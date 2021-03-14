Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5: Mathieu van der Poel makes it two in attritional stage
Tadej Pogačar attacks van Aert with 17 kilometers remaining to extend GC lead.
Mathieu van der Poel edged a solo victory on the wet, attritional stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday.
The Alpecin-Fenix ace had ridden clear at fifty kilometers to go to grow a near-three-minute lead before a late chase from Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) set up a nail-biting closing 1500 meters that saw van der Poel only narrowly hang on for victory by ten seconds.
Van der Poel crossed the line and collapsed in exhaustion after being pushed to the limit on the storm-swept hilly parcours. The victory is his second of the race and fourth of the season.
“I was riding completely on empty in the last few kilometers,” he said. “I was told that Pogačar was coming close but I wasn’t even able to listen. I just wanted to reach the finish as fast as I could. I’m happy with the win. I attacked from far away because I was cold, and I felt good until 20km to go.”
Pogačar had attacked out of the GC group in the final 17km to drop Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who finished third on the stage. The Slovenian’s aggressive ride saw him extend his classification lead to 1:15 with just a sprint stage and short TT remaining.
“When I saw Wout van Aert suffering I went to try and get more time on GC but I never thought I would be anywhere close to catching Van der Poel,” Pogačar said. “I’m super-happy with the advantage I have over van Aert now before the time trial.”
The so-called “Stage of the Walls” took the bunch around four loops of a relentless closing circuit that included the Casteldiardo climb, which packed a one-kilometer, 15 percent stretch. The tough course, heavy rain, and high wind saw Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo) among those of many suffering, and the Colombian finished back in the bunch, losing his overnight spot on the GC podium in the process.
Van der Poel makes moves at 65km to go
Van der Poel made his winning move at around 65km to go as the early break of five dangled around 20 seconds up the road. The Dutchman accelerated twice in short succession to shatter the peloton into several small groups before the action condensed to a bunch of around 30, including those that had been in the break.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) was next to attack, pulling Higuita, van der Poel, van Aert and Pogačar out of the group. The move fizzled out at around 50km to go but van der Poel kept motoring alone as he began his long solo to the line.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) dropped off the pace early on, struggling with the cold.
🍞 "@mathieuvdpoel sta mangiando, vuoi mica che attacchi ora?"
🍞 "@mathieuvdpoel is just having a bite to eat. You can't ask him to attack now".
😉@mathieuvdpoel 👇 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/bio70WwF5o
— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 14, 2021
GC favorites suffer in the weather
With van der Poel vanished up the road and posing no GC threat, Davide Formolo (UAE-Emirates) set the pace for Pogačar as the classification leaders waited for the next move. Higuita had started the day in third but popped off the pace as the grizzly weather and relentless terrain took its toll.
The GC group left van der Poel to ride clear as the leaders waited for the final throwdown. As the pace eased slightly, the heavy rain and constant high winds left riders starting to suffer, with van Aert and Bernal going back to team cars for jackets and gloves.
It's a cold one today 🥶
Plenty of riders are struggling to get their layers on! ☔️
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 14, 2021
Pogačar pounces at 17km to go
Pogačar made his move at 17km to go, accelerating away from van Aert on the steep slopes of the Casteldiardo to bridge across to Fabio Felline (Astana-Premier Tech) and Marc Soler (Movistar), who had made a chase for podium places around 5km earlier.
Van Aert dashed off in pursuit of the Slovenian, though Pogačar was relentless as he looked to gain time on the GC. The Jumb0-Visma rider chased hard, but with Pogačar on the charge, there was no bringing him back as he rode toward second-place and an extended GC lead.
Pogačar ate into van der Poel’s near-three minute lead as the Dutch ace looked to be running out of gas after his long solo move. The Slovenian had the lone race-leader in his eyeline through the closing 1500 meters, but van der Poel gutted out the closing minutes of the race to secure the win.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:48:17
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|4
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:26
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07
|6
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:07
|7
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:18
|8
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:18
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:25
|10
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:45
|11
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:31
|12
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:37
|13
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:39
|14
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:39
|15
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:39
|16
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:51
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:00
|18
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|4:17
|19
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:17
|20
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:20
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5:02
|22
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:08
|23
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:39
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:39
|26
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:10
|27
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:10
|28
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:10
|29
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:10
|30
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:36
|31
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|11:45
|32
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:49
|33
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:49
|34
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|13:49
|35
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|13:49
|36
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:49
|37
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|38
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:49
|39
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:49
|40
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:49
|41
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49
|42
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:49
|43
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49
|44
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|45
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|13:49
|46
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|13:49
|47
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:49
|48
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49
|49
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|50
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:49
|51
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:49
|52
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:49
|53
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:49
|54
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:49
|55
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:49
|56
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:49
|57
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:49
|58
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:49
|59
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:49
|60
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|13:49
|61
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:49
|62
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:49
|63
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:49
|64
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|13:49
|65
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:49
|66
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:53
|67
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:53
|68
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:53
|69
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:09
|70
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:09
|71
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:59
|72
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:59
|73
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:59
|74
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:02
|75
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|16:02
|76
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:02
|77
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:02
|78
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|16:02
|79
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16:58
|80
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|17:07
|81
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:32
|82
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|19:32
|83
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:32
|84
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:32
|85
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:34
|86
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|19:34
|87
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:10
|88
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:10
|89
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:10
|90
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|21:10
|91
|HIGUITA Sergio
|21:10
|92
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:10
|93
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:10
|94
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:10
|95
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:41
|96
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:41
|97
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|22:41
|98
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:41
|99
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:41
|100
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|22:41
|101
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:41
|102
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:41
|103
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:41
|104
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:41
|105
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:41
|106
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:41
|107
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:41
|108
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:56
|109
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|24:56
|110
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|24:56
|111
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:56
|112
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|24:56
|113
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:56
|114
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:56
|115
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:56
|116
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:56
|117
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:56
|118
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:56
|119
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:56
|120
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:56
|121
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:56
|122
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|24:56
|123
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:56
|124
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:56
|125
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:56
|126
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:56
|127
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:56
|128
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:56
|129
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:56
|130
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|24:56
|131
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:56
|132
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|24:56
|133
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:56
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|24:56
|135
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|27:53
|136
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:53
|137
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:53
|138
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:53
|139
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:53
|140
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:53
|141
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:53
|142
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:53
|143
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:53
|144
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:53
|145
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:53
|146
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:53
|147
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|27:53
|148
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:53
|149
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:53
|150
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:53
|151
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:53
|152
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:53
|153
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:53
|154
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:53
|155
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:53
|156
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:53
|157
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:53
|158
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:53
|159
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:53
|160
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:41:41
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:00
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|5
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:54
|6
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:30
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:42
|8
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5:03
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:54
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|6:58
|11
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|7:13
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:46
|13
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:26
|14
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:55
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:15
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:08
|17
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:34
|18
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:40
|19
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:16
|20
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:23
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:41
|22
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:49
|23
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:15
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:36
|25
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:49
|26
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:27
|27
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:48
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:59
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|18:43
|30
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:54
|31
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|19:44
|32
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:08
|33
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:20
|34
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|20:29
|35
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:21
|36
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:27
|37
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:42
|38
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:22
|39
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:51
|40
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|25:10
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|25:32
|42
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:45
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:34
|44
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:02
|45
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28:08
|46
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:25
|47
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|29:27
|48
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|49
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:57
|50
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:28
|51
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|30:57
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:25
|53
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:55
|54
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:55
|55
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:27
|56
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:42
|57
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:44
|58
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:43
|59
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:46
|60
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:20
|61
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|36:25
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:59
|63
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:43
|64
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:58
|65
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:59
|66
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|38:45
|67
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:23
|68
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:30
|69
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:10
|70
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:09
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41:26
|72
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:15
|73
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|42:19
|74
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:34
|75
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|42:53
|76
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:57
|77
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|43:07
|78
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43:13
|79
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|43:15
|80
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:34
|81
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|7
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|14
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|15
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|6
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|18
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|19
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|20
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|21
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|23
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|25
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|26
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|28
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|29
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|30
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|32
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2
|33
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|35
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|36
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|38
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|39
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|40
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|41
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:41:41
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:42
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:15
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:23
|6
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:49
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21
|2
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|5
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|6
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|7
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|9
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|10
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|11
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|13
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|15
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|16
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|17
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|19
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|22
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|24
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|27
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|28
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|29
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|30
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|31
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|32
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.