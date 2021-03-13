Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Tadej Pogačar attacks his way to stage win and GC lead
Pogačar attacked at 5km to go to distance his GC rivals and push Wout van Aert out of the leader's jersey.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) fended off a late chase from Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) to win stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.
Yates finished second, just a handful of seconds behind the Slovenian. The Brit had darted out of a chase group at one kilometer to go in an effort to bridge across to Pogačar after the Slovenian had ridden clear earlier in the climb.
Sergio Higuita (EF-Education Nippo) took third.
Triumph for Pogacar!
Simon Yates pushes him all the way, though #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/8RQMJyOZPM
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 13, 2021
Overnight GC leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished ninth, 45 seconds back. The Belgian had been put under pressure by numerous attacks from Ineos Grenadiers and then Pogačar, and resiliently towed a small GC group through the final half of the 15-kilometer Prato di Tivo Summit.
Pogačar now moves into the leader’s jersey, with a 35-second lead over both van Aert and Higuita, who are level on time.
“Today was a very hard stage,” Pogačar said. “My team did a great job bringing down the gap from the breakaway and then I did my best on the climb. I am very satisfied with this win.”
Pogačar now has to defend his lead through a very tough hilly stage Sunday, a sprint stage and final short time trial.
“Now I am in the lead, but tomorrow we have another really hard stage, and with the final ITT anything can still happen,” he said.
Ineos Grenadiers piles the pressure before Pogačar pounces
As expected, the action all boiled down to the final kilometers of the race’s queen stage and its grinding mountaintop finish.
Egan Bernal punched out of a select GC group at around eight kilometers to go, with Pogačar first to jump to his wheel before Van Aert, Yates, Geraint Thomas (Ineos), João Almeida and Julian Alaphilippe (both Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and around a dozen more bridged across. Thomas was next to attack, forcing van Aert to lead the chase.
With Thomas up the road, Pogačar launched his winning attack, bridging across to his Tour de France rival before the pair motored past final breakaway rider Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).
After sharing turns with Thomas for a half kilometer, Pogačar punched away with five kilometers to go, leaving the Welshman to pop and fall off the pace.
With Pogačar around 5 seconds up the road and Thomas dropped, Bernal attacked again, provoking a flurry of counters. Having set the tempo for the previous five kilometers, van Aert and a handful more GC riders were distanced as Bernal, Landa and Yates formed a trio chasing Pogačar.
Yates began his quest for victory at around one kilometer to go, attacking out of the chase trio to drop Bernal and Landa and launch his solo chase of Pogačar, setting up the tense final pursuit race to the line.
Van Aert’s relentless tempo in the reduced GC group scooped up Landa and Bernal before blowing the former Tour champ off the back of the group as the Jumbo-Visma ace resiliently looked to limit his losses.
Three escapees last to final climb
Würtz Schmidt, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Emil Vinjebo (Qhubeka Assos) went away early and were allowed a very long leash and enjoyed around eight minutes of a lead through the middle of the stage.
Canola and Vinjebo were first to pop at around 50km to go, leaving just Thomas, Bais and Würtz Schmidt out front with a four-minute advantage at the base of the Prato di Tivo climb.
Würtz Schmidt piled on the tempo through the lower slopes of the climb, dropping both Thomas and Bais to leave the burly Dane out front alone.
Ineos Grenadiers put its whole squad onto the front of the bunch for Thomas and Bernal on the long, shallow climb while Pogačar looked isolated in the 40-strong lead group. Van Aert still had Tobias Foss for support.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) sat up early, knowing his chances on the interminable climb were minimal.
What’s to come
Stage 5 on Sunday could prove equally important for GC riders. The 205km stage finishes on a closing circuit littered with short, extra steep hills that could see major splits and shakeups. Stage 6 is likely one for sprinters before a closing short time trial Tuesday.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:51:24
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:06
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:31
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:35
|7
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:42
|8
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|10
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|13
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:17
|14
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27
|15
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:27
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27
|17
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|18
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05
|19
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:03
|21
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:03
|22
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|24
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:47
|25
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:00
|26
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|4:03
|27
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:03
|28
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|4:03
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:03
|30
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:19
|31
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:19
|32
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:41
|33
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:41
|34
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:58
|35
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:58
|36
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:14
|37
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:43
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:43
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:43
|40
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:43
|41
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:24
|42
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:55
|43
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:04
|44
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:31
|45
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:46
|46
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:46
|47
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:55
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|8:55
|49
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:40
|50
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:40
|51
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:40
|52
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:40
|53
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:22
|54
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:22
|55
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:53
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10:53
|57
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:53
|58
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:31
|59
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:19
|60
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:19
|61
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:19
|62
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:19
|63
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:19
|64
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:19
|65
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|14:19
|66
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:19
|67
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:19
|68
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14:19
|69
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:19
|70
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:00
|71
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:00
|72
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:00
|73
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:46
|74
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:46
|75
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:46
|76
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:46
|77
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15:46
|78
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:46
|79
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:46
|80
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:46
|81
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|82
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:46
|83
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:46
|84
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:46
|85
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:46
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:46
|87
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:46
|88
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17:29
|89
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17:35
|90
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|17:35
|91
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:35
|92
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17:35
|93
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:35
|94
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:35
|95
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:35
|96
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:35
|97
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:35
|98
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:35
|99
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|17:35
|100
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:35
|101
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:35
|102
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:30
|103
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:30
|104
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:30
|105
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:30
|106
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:30
|107
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:30
|108
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|20:30
|109
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:30
|110
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:30
|111
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|20:30
|112
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:23
|113
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|114
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|21:31
|115
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:53
|116
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:53
|117
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:53
|118
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|22:53
|119
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:53
|120
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:53
|121
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:53
|122
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:53
|123
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:53
|124
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:53
|125
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:53
|126
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:53
|127
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:53
|128
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|22:53
|129
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:53
|130
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:53
|131
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:53
|132
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:53
|133
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:53
|134
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:53
|135
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:53
|136
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|22:53
|137
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:53
|138
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:53
|139
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:53
|140
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:53
|141
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|22:53
|142
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:53
|143
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:53
|144
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:53
|145
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:53
|146
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|22:53
|147
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:53
|148
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|22:53
|149
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:53
|150
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:53
|151
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:53
|152
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:53
|153
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:53
|154
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:53
|155
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:53
|156
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:53
|157
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22:53
|158
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:53
|159
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:53
|160
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:53
|161
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|22:53
|162
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:53
|163
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:53
|164
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:53
|165
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|22:53
|166
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:53
|167
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|22:53
|168
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:28
|169
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:28
|170
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:28
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:53:21
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:35
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:41
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|7
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:55
|8
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03
|9
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:27
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|15
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59
|16
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15
|17
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:27
|18
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|19
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:32
|21
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:45
|22
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:13
|23
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:29
|24
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:42
|25
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4:57
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:08
|27
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:31
|28
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:58
|29
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|6:04
|30
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6:43
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:01
|32
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:12
|33
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:38
|34
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:30
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:56
|36
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|9:33
|37
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:34
|38
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:32
|39
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:49
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:05
|41
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:25
|42
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:48
|43
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:12
|44
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:05
|45
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:16
|46
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:01
|47
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:03
|48
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|15:25
|49
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:45
|50
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:06
|51
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:11
|52
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:15
|53
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:16
|54
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:38
|55
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|17:45
|56
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:45
|57
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:16
|58
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:39
|59
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:41
|60
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:56
|61
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:03
|62
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:05
|63
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:19
|64
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:24
|65
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:35
|66
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|20:56
|67
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:56
|68
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|21:41
|69
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:41
|70
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:00
|71
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:00
|72
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:09
|73
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|22:39
|74
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:03
|75
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:13
|76
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:14
|77
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:37
|78
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:57
|79
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:12
|80
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|24:50
|81
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|25:24
|82
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:33
|83
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:44
|84
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:04
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:38
|86
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|26:47
|87
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:48
|88
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:08
|89
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:09
|90
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:16
|91
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:24
|92
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:40
|93
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:22
|94
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:29
|95
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:30
|96
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:40
|97
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:48
|98
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:05
|99
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:36
|100
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|30:41
|101
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|30:57
|102
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:14
|103
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:25
|104
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:45
|105
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:55
|106
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:08
|107
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:11
|108
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:11
|109
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|32:31
|110
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32:36
|111
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:40
|112
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:46
|113
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:05
|114
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:11
|115
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33:19
|116
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:19
|117
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:41
|118
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|34:02
|119
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|34:18
|120
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:30
|121
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:31
|122
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:38
|123
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|35:31
|124
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|36:33
|125
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36:51
|126
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:25
|127
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:26
|128
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:49
|129
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|38:04
|130
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|38:45
|131
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:00
|132
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:02
|133
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|39:03
|134
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39:12
|135
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:41
|136
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|40:16
|137
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|40:21
|138
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:22
|139
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40:24
|140
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|40:24
|141
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:25
|142
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:29
|143
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:37
|144
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|40:42
|145
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:46
|146
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|41:21
|147
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|41:23
|148
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:24
|149
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:26
|150
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:39
|151
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|41:41
|152
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:15
|153
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|42:33
|154
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|42:48
|155
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:59
|156
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|43:17
|157
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|43:43
|158
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|43:45
|159
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:11
|160
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44:17
|161
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|44:17
|162
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:10
|163
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:54
|164
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|45:54
|165
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:48
|166
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:01
|167
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:22
|168
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|52:25
|169
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|58:15
|170
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:04
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|7
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|14
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|15
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|6
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|18
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|19
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|20
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|21
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|22
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|23
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|25
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|26
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|28
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|29
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|30
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|32
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2
|33
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|35
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|36
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|38
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|39
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|40
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:53:21
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:35
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|4
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24
|7
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:01
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:49
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:05
|10
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:45
|11
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:05
|12
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:35
|13
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|21:41
|14
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:41
|15
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:00
|16
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:14
|17
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:09
|18
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|27:24
|19
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|30:41
|20
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:55
|21
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:46
|22
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:05
|23
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|35:31
|24
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|38:04
|25
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:00
|26
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:39
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|43:45
|28
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:10
|29
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:54
|30
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:22
|31
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|52:25
|32
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|58:15
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|2
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|4
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|5
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|6
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|8
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|10
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|12
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|13
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|15
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|16
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|17
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|18
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|19
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|21
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|22
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|23
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|24
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|25
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:50:30
|2
|Team DSM
|1:32
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:31
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:01
|5
|Movistar Team
|6:19
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:34
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:56
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:14
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:08
|10
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:32
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:00
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|16:24
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:31
|14
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:19
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:04
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:11
|17
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:23
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:40
|19
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:51
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:58
|21
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|35:38
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|36:46
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|59:30
|24
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13:22
|25
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.