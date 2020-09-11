Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5: Simon Yates rides away from a select group on steep mountain top finish

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took stage 5 of the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico from the front of a select group including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and overall leader Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), and rode into the overall lead.

Yates attacked in the last 4km of the stage, on the steep slopes of the final ascent, shattering the break, and forcing Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), Thomas, and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) to chase and try to distance themselves from leader Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling).

Woods fought to hold on to the lead for another day, however the pace set by Yates was too much, and he dropped to eighth, 1:22 back by the finish.

Full report to follow.

