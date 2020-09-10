Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Lucas Hamilton scores the uphill stage win in two-up sprint

Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) took the win in stage 4 of the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico, besting Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a two-up sprint.

“To be honest, on paper I think Masnada quicker than me, so I was a bit worried in the final and so I made him pull the last 500 meters or so and it worked in my favor in the end,” the Australian winner said.

In the final 5km an 11-man group including overall leader Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) were away, when Hamilton and Masnada attacked, distancing themselves from the elite group.

Woods finished in third, 10 seconds behind the winner, at the head of the group where most of the favorites — Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Yates, and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) — were looking to gain time.

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) riding in support of Thomas finished 10 minutes back of Hamilton.

Full report to follow.

