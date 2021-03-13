Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Tadej Pogačar attacks his way to stage win and GC lead

Pogačar attacked at 5km to go to distance his GC rivals and push Wout van Aert out of the leader's jersey.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) fended off a late chase from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) to win stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.

Yates finished second, just a handful of seconds behind the Slovenian. The Brit had darted out of a chase group at one kilometer to go in an effort to bridge across to Pogačar after the Slovenian had ridden clear earlier in the climb.

Sergio Higuita (EF-Education Nippo) took third.

Overnight GC leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished ninth, 45 seconds back. The Belgian had been put under pressure by numerous attacks from Ineos Grenadiers and then Pogačar, and resiliently towed a small GC group through the final half of the 15-kilometer Prato di Tivo Summit.

Pogačar now moves into the leader’s jersey, with a 35-second lead over both van Aert and Higuita, who are level on time.

“Today was a very hard stage,” Pogačar said. “My team did a great job bringing down the gap from the breakaway and then I did my best on the climb. I am very satisfied with this win.”

Pogačar now has to defend his lead through a very tough hilly stage Sunday, a sprint stage and final short time trial.

“Now I am in the lead, but tomorrow we have another really hard stage, and with the final ITT anything can still happen,” he said.

Ineos Grenadiers piles the pressure before Pogačar pounces

As expected, the action all boiled down to the final kilometers of the race’s queen stage and its grinding mountaintop finish.

Egan Bernal punched out of a select GC group at around eight kilometers to go, with Pogačar first to jump to his wheel before Van Aert, Yates, Geraint Thomas (Ineos), João Almeida and Julian Alaphilippe (both Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and around a dozen more bridged across. Thomas was next to attack, forcing van Aert to lead the chase.

With Thomas up the road, Pogačar launched his winning attack, bridging across to his Tour de France rival before the pair motored past final breakaway rider Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).

After sharing turns with Thomas for a half kilometer, Pogačar punched away with five kilometers to go, leaving the Welshman to pop and fall off the pace.

With Pogačar around 5 seconds up the road and Thomas dropped, Bernal attacked again, provoking a flurry of counters. Having set the tempo for the previous five kilometers, van Aert and a handful more GC riders were distanced as Bernal, Landa and Yates formed a trio chasing Pogačar.

Yates began his quest for victory at around one kilometer to go, attacking out of the chase trio to drop Bernal and Landa and launch his solo chase of Pogačar, setting up the tense final pursuit race to the line.

Van Aert’s relentless tempo in the reduced GC group scooped up Landa and Bernal before blowing the former Tour champ off the back of the group as the Jumbo-Visma ace resiliently looked to limit his losses.

Three escapees last to final climb

Würtz Schmidt, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Emil Vinjebo (Qhubeka Assos) went away early and were allowed a very long leash and enjoyed around eight minutes of a lead through the middle of the stage.

Canola and Vinjebo were first to pop at around 50km to go, leaving just Thomas, Bais and Würtz Schmidt out front with a four-minute advantage at the base of the Prato di Tivo climb.

Würtz Schmidt piled on the tempo through the lower slopes of the climb, dropping both Thomas and Bais to leave the burly Dane out front alone.

Ineos Grenadiers put its whole squad onto the front of the bunch for Thomas and Bernal on the long, shallow climb while Pogačar looked isolated in the 40-strong lead group. Van Aert still had Tobias Foss for support.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) sat up early, knowing his chances on the interminable climb were minimal.

What’s to come

Stage 5 on Sunday could prove equally important for GC riders. The 205km stage finishes on a closing circuit littered with short, extra steep hills that could see major splits and shakeups. Stage 6 is likely one for sprinters before a closing short time trial Tuesday.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates3:51:24
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:06
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:29
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:31
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:35
7FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:42
8CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:42
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
10FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:45
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:58
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:58
13BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:17
14BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:27
15CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:27
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:27
17ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
18WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:05
19DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie2:06
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:03
21FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:03
22SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:03
23CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:03
24HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:47
25RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie4:00
26ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange4:03
27ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo4:03
28TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM4:03
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:03
30HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:19
31ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:19
32SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:41
33WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:41
34PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4:58
35POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:58
36HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5:14
37NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:43
38BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:43
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation5:43
40TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:43
41CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6:24
42THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6:55
43KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers7:04
44SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7:31
45CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:46
46BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8:46
47GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma8:55
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team8:55
49BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:40
50FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates9:40
51FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech9:40
52MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:40
53MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ10:22
54SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:22
55IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech10:53
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10:53
57ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe10:53
58MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11:31
59KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ14:19
60SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team14:19
61LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ14:19
62WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:19
63SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie14:19
64HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation14:19
65ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM14:19
66ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech14:19
67CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa14:19
68KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo14:19
69SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14:19
70PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers15:00
71GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:00
72OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe15:00
73POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates15:46
74MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates15:46
75ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step15:46
76OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic15:46
77OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15:46
78NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo15:46
79PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:46
80LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic15:46
81PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team15:46
82GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic15:46
83KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo15:46
84VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:46
85VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team15:46
86BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech15:46
87BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie15:46
88CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo17:29
89KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17:35
90DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal17:35
91CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:35
92FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17:35
93VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team17:35
94BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation17:35
95VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma17:35
96ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma17:35
97VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:35
98VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:35
99VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal17:35
100MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie17:35
101GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ17:35
102BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo20:30
103CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:30
104ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:30
105BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step20:30
106VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:30
107VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix20:30
108SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team20:30
109SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo20:30
110OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates20:30
111TORRES AlbertMovistar Team20:30
112PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious21:23
113BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe21:23
114STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange21:31
115SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:53
116CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious22:53
117LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo22:53
118VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo22:53
119LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:53
120BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation22:53
121MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech22:53
122MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:53
123RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa22:53
124BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:53
125ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa22:53
126MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo22:53
127MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma22:53
128NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM22:53
129WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22:53
130DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:53
131PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:53
132SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe22:53
133BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe22:53
134VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:53
135AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma22:53
136HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange22:53
137VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:53
138CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation22:53
139VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix22:53
140VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step22:53
141ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo22:53
142BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa22:53
143VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:53
144BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic22:53
145HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step22:53
146MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange22:53
147TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious22:53
148VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal22:53
149ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic22:53
150CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team22:53
151MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix22:53
152VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix22:53
153DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:53
154PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:53
155PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie22:53
156WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:53
157KANTER MaxTeam DSM22:53
158GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:53
159LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo22:53
160ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa22:53
161DENZ NicoTeam DSM22:53
162ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa22:53
163RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix22:53
164HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo22:53
165BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange22:53
166TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie22:53
167GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team22:53
168GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates24:28
169MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo24:28
170RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates24:28
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 17:53:21
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:35
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:38
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:41
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:55
8CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:03
9FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:12
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:25
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:26
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:27
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:37
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
15YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:59
16WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:15
17DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie2:27
18BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:41
19FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:32
21SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:45
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:13
23ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:29
24RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie4:42
25HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4:57
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:08
27SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:31
28ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo5:58
29CATALDO DarioMovistar Team6:04
30TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6:43
31TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:01
32CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:12
33HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech7:38
34THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ8:30
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8:56
36VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team9:33
37KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers9:34
38FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech10:32
39SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:49
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11:05
41DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation11:25
42CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers11:48
43FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates12:12
44SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo13:05
45PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14:16
46BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:01
47KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo15:03
48ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange15:25
49ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe15:45
50ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech16:06
51SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team16:11
52HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:15
53WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation16:16
54ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step16:38
55DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal17:45
56VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team17:45
57VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team18:16
58IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech18:39
59VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:41
60POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates18:56
61OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe19:03
62GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20:05
63ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma20:19
64VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:24
65MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:35
66SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team20:56
67MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates20:56
68STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange21:41
69GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic21:41
70MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22:00
71GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma22:00
72CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:09
73JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange22:39
74GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:03
75ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step23:13
76ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa23:14
77SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie23:37
78WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team23:57
79NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation24:12
80ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM24:50
81OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team25:24
82PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team25:33
83HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:44
84CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa26:04
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26:38
86CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo26:47
87PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic26:48
88KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo27:08
89BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:09
90BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech27:16
91NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo27:24
92OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic27:40
93CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:22
94KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ28:29
95BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation28:30
96VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:40
97VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix28:48
98VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma30:05
99SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo30:36
100VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal30:41
101BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie30:57
102CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious31:14
103VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:25
104MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix31:45
105OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates31:55
106BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo32:08
107PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:11
108BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe32:11
109BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange32:31
110LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic32:36
111LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ32:40
112GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ32:46
113PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious33:05
114BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step33:11
115BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33:19
116BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe33:19
117VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix33:41
118MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange34:02
119GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team34:18
120MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie34:30
121CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team34:31
122ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic34:38
123NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM35:31
124KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal36:33
125MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix36:51
126MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo37:25
127GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates37:26
128LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:49
129KANTER MaxTeam DSM38:04
130VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal38:45
131WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious39:00
132PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie39:02
133FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal39:03
134PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39:12
135CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation39:41
136ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo40:16
137VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo40:21
138BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation40:22
139TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious40:24
140ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa40:24
141DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:25
142DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:29
143VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step40:37
144WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS40:42
145BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic40:46
146VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix41:21
147HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo41:23
148SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe41:24
149LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo41:26
150ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa41:39
151LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo41:41
152VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:15
153TORRES AlbertMovistar Team42:33
154DENZ NicoTeam DSM42:48
155RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates42:59
156HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange43:17
157TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie43:43
158BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa43:45
159SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo44:11
160MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44:17
161MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech44:17
162AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma45:10
163HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step45:54
164RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix45:54
165MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma46:48
166VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:01
167MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo50:22
168RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa52:25
169VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits58:15
170SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:04
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma32
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates23
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix22
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
7BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step11
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9
10VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9
11GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
12VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
13QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
14ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6
15MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team6
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5
18WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation5
19VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo5
20BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
21DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5
22STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
23MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5
24FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe4
25HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4
26CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
28BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
29BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3
30WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
31THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2
32SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2
33NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
34HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2
35PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2
36FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
38LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1
39RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
40SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 17:53:21
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:35
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
4CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:03
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:26
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24
7TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:01
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:49
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo13:05
10ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe15:45
11GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers20:05
12MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:35
13STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange21:41
14GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic21:41
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ22:00
16ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa23:14
17BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:09
18NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo27:24
19VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal30:41
20OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates31:55
21GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ32:46
22PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious33:05
23NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM35:31
24KANTER MaxTeam DSM38:04
25WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious39:00
26ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa41:39
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa43:45
28AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma45:10
29HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step45:54
30MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo50:22
31RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa52:25
32VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits58:15
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates16
2WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation15
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange15
4ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
5BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
6BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
7HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo7
8THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ7
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious6
10VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo6
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5
12BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
13CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
14ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
15PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4
16QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3
18VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
19VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2
21BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2
22FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1
23NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
24TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1
25SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 53:50:30
2Team DSM1:32
3Team Jumbo-Visma5:31
4BORA - hansgrohe6:01
5Movistar Team6:19
6Astana - Premier Tech6:34
7Bahrain - Victorious6:56
8Trek - Segafredo7:14
9Deceuninck - Quick Step8:08
10Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:32
11Groupama - FDJ15:00
12Team BikeExchange16:24
13UAE-Team Emirates18:31
14Team Total Direct Energie20:19
15AG2R Citroën Team21:04
16Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:11
17EF Education - Nippo23:23
18Israel Start-Up Nation27:40
19Team Qhubeka ASSOS29:51
20Team Arkéa Samsic34:58
21Gazprom - RusVelo35:38
22Lotto Soudal36:46
23Alpecin-Fenix59:30
24EOLO-Kometa1:13:22
25Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

