Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5: Mathieu van der Poel makes it two in attritional stage

Tadej Pogačar attacks van Aert with 17 kilometers remaining to extend GC lead.

Mathieu van der Poel edged a solo victory on the wet, attritional stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday.

The Alpecin-Fenix ace had ridden clear at fifty kilometers to go to grow a near-three-minute lead before a late chase from Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) set up a nail-biting closing 1500 meters that saw van der Poel only narrowly hang on for victory by ten seconds.

Van der Poel crossed the line and collapsed in exhaustion after being pushed to the limit on the storm-swept hilly parcours. The victory is his second of the race and fourth of the season.

“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometers,” he said. “I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn’t even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could. I’m happy with the win. I attacked from far away because I was cold, and I felt good until 20km to go.”

Tough day out for van der Poel. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Pogačar had attacked out of the GC group in the final 17km to drop Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished third on the stage. The Slovenian’s aggressive ride saw him extend his classification lead to 1:15 with just a sprint stage and short TT remaining.

“When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel,” Pogačar said. “I’m super-happy with the advantage I have over van Aert now before the time trial.”

The so-called “Stage of the Walls” took the bunch around four loops of a relentless closing circuit that included the Casteldiardo climb, which packed a one-kilometer, 15 percent stretch. The tough course, heavy rain, and high wind saw Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo) among those of many suffering, and the Colombian finished back in the bunch, losing his overnight spot on the GC podium in the process.

Van der Poel makes moves at 65km to go

Van der Poel made his winning move at around 65km to go as the early break of five dangled around 20 seconds up the road. The Dutchman accelerated twice in short succession to shatter the peloton into several small groups before the action condensed to a bunch of around 30, including those that had been in the break.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) was next to attack, pulling Higuita, van der Poel, van Aert and Pogačar out of the group. The move fizzled out at around 50km to go but van der Poel kept motoring alone as he began his long solo to the line.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dropped off the pace early on, struggling with the cold.

GC favorites suffer in the weather

With van der Poel vanished up the road and posing no GC threat, Davide Formolo (UAE-Emirates) set the pace for Pogačar as the classification leaders waited for the next move. Higuita had started the day in third but popped off the pace as the grizzly weather and relentless terrain took its toll.

The GC group left van der Poel to ride clear as the leaders waited for the final throwdown. As the pace eased slightly, the heavy rain and constant high winds left riders starting to suffer, with van Aert and Bernal going back to team cars for jackets and gloves.

 

Pogačar pounces at 17km to go

Pogačar made his move at 17km to go, accelerating away from van Aert on the steep slopes of the Casteldiardo to bridge across to Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) and Marc Soler (Movistar), who had made a chase for podium places around 5km earlier.

Van Aert dashed off in pursuit of the Slovenian, though Pogačar was relentless as he looked to gain time on the GC. The Jumb0-Visma rider chased hard, but with Pogačar on the charge, there was no bringing him back as he rode toward second-place and an extended GC lead.

Pogačar ate into van der Poel’s near-three minute lead as the Dutch ace looked to be running out of gas after his long solo move. The Slovenian had the lone race-leader in his eyeline through the closing 1500 meters, but van der Poel gutted out the closing minutes of the race to secure the win.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:48:17
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:10
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
4FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:26
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2:07
6FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:07
7WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:18
8DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation2:18
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:25
10FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:45
11SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:31
12SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:37
13BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:39
14VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:39
15CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:39
16HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech3:51
17ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:00
18SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team4:17
19ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech4:17
20NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:20
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5:02
22QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:08
23FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma8:54
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:39
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ9:39
26RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie11:10
27ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:10
28DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie11:10
29SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie11:10
30BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:36
31DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal11:45
32BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo13:49
33VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix13:49
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM13:49
35NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM13:49
36PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:49
37LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ13:49
38WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious13:49
39MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates13:49
40LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo13:49
41SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team13:49
42OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic13:49
43BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team13:49
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:49
45ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo13:49
46MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange13:49
47HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation13:49
48WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team13:49
49PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13:49
50KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:49
51SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo13:49
52CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious13:49
53POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:49
54ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe13:49
55KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:49
56FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech13:49
57ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step13:49
58NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation13:49
59LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic13:49
60JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange13:49
61IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech13:49
62CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo13:49
63MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix13:49
64TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM13:49
65VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix13:49
66THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers13:53
67ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step13:53
68GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13:53
69VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step14:09
70BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step14:09
71VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo15:59
72SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:59
73BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:59
74GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma16:02
75KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo16:02
76BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe16:02
77PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie16:02
78VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team16:02
79OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team16:58
80STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange17:07
81VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:32
82FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal19:32
83GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ19:32
84BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious19:32
85BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech19:34
86VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal19:34
87MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix21:10
88CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers21:10
89TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:10
90ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa21:10
91HIGUITA Sergio21:10
92VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team21:10
93OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe21:10
94VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:10
95LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:41
96ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step22:41
97HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange22:41
98BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation22:41
99MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:41
100VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal22:41
101VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix22:41
102SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo22:41
103PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious22:41
104GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:41
105CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious22:41
106ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma22:41
107OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates22:41
108WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation24:56
109DENZ NicoTeam DSM24:56
110ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM24:56
111VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:56
112BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange24:56
113CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24:56
114GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic24:56
115MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:56
116ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic24:56
117TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious24:56
118BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:56
119VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:56
120PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic24:56
121BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic24:56
122CATALDO DarioMovistar Team24:56
123PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers24:56
124KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers24:56
125SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24:56
126BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe24:56
127HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo24:56
128SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo24:56
129POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates24:56
130KANTER MaxTeam DSM24:56
131BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation24:56
132GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team24:56
133ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa24:56
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team24:56
135ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange27:53
136AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma27:53
137BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa27:53
138KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo27:53
139MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma27:53
140SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:53
141PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team27:53
142CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team27:53
143MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech27:53
144VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:53
145VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:53
146PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:53
147MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie27:53
148RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa27:53
149MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo27:53
150CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa27:53
151THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ27:53
152LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo27:53
153VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:53
154HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step27:53
155DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:53
156GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates27:53
157MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo27:53
158RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates27:53
159CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo27:53
160DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 22:41:41
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:15
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:00
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:30
5FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:54
6WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4:30
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:42
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM5:03
9NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:54
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange6:58
11SOLER MarcMovistar Team7:13
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:46
13HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech11:26
14FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech11:55
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:15
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ13:08
17DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie13:34
18DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation13:40
19FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates14:16
20SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:23
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech14:41
22CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo14:49
23THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers15:15
24ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:36
25RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie15:49
26BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team16:27
27CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16:48
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe17:59
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM18:43
30POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:54
31ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo19:44
32VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:08
33ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech20:20
34TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM20:29
35VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team21:21
36SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:27
37HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo21:42
38ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step24:22
39CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious24:51
40SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team25:10
41VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team25:32
42CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:45
43BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:34
44PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28:02
45TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec28:08
46BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious28:25
47DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal29:27
48ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe29:31
49SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team29:57
50ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step30:28
51CATALDO DarioMovistar Team30:57
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech32:25
53CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers32:55
54GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers33:55
55KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:27
56MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates34:42
57SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie34:44
58SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo35:43
59MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ35:46
60THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ36:20
61JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange36:25
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step36:59
63WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team37:43
64NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation37:58
65GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma37:59
66STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange38:45
67VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team39:23
68HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation39:30
69OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe40:10
70WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation41:09
71OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic41:26
72KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ42:15
73OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team42:19
74VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix42:34
75KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo42:53
76ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma42:57
77KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo43:07
78MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43:13
79ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange43:15
80VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:34
81POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates43:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma35
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix27
3POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates25
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
7BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step11
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9
10VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9
11GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
12VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
14ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6
15MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team6
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5
18WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation5
19VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo5
20BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
21DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5
22STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
23MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5
24FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe4
25HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4
26CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
28BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
29BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3
30WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
31THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2
32SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2
33NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
34HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2
35PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2
36FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1
37BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1
38CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
39LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1
40RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
41SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 22:41:41
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:30
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:42
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:15
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:23
6CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo14:49
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates21
2WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation15
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange15
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix13
5ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
6BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
7BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
9GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7
10HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo7
11THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ7
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious6
13VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo6
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5
15BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
16STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
17CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
18ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
19PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma3
21QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3
22SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3
23FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3
24VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
25FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech2
26BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2
27BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2
28FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1
29SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
30NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
31TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1
32SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-2
Teams
RankNameTime

