Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Tadej Pogačar punches to victory from reduced group

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 4 of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico riding away from a reduced bunch.

In the closing 800m, the defending champion accelerated from a reduced bunch including Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

While Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to launch an attack on the uphill finale, he was overhauled by Pogačar and a fast-chasing Vingegaard.

American Quinn Simmons pulls on KOM jersey

After a long battle in the front of the race, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) pulled on the mountains classification leader’s jersey.

Simmons was the last man remaining of a 10-rider group that rode from the front that included Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën), Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious), Jhonatan Restrepo (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), and Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange–Jayco).

Simmons’ tenacity paid off through 20km to go when he was finally brought back to the bunch.

A short-lived attack by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) strung out the peloton, and the pace to bring him back dropped Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) worked for Evenepoel, catapulting the Belgian rider to the front group inside of 4km to go, as the uphill pace continued to bring riders to their knees.

Benjamin Thomas (TotalEnergies) tried to get away, but Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Pogačar.

With just 1.8km remeaining, the cat and mouse games started, with stage winners and GC contenders marking each other until Porte launched a series of accelerations. He was marked by Ciccone and Pogačar.

With little more than 700m to go, Pogačar attacked and went up the road for the win, and into the overall lead.

Vingegaard was tactical in his final attack, surging into second on the stage, while Evenepoel stayed in contact to finish fourth on the day, and assume second on the general classification.