:39
110AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:40
111DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:46
112TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:46
113ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:46
114BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:46
115VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:52
116KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:11
117TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:50
118ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:50
119ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:50
120TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie2:50
121MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:50
122KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:50
123THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:50
124LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:50
125PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:50
126BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation2:50
127THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2:50
128CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2:50
129LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:53
130CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:53
131DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:53
132LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo2:53
133CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:09
134GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:13
135GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic3:13
136CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:25
137VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix3:32
138BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech4:32
139LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ5:39
140MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo5:39
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5:39
142MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix10:08
143FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal10:08
144BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa10:08
145GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers10:08
146TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious10:08
147BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:31
148CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious10:31
149PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious10:31
150NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo10:31
151SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo10:31
152CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team10:31
153MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma10:31
154ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa10:31
155PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:31
156RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa12:01
157ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic12:01
158ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo12:01
159VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:01
160MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech12:01
161CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo12:01
162CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo12:01
163HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo12:01
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo12:01
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 26:24:59
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:15
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:00
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:30
5FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:54
6WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4:30
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:42
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM5:03
9NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:54
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange6:58
11SOLER MarcMovistar Team7:13
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:46
13HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech11:26
14FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech11:55
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:15
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ13:08
17DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie13:34
18DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation13:40
19FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates14:16
20SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:23
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech14:41
22ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:36
23RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie15:49
24BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team16:27
25CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16:48
26THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16:56
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe17:59
28HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM18:43
29POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:54
30ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo19:44
31VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:08
32ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech20:20
33TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM21:06
34VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team21:21
35SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:27
36HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo21:42
37CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious24:51
38SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team25:10
39BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:25
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team25:32
41CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo25:41
42ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:03
43CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:01
44PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28:02
45DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal29:27
46ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe29:31
47TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec29:49
48SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team29:57
49CATALDO DarioMovistar Team30:57
50ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step32:09
51IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech32:25
52KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:27
53SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie34:44
54CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers34:55
55SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo35:43
56MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ35:46
57MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates36:23
58JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange36:25
59ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step36:59
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team37:43
61BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious37:47
62NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation37:58
63GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma37:59
64THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ38:01
65STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange38:45
66VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team39:23
67HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation39:30
68WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation39:48
69OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe40:10
70OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team41:10
71OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic41:26
72VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix42:34
73KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo42:53
74GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:54
75ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma42:57
76KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo43:07
77MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43:13
78ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange43:15
79VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:34
80POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates43:49
81KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ43:56
82HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:05
83ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa44:21
84SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo44:22
85PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:57
86BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo46:31
87BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step47:17
88VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix47:27
89MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange47:48
90LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic48:03
91BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe48:10
92GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic48:38
93VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal48:56
94BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:15
95NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM49:17
96VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma49:34
97VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS49:47
98BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech50:10
99ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM50:20
100LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ50:56
101PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers51:31
102BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec52:02
103WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious52:46
104BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation52:49
105PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic53:22
106PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team53:23
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ54:19
108LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo54:25
109MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix54:30
110OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates54:33
111VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step54:43
112VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo55:04
113PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie55:31
114CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa55:35
115BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange57:24
116CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS57:56
117MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix57:58
118BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe58:36
119BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie59:08
120VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux59:15
121VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:01:23
122LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02:11
123MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:02:20
124KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:02:57
125CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:03:14
126CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:34
127NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo1:04:36
128PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:05:05
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:15
130GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:05:16
131KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:05:25
132CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo1:05:29
133BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05:39
134HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:05:55
135SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:06:17
136VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:06:22
137ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:06:32
138FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:07:31
139VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:51
140DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:08:18
141MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:10
142MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:09:45
143DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10:03
144ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10:23
145RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:10:49
146LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:11:15
147CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:11:43
148TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:11:56
149TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:13:14
150AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:31
151TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:14:16
152VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15:51
153PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:16:24
154HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:17:08
155ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa1:17:36
156SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:18:26
157ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:18:58
158BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:20:34
159MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:22:59
160MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24:00
161MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:29:04
162RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:31:07
163SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:22
164VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:57
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma43
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix39
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates35
4WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15
6VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo14
7BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step14
8YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal12
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
12LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo10
13ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10
14VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9
15MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix9
16GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers7
18FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech7
19BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
20VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
21WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6
22QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
23ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6
24OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6
25MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
28FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates5
30DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5
31STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
32DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation3
33THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
34CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
36BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3
37SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2
38NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
39THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2
40HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2
41PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2
42VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
43FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1
44CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
45LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1
46KANTER MaxTeam DSM1
47RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
48SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 26:24:59
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:30
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:42
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:15
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:23
6HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo21:42
7CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo25:41
8ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe29:31
9TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec29:49
10SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo35:43
11MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ35:46
12STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange38:45
13GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:54
14MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43:13
15ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa44:21
16GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic48:38
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal48:56
18NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM49:17
19BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec52:02
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious52:46
21GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ54:19
22OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates54:33
23KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:02:57
24NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo1:04:36
25PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:05:05
26ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:06:32
27AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:31
28BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:20:34
29MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:29:04
30RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:31:07
31VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:57
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates24
2WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix18
4BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange15
6ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
7BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
9VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo8
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo7
12THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ7
13LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious6
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5
15BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
16VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5
17STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
18CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
19ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
20PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4
21QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3
22FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech3
23FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3
24SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3
25VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
26BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2
27BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2
28FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1
29SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
30NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
31VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1
32TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1
33SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Astana - Premier Tech 79:41:23
2INEOS Grenadiers3:29
3Movistar Team12:52
4Team Jumbo-Visma15:08
5Team DSM16:41
6Trek - Segafredo18:10
7UAE-Team Emirates18:29
8BORA - hansgrohe20:16
9Bahrain - Victorious20:51
10Deceuninck - Quick Step23:42
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:50
12Team BikeExchange32:56
13Groupama - FDJ36:09
14AG2R Citroën Team36:13
15Team Total Direct Energie37:41
16Israel Start-Up Nation40:19
17Lotto Soudal53:04
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS54:05
19Team Arkéa Samsic54:36
20EF Education - Nippo58:24
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:11
22Gazprom - RusVelo1:04:11
23Alpecin-Fenix1:11:00
24EOLO-Kometa2:12:54
25Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:00:12

Stay On Topic