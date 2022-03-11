Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5: Warren Barguil climbs to win from breakaway
Tadej Pogačar rolls on in blue leader's jersey despite course routing mishap in final kilometers.
Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) took the win on stage 5 of the 2022 Tirreno Adriatico.
From the remains of the successful breakaway, Xandro Meurisse (Fenix-Alpecin), and Simone Velasco (Astana-Qazaqstan) heled on for second and third on the stage, respectively.
“It’s amazing, I was planning to make the finish because it was a good race, a good finish for me. I had the feeling today would be a good day for
the break,” Barguil said. “I had good legs on the climb… I was waiting for the good moment, at one point the speed was going down and then I made the move from the back.”
“Today, I thought it was a one-day race and I have given everything,” Barguil said. “It’s very nice to have a victory at this level.”
While chasing after Barguil, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) went off-course and had to chase back onto the rear of a reduced group that followed the lead group to the line.
This was Barguils’s best performance in nearly five years.
“You have to manage in the breakaway, play it tactical and be smart. You don’t have to be the strongest,” Barguil added.
Withdrawals and abandons of note over the previous day have been Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost) and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
How it happened
A dozen riders had gone up the road after battling to get away in the first hour of racing. The best-placed rider in the front group is Frenchman Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), who was placed 12th on the GC, 1:08 behind Pogačar, at the start of the stage.
With 2:25 advantage at 75km to go, the twelve on the front had UAE Team Emirates leading a half-hearted pursuit, while Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenpoel (both Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) kept a close eye on Pogačar and his squad.
The gap continued to stretch out and with 60km to go, the advantage was nearly 3:30 before contracting to three minutes and then ballooning to nearly four minutes with 30km left to race on the stage.
Barguil launched a massive attack at 21km from the front of the break, and Thomas responded, while the breakaway that had worked so well, earlier, came apart.
This gambit netted the two French riders as much as 12 seconds on the struggling breakaway into the second and final finishing circuit at 18.5km from the finish.
Race leaders off-course
The breakaway re-formed, having brought back the French duo, and became seven on the front racing two minutes ahead of Pogačar’s group.
As Barguil and Thomas recovered from their attack, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) lead the break into the final 10km.
Evenepoel attacked at 8km to go, with Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Pogačar, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) going with this move. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) was late to respond and chased to get back on terms with the hot pursuit, just as this elite bunch went off-course.
Quickly realizing they were headed in the wrong direction, this group slowed and turned around, and ultimately did not cost Pogačar and Evenepoel their podium positions.
With just 5km remaining, Barguil attacked again, and this time Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) tried to go with him to form another all-French duo.
Some 1,500m later, Barguil dropped Ferrand into the final 3km on the steepest part of the final climb, where the road was barely one-car wide, on a surface of cobbles and pavers.
As Barguil wrenched his bike to the top and over the line for the win, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) managed to put enough time into Vingegaard to displace the Dane from the overall podium.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:39:53
|2
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|3
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14
|4
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|5
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|9
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:28
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|11
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:33
|13
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35
|15
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:35
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:38
|20
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:38
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|22
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|24
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:43
|25
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47
|26
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|27
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:51
|28
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|29
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:51
|30
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:07
|31
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|32
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:19
|33
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|34
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:38
|35
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|36
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:27
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:29
|39
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:29
|40
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:29
|41
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:29
|42
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:00
|43
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:51
|44
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:51
|45
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|46
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:53
|47
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:53
|48
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53
|49
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:53
|50
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:53
|51
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:53
|52
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:53
|53
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:58
|54
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:37
|55
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:19
|56
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:19
|57
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:19
|58
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:19
|59
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:56
|60
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:56
|61
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:57
|62
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:23
|63
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:23
|64
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:23
|65
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:23
|66
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:23
|67
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:23
|68
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:23
|69
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:23
|70
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:23
|71
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:23
|72
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:23
|73
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:23
|74
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|7:23
|75
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|7:23
|76
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:23
|77
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:23
|78
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|7:23
|79
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|7:23
|80
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:23
|81
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:23
|82
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|9:28
|83
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:28
|84
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:28
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:28
|86
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:28
|87
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:28
|88
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|9:31
|89
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|13:09
|90
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:09
|91
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13:09
|92
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|13:09
|93
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:34
|94
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:08
|95
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:08
|96
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:08
|97
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:08
|98
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|15:08
|99
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:31
|100
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:31
|101
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:33
|102
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:36
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:36
|104
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:36
|105
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:36
|106
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|17:36
|107
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:36
|108
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:36
|109
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:04
|110
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:00
|111
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:00
|112
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:00
|113
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:00
|114
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:00
|115
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|19:17
|116
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:17
|117
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:17
|118
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:17
|119
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:17
|120
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|19:17
|121
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:17
|122
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:17
|123
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:17
|124
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:17
|125
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:17
|126
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:17
|127
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:17
|128
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:17
|129
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:17
|130
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:17
|131
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:17
|132
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|19:17
|133
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:17
|134
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:17
|135
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:17
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:17
|137
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|19:17
|138
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:17
|139
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:17
|140
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:17
|141
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:17
|142
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|19:17
|143
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:17
|144
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:17
|145
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:17
|146
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:17
|147
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:17
|148
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19:17
|149
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:17
|150
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:44
|151
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:55
|152
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|20:11
|153
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:11
|154
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:16
|155
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:19
|156
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:19
|157
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:44
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:17:08
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:43
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:00
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:00
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:11
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14
|11
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|13
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21
|14
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:21
|15
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|17
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:28
|18
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30
|19
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|20
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:42
|21
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52
|23
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:56
|24
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:15
|25
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:18
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|27
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|28
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|2:41
|29
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:45
|30
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50
|31
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|32
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|33
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:21
|34
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:12
|35
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:28
|36
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:45
|37
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:58
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:12
|39
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|5:26
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5:35
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:44
|42
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:44
|43
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:22
|44
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:34
|45
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:51
|46
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|7:03
|47
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:12
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:16
|49
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:24
|50
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|7:32
|51
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:34
|52
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:24
|53
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:45
|54
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:54
|55
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:35
|56
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:09
|57
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:37
|58
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:47
|59
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:47
|60
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:05
|61
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:16
|62
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:28
|63
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|15:09
|64
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|32
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|4
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12
|7
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|8
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|9
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11
|10
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|11
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9
|12
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|13
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|14
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|17
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|18
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|20
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|21
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|5
|22
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|23
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5
|25
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|26
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|27
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|28
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|29
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|31
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|32
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|33
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|34
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|36
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|37
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2
|38
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|39
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|40
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|41
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|42
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|43
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|44
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:17:08
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:43
|4
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:45
|5
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|6
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:12
|7
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:28
|8
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:45
|9
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:12
|10
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|7:03
|11
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|7:32
|12
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:05
|13
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|20:45
|14
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:55
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:25
|16
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|30:41
|17
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|34:42
|18
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|36:44
|19
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:30
|20
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:26
|21
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|40:26
|22
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:29
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:02
|24
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|41:08
|25
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|41:11
|26
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|2
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|10
|3
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|4
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|5
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|6
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|7
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|9
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|11
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|12
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|13
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|16
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|17
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|18
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|19
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|20
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|21
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|22
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:01:17
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|4
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|6
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:23
|7
|Cofidis
|3:44
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:01
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:56
|10
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:27
|11
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:49
|12
|Team DSM
|6:53
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:58
|14
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:07
|15
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:38
|16
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:06
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:09
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:14
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:02
|20
|TotalEnergies
|13:41
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:05
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|28:55
|23
|EF Education-EasyPost
|37:00
|24
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:52
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.