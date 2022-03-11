Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5: Warren Barguil climbs to win from breakaway

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) took the win on stage 5 of the 2022 Tirreno Adriatico.

From the remains of the successful breakaway, Xandro Meurisse (Fenix-Alpecin), and Simone Velasco (Astana-Qazaqstan) heled on for second and third on the stage, respectively.

“It’s amazing, I was planning to make the finish because it was a good race, a good finish for me. I had the feeling today would be a good day for
the break,” Barguil said. “I had good legs on the climb… I was waiting for the good moment, at one point the speed was going down and then I made the move from the back.”

“Today, I thought it was a one-day race and I have given everything,” Barguil said. “It’s very nice to have a victory at this level.”

While chasing after Barguil, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) went off-course and had to chase back onto the rear of a reduced group that followed the lead group to the line.

This was Barguils’s best performance in nearly five years.

“You have to manage in the breakaway, play it tactical and be smart. You don’t have to be the strongest,” Barguil added.

Withdrawals and abandons of note over the previous day have been Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

How it happened

A dozen riders had gone up the road after battling to get away in the first hour of racing. The best-placed rider in the front group is Frenchman Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), who was placed 12th on the GC, 1:08 behind Pogačar, at the start of the stage.

With 2:25 advantage at 75km to go, the twelve on the front had UAE Team Emirates leading a half-hearted pursuit, while Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenpoel (both Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) kept a close eye on Pogačar and his squad.

The gap continued to stretch out and with 60km to go, the advantage was nearly 3:30 before contracting to three minutes and then ballooning to nearly four minutes with 30km left to race on the stage.

Barguil launched a massive attack at 21km from the front of the break, and Thomas responded, while the breakaway that had worked so well, earlier, came apart.

This gambit netted the two French riders as much as 12 seconds on the struggling breakaway into the second and final finishing circuit at 18.5km from the finish.

Race leaders off-course

The breakaway re-formed, having brought back the French duo, and became seven on the front racing two minutes ahead of Pogačar’s group.

As Barguil and Thomas recovered from their attack, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) lead the break into the final 10km.

Evenepoel attacked at 8km to go, with Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Pogačar, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) going with this move. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) was late to respond and chased to get back on terms with the hot pursuit, just as this elite bunch went off-course.

Quickly realizing they were headed in the wrong direction, this group slowed and turned around, and ultimately did not cost Pogačar and Evenepoel their podium positions.

With just 5km remaining, Barguil attacked again, and this time Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) tried to go with him to form another all-French duo.

Some 1,500m later, Barguil dropped Ferrand into the final 3km on the steepest part of the final climb, where the road was barely one-car wide, on a surface of cobbles and pavers.

As Barguil wrenched his bike to the top and over the line for the win, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) managed to put enough time into Vingegaard to displace the Dane from the overall podium.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:39:53
2MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:10
3VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:14
4OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:15
5PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:26
6POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:28
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:28
8MAS EnricMovistar Team0:28
9EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:28
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:28
11LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:28
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:33
13PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:33
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:35
15BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:35
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:35
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:35
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:35
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:38
20LAFAY VictorCofidis0:38
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:38
22URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:38
23ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
24FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:43
25SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:47
26GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:47
27THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:51
28FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:51
29ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:51
30RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:07
31BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:19
32RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:19
33JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:22
34STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:38
35ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:39
36BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:50
37GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:27
38TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:29
39SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:29
40TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:29
41NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:29
42MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:00
43OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:51
44SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:51
45LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:51
46CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:53
47BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma3:53
48WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:53
49BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic3:53
50VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:53
51CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3:53
52VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:53
53ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:58
54BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo4:37
55MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates5:19
56BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:19
57SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:19
58VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5:19
59FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates5:56
60ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa5:56
61FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech5:57
62DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ7:23
63KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:23
64BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:23
65HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:23
66TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:23
67PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:23
68GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix7:23
69IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech7:23
70NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech7:23
71RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic7:23
72SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers7:23
73VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma7:23
74ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM7:23
75SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal7:23
76GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:23
77EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:23
78BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli7:23
79RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team7:23
80VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team7:23
81BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe7:23
82PEREZ AnthonyCofidis9:28
83COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9:28
84ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:28
85CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo9:28
86KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma9:28
87SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9:28
88CIMOLAI DavideCofidis9:31
89BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies13:09
90VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma13:09
91MAS LluísMovistar Team13:09
92SIMON JulienTotalEnergies13:09
93DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ13:34
94HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe15:08
95ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:08
96THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo15:08
97TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15:08
98NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM15:08
99MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:31
100AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma15:31
101SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15:33
102BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa17:36
103MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa17:36
104RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:36
105GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:36
106ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli17:36
107CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:36
108HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious17:36
109BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team18:04
110VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost19:00
111FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe19:00
112CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:00
113CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost19:00
114RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic19:00
115NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team19:17
116KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:17
117MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:17
118DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech19:17
119NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech19:17
120TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM19:17
121ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech19:17
122SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious19:17
123CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:17
124MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team19:17
125MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team19:17
126LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa19:17
127KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma19:17
128GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic19:17
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix19:17
130BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates19:17
131BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team19:17
132OSS DanielTotalEnergies19:17
133GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers19:17
134VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers19:17
135MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:17
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ19:17
137SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal19:17
138SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost19:17
139MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix19:17
140ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates19:17
141BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech19:17
142BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies19:17
143FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:17
144MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe19:17
145BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious19:17
146CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost19:17
147VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:17
148HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19:17
149KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ19:17
150MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic19:44
151KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal19:55
152DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM20:11
153ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:11
154GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ20:16
155RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates20:19
156PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:19
157GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:44
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 18:17:08
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:09
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:43
4VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:45
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:00
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:02
8HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:06
9MAS EnricMovistar Team1:11
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:14
11SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:15
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:18
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:21
14CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:21
15LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:24
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
17THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:28
18CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:30
19PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:38
20LAFAY VictorCofidis1:42
21ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:52
23BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:56
24JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:15
25FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:18
26ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team2:33
27BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:38
28RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies2:41
29STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix2:45
30BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:50
31OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:05
32SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
33BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:21
34NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers4:12
35TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4:28
36TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:45
37ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:58
38OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix5:12
39WELLENS TimLotto Soudal5:26
40VILLELLA DavideCofidis5:35
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:44
42BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic5:44
43CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team6:22
44MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates6:34
45SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:51
46FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies7:03
47FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech7:12
48VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7:16
49GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa7:24
50CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli7:32
51BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma7:34
52SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team9:24
53VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9:45
54BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:54
55TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:35
56BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo11:09
57KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma11:37
58GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix11:47
59COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11:47
60FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates12:05
61NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech13:16
62DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:28
63PEREZ AnthonyCofidis15:09
64CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo15:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates32
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
4KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma18
5VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma14
6BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic12
7GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
8MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11
9VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team11
10DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ10
11OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9
12BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious9
13LAFAY VictorCofidis8
14GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
15MAS EnricMovistar Team7
16ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
17PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers6
18GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
20DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
21THOMAS BenjaminCofidis5
22GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
23SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5
25ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates5
26LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
27BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
28KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3
29SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
30LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3
31CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
32VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
33NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3
34BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3
35HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
37HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2
38VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers2
39BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
40GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
41SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
42VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
43SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1
44MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 18:17:08
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:09
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:43
4STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix2:45
5SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
6NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers4:12
7TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4:28
8TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:45
9OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix5:12
10FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies7:03
11CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli7:32
12GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic20:05
13RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team20:45
14SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo22:55
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:25
16SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal30:41
17RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè34:42
18DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM36:44
19RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic39:30
20MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe40:26
21KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma40:26
22KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:29
23BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates41:02
24GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco41:08
25NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team41:11
26BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa41:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15
2BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa10
3MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix9
4BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9
5GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa8
6ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa6
7RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6
8POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates5
9VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
10VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4
11OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
12BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma3
13RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
14LAFAY VictorCofidis2
15KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2
16MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2
17GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
18EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
19THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
20HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
21MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
22ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 11:01:17
2Movistar Team0:44
3BORA - hansgrohe0:47
4Astana Qazaqstan Team1:43
5INEOS Grenadiers2:04
6EOLO-Kometa2:23
7Cofidis3:44
8Alpecin-Fenix4:01
9UAE Team Emirates4:56
10AG2R Citroën Team5:27
11Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:49
12Team DSM6:53
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:58
14Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:07
15Team Arkéa Samsic9:38
16Jumbo-Visma10:06
17Groupama - FDJ10:09
18Team BikeExchange - Jayco11:14
19Trek - Segafredo13:02
20TotalEnergies13:41
21Israel - Premier Tech19:05
22Lotto Soudal28:55
23EF Education-EasyPost37:00
24Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:52

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

