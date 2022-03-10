Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Tadej Pogačar punches to victory from reduced group

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 4 of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico riding away from a reduced bunch.

In the closing 800m, the defending champion accelerated from a reduced bunch including Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

While Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to launch an attack on the uphill finale, he was overhauled by Pogačar and a fast-chasing Vingegaard.

American Quinn Simmons pulls on KOM jersey

After a long battle in the front of the race, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) pulled on the mountains classification leader’s jersey.

Simmons was the last man remaining of a 10-rider group that rode from the front that included Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën), Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious), Jhonatan Restrepo (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), and Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange–Jayco).

Simmons’ tenacity paid off through 20km to go when he was finally brought back to the bunch.

A short-lived attack by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) strung out the peloton, and the pace to bring him back dropped Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) worked for Evenepoel, catapulting the Belgian rider to the front group inside of 4km to go, as the uphill pace continued to bring riders to their knees.

Benjamin Thomas (TotalEnergies) tried to get away, but Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Pogačar.

With just 1.8km remeaining, the cat and mouse games started, with stage winners and GC contenders marking each other until Porte launched a series of accelerations. He was marked by Ciccone and Pogačar.

With little more than 700m to go, Pogačar attacked and went up the road for the win, and into the overall lead.

Vingegaard was tactical in his final attack, surging into second on the stage, while Evenepoel stayed in contact to finish fourth on the day, and assume second on the general classification.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates4:48:39
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:02
3LAFAY VictorCofidis0:02
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:02
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:05
6GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:05
7MAS EnricMovistar Team0:05
8KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:05
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:05
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:05
11ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:05
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:05
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:05
14LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:12
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:12
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:12
18PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:12
19MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:15
20SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:15
21PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:15
22TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:18
23BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:18
24ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:18
25NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:25
26RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:25
27JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:25
28STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:25
29GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:25
30BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:25
31BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:25
32FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:25
33THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:30
34VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:33
35GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:35
36VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:35
37ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:35
38SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:35
39OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:45
40WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:45
41FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:45
42KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:10
43SIMON JulienTotalEnergies1:10
44MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:10
45SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:17
46TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:17
47BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:17
48VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:25
49COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:25
50CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:34
51CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:45
52BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:57
53TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:57
54BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57
55MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:25
56BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma2:39
57OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:39
58VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:39
59CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:39
60SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3:06
61GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix3:11
62GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3:19
63BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team3:37
64DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ5:00
65NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech5:02
66BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo5:09
67FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates5:11
68OSS DanielTotalEnergies5:11
69DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:11
70PEREZ AnthonyCofidis5:11
71CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo5:11
72ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team5:11
73MAS LluísMovistar Team5:11
74FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:11
75BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies5:11
76HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:27
77SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5:27
78FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies5:41
79SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo6:52
80PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:46
81BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic8:46
82TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious8:46
83VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma8:46
84CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost8:46
85ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa10:22
86IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech10:22
87RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team10:22
88SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious10:22
89VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team15:42
90MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli15:42
91RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:42
92ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM15:42
93LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ15:42
94RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:42
95RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli15:42
96CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:42
97BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe15:42
98CIMOLAI DavideCofidis15:42
99GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
100TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM15:42
101BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli15:42
102CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:42
103MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa15:42
104VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix15:42
105PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost15:42
106KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ15:42
107SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers15:42
108CONSONNI SimoneCofidis15:42
109DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM15:42
110MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:42
111KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:42
112VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost15:42
113PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:42
114NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM15:42
115ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:05
116BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:54
117ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:54
118CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:54
119HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious19:54
120HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:54
121ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa19:54
122LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa19:54
123BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa19:54
124KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:54
125MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team19:54
126FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:54
127GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:54
128MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic19:54
129MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team19:54
130BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team19:54
131NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech19:54
132AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma19:54
133VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers19:54
134NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team19:54
135GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19:54
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ19:54
137VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma19:54
138BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates19:54
139RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates19:54
140KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma19:54
141VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:54
142MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix19:54
143BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech19:54
144EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:54
145DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech19:54
146SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal19:54
147HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe19:54
148ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech19:54
149MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:54
150BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious19:54
151SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal19:54
152PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix19:54
153THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19:54
154RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic19:54
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal19:54
156MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe19:54
157ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates19:54
158SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal19:54
159GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:54
160BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies19:54
161ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:54
162SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost19:54
163CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 14:36:47
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:09
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:21
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:36
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:43
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:45
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:50
8SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:56
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:02
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:04
11HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:06
12THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1:08
13SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:11
15MAS EnricMovistar Team1:11
16BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:11
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:14
18GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17
20JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:21
21ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:22
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:23
23LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:24
24BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:28
25ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:28
26LAFAY VictorCofidis1:32
27PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:33
28ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:33
29STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:35
30FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:43
31MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:43
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:47
33OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:49
34RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:50
35BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:51
36VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:56
37WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:01
38FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:03
39VILLELLA DavideCofidis2:10
40NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:11
41MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:16
42BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:19
43TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:27
44KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2:37
45TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:44
46COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:47
47VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:50
48SIMON JulienTotalEnergies2:52
49CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:57
50BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:59
51MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:12
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:19
53CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:22
54SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:28
55TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:40
56VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:51
57BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:59
58CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:07
59BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma4:09
60BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team4:21
61SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team4:33
62GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix4:52
63GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5:25
64MAS LluísMovistar Team5:56
65DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:58
66PEREZ AnthonyCofidis6:09
67CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo6:14
68FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6:20
69NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech6:21
70BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies6:30
71DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ6:33
72FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates6:37
73HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM6:38
74OSS DanielTotalEnergies6:39
75FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies6:40
76BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo7:00
77ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team7:01
78SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7:50
79TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious9:41
80CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost9:53
81PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:20
82VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma10:29
83BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic10:42
84SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious11:11
85IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech11:57
86ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa12:16
87SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo13:20
88RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team13:50
89LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ16:10
90CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:17
91VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost16:32
92PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost16:40
93VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team16:41
94RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic16:48
95CONSONNI SimoneCofidis16:51
96KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:54
97ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM16:55
98PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:58
99MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa17:00
100DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17:01
101KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ17:02
102SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers17:13
103TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM17:21
104ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:25
105RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:34
106CIMOLAI DavideCofidis17:43
107VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix17:56
108RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli17:59
109GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:03
110MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè18:06
111NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM18:12
112BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18:13
113BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe18:29
114DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech20:15
115VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma20:23
116AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma20:34
117BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies20:41
118BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:45
119BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech20:48
120EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:51
121GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:52
122THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20:56
123RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic20:58
124MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team21:02
125MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team21:08
126MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli21:10
127MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix21:12
128VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers21:17
129CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:20
130ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa21:20
131ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates21:22
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ21:27
133MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo21:29
134HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:30
135MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic21:32
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ21:36
137BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team21:36
138MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe21:37
139KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:37
140KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:40
141BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious21:51
142NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech21:53
143RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates21:56
144PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix21:57
145LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa21:58
146HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious22:09
147FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:10
148BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates22:13
149SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal22:13
150NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team22:22
151KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal22:32
152HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe22:39
153ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli23:06
154SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal23:46
155BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa24:03
156ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25:07
157VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:14
158SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost27:43
159CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost28:28
160ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech33:02
161GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:18
162CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè36:03
163SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal44:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates27
2MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
3KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma18
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17
5GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma10
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ10
8BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious9
9CONSONNI SimoneCofidis9
10LAFAY VictorCofidis8
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
12ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
13BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic7
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
15CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
16DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
17GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
18SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5
20ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates5
21MAS EnricMovistar Team4
22LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
23BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
24SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
25KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3
26LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3
27CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
28BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3
29NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3
30VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
32BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
33GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
34VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers2
35HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2
36HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1
37SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
38VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
39SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1
40MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 14:36:47
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:09
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:36
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
5GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:16
6STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:35
7OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:49
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:56
9NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:11
10TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:27
11TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:44
12CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:07
13FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies6:40
14SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7:50
15RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team13:50
16DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17:01
17RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:34
18GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:52
19RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic20:58
20HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:30
21MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe21:37
22KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21:37
23KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:40
24BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates22:13
25NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team22:22
26SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal23:46
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa24:03
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15
2BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa10
3ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa6
4POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates5
5VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma4
6RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4
7RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
8GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3
9BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma3
10LAFAY VictorCofidis2
11KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2
12GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
13MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2
14EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
15MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
16ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1
18HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 43:52:23
2UAE Team Emirates0:00
3Bahrain - Victorious1:06
4BORA - hansgrohe1:35
5Cofidis1:48
6Movistar Team3:18
7AG2R Citroën Team3:24
8Alpecin-Fenix3:38
9Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:44
10Jumbo-Visma3:47
11Team Arkéa Samsic4:34
12Astana Qazaqstan Team5:25
13Team DSM6:51
14TotalEnergies7:49
15Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli7:50
16Groupama - FDJ11:02
17Trek - Segafredo11:29
18Israel - Premier Tech16:19
19EOLO-Kometa16:26
20Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:50
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco18:37
22Lotto Soudal22:34
23EF Education-EasyPost25:15
24Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:10

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

