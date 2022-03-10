Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Tadej Pogačar punches to victory from reduced group
Defending champion Pogačar assumes race lead ahead of Remco Evenepoel.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 4 of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico riding away from a reduced bunch.
In the closing 800m, the defending champion accelerated from a reduced bunch including Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
While Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first to launch an attack on the uphill finale, he was overhauled by Pogačar and a fast-chasing Vingegaard.
American Quinn Simmons pulls on KOM jersey
After a long battle in the front of the race, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) pulled on the mountains classification leader’s jersey.
Simmons was the last man remaining of a 10-rider group that rode from the front that included Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën), Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious), Jhonatan Restrepo (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), and Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange–Jayco).
Simmons’ tenacity paid off through 20km to go when he was finally brought back to the bunch.
A short-lived attack by Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) strung out the peloton, and the pace to bring him back dropped Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) worked for Evenepoel, catapulting the Belgian rider to the front group inside of 4km to go, as the uphill pace continued to bring riders to their knees.
Benjamin Thomas (TotalEnergies) tried to get away, but Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Pogačar.
With just 1.8km remeaining, the cat and mouse games started, with stage winners and GC contenders marking each other until Porte launched a series of accelerations. He was marked by Ciccone and Pogačar.
With little more than 700m to go, Pogačar attacked and went up the road for the win, and into the overall lead.
Vingegaard was tactical in his final attack, surging into second on the stage, while Evenepoel stayed in contact to finish fourth on the day, and assume second on the general classification.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:39
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|3
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:02
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05
|6
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|11
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:05
|12
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:05
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:05
|14
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:12
|18
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|19
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|20
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|21
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|22
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:18
|23
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:18
|25
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|26
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:25
|27
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25
|28
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25
|29
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|30
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25
|31
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:25
|32
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:25
|33
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:30
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:33
|35
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:35
|36
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:35
|37
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:35
|38
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:35
|39
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:45
|40
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|41
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:45
|42
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:10
|43
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|1:10
|44
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|45
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:17
|46
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:17
|47
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|48
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|49
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|50
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:34
|51
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45
|52
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:57
|53
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:57
|54
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57
|55
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:25
|56
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:39
|57
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:39
|58
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39
|59
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39
|60
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:06
|61
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:11
|62
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:19
|63
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:37
|64
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:00
|65
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:02
|66
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:09
|67
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:11
|68
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|5:11
|69
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:11
|70
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|5:11
|71
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:11
|72
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|5:11
|73
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:11
|74
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:11
|75
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|5:11
|76
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:27
|77
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|78
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|5:41
|79
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:52
|80
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:46
|81
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:46
|82
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:46
|83
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:46
|84
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:46
|85
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:22
|86
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:22
|87
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|10:22
|88
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:22
|89
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:42
|90
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|15:42
|91
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:42
|92
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|15:42
|93
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:42
|94
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:42
|95
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|15:42
|96
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:42
|97
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:42
|98
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|15:42
|99
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|100
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|15:42
|101
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|15:42
|102
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:42
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:42
|104
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:42
|105
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:42
|106
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:42
|107
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:42
|108
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|15:42
|109
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|15:42
|110
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:42
|111
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:42
|112
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:42
|113
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:42
|114
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|15:42
|115
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:05
|116
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:54
|117
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:54
|118
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:54
|119
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:54
|120
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:54
|121
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:54
|122
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:54
|123
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:54
|124
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:54
|125
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:54
|126
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:54
|127
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:54
|128
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:54
|129
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:54
|130
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:54
|131
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:54
|132
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:54
|133
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:54
|134
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|19:54
|135
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:54
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:54
|137
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:54
|138
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:54
|139
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:54
|140
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:54
|141
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:54
|142
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:54
|143
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:54
|144
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:54
|145
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:54
|146
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|147
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:54
|148
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:54
|149
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:54
|150
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:54
|151
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|152
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:54
|153
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:54
|154
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:54
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|156
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:54
|157
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:54
|158
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|19:54
|159
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:54
|160
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|19:54
|161
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:54
|162
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:54
|163
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:36:47
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:36
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:50
|8
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:56
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1:08
|13
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:11
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|18
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17
|20
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:22
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24
|24
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|25
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:28
|26
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:32
|27
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|28
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:33
|29
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35
|30
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:43
|31
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:43
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:50
|35
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:51
|36
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56
|37
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01
|38
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:03
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2:10
|40
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|41
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:16
|42
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:19
|43
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:27
|44
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:37
|45
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:44
|46
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:47
|47
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50
|48
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|2:52
|49
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:57
|50
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:59
|51
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:12
|52
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:19
|53
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:22
|54
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:28
|55
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:40
|56
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:51
|57
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:59
|58
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:07
|59
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:09
|60
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:21
|61
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:33
|62
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:52
|63
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:25
|64
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:56
|65
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:58
|66
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|6:09
|67
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:14
|68
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:20
|69
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:21
|70
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|6:30
|71
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:33
|72
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:37
|73
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|6:38
|74
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|6:39
|75
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|6:40
|76
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:00
|77
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|7:01
|78
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|79
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:41
|80
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:53
|81
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:20
|82
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:29
|83
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:42
|84
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:11
|85
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:57
|86
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|12:16
|87
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:20
|88
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|13:50
|89
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:10
|90
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:17
|91
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:32
|92
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:40
|93
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:41
|94
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:48
|95
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|16:51
|96
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:54
|97
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|16:55
|98
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:58
|99
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:00
|100
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17:01
|101
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:02
|102
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:13
|103
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|17:21
|104
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:25
|105
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:34
|106
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|17:43
|107
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:56
|108
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|17:59
|109
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:03
|110
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|18:06
|111
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|18:12
|112
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18:13
|113
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:29
|114
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:15
|115
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:23
|116
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:34
|117
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|20:41
|118
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:45
|119
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:48
|120
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:51
|121
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:52
|122
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:56
|123
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:58
|124
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:02
|125
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:08
|126
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|21:10
|127
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:12
|128
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:17
|129
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:20
|130
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21:20
|131
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:22
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:27
|133
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:29
|134
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:30
|135
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:32
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:36
|137
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:36
|138
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:37
|139
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:37
|140
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:40
|141
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:51
|142
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21:53
|143
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:56
|144
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:57
|145
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|21:58
|146
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:09
|147
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:10
|148
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:13
|149
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|22:13
|150
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|22:22
|151
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|22:32
|152
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:39
|153
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|23:06
|154
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|23:46
|155
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:03
|156
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:07
|157
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:14
|158
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:43
|159
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|28:28
|160
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|33:02
|161
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:18
|162
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|36:03
|163
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|44:39
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|27
|2
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|3
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17
|5
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|8
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|9
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|9
|10
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|13
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|15
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|16
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|17
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|18
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|19
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5
|20
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|23
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|24
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|25
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|26
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|27
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|28
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|29
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|30
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|32
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|33
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|34
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|35
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|37
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|38
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|39
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|40
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:36:47
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:36
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|5
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:16
|6
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35
|7
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56
|9
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|10
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:27
|11
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:44
|12
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:07
|13
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|6:40
|14
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|15
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|13:50
|16
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17:01
|17
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:34
|18
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:52
|19
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:58
|20
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:30
|21
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:37
|22
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:37
|23
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:40
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:13
|25
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|22:22
|26
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|23:46
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:03
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|2
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|10
|3
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|6
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|8
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|9
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|10
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|12
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|13
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|14
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|15
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|18
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:52:23
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35
|5
|Cofidis
|1:48
|6
|Movistar Team
|3:18
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:24
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:38
|9
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:44
|10
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:47
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:34
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:25
|13
|Team DSM
|6:51
|14
|TotalEnergies
|7:49
|15
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|7:50
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:02
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:29
|18
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:19
|19
|EOLO-Kometa
|16:26
|20
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:50
|21
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:37
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|22:34
|23
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25:15
|24
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:10
