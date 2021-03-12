Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel tops Wout van Aert in tight sprint
Mathieu van der Poel sprinted past Wout van Aert to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico to net his third road victory of 2021.
Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) surfed the wheels of rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and then unleashed an explosive sprint to win Friday’s stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico into Gualdo Tadino.
The sprint victory brings van der Poel his third road victory of 2021. On Thursday, van der Poel finished a close second to Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a tight sprint.
“I was really happy. I was a bit frustrated about myself about my mistake yesterday and I wanted to make it right today,” van der Poel said at the finish. “I was really happy to take the win, especially after the team did an amazing job today to close the gap to the first group.”
Van Aert finished second place to defend his overall lead in the general classification.
The thrilling finish came at the tail end of a hilly 219km day that saw a major pileup with 3km to go take out a handful of contenders. Cameras caught sight of an Astana rider overlapping wheels in the bunch and hitting the deck — the ensuing pileup took down multiple riders, including Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
The stage finished with a slight uphill ramp before the finish, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step launched the decisive move inside 1km to go. As Alaphilippe slowed down, Czech rider and Alaphilippe’s teammate Zdeněk Štybar attacked off the front and grabbed a sizable gap, and the acceleration forced van Aert to close the gap himself. Van Aert’s surge drew out van der Poel and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and in the final kick to the line, van der Poel was able to come around his longtime rival, van Aert.
“Wout immediately reacted to it otherwise it could have been dangerous,” van der Poel said about the move. “I think I just made the right decision to follow. It was a really hard sprint and it went uphill a bit. After such a long sprint it hurt.”
How it happened
A five-man break of Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious), Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) escaped but was kept under watch when they topped nine minutes’ advantage by Alpecin-Fenix. Neither Deceuninck-Quick-Step nor Jumbo-Visma showed interest in taking up the chase.
Meanwhile, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) abandoned the race suffering from digestive issues.
With more than two hours and nearly 110km of racing remaining this gap posed a threat, and so van der Poel started to do the work to bring back the escapees.
Nearly 20km later — with about 80km to go — over the only climb, the gap to the break has been reduced to three-and-one-half-minutes, but after a further 20km, the gap was extended to nearly six minutes.
At this point, Deceuninck-Quick-Step did come to the front to help Alpecin-Fenix with the chase to continue on for the following 50km.
Near the 10km to go kite, Ludvigsson and Bais cracked on a slight uptilt in the road, leaving Terpstra and the other two to try to fight to the end.
This distanced was halved, and the peloton was just 20 seconds back of the remains of the break when Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-Quick-Step were organized on the front, along with a few Alpecin-Fenix riders.
The crash near the front at 3.5km disrupted the bunch, but not the overall race leaders.
Former cyclocross world champion Štybar riding in support of Alaphilippe launched his final attack and was chased by the other ‘cross kings van Aert and van der Poel. Štybar gapped his teammate, and realizing this, momentarily eased up.
“Wout immediately reacted, otherwise it could have been dangerous, but I think I did the right thing by waiting,” said van der Poel.
This pace gave opportunity to van der Poel, who surfed wheels and closed the final 200m with a massive kick, distancing himself from Alaphilippe and van Aert.
“I was surprised by the move by Alaphilippe, which was kind of smart,” said van Aert. “But if I still wanted the victory I had to react, and unfortunately I took Mathieu on my wheel, which was at that point a waste of energy.”
Tadej Pogačar finished 10th on the stage and took over the white jersey for best young rider. He is in fifth overall, 20 seconds behind van Aert.
“I’m happy for the white jersey,” said Pogačar. “Tomorrow’s the hardest stage, and I feel good, so we look forward [to] tomorrow, and I hope for good legs.”
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:24:18
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|5
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|6
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|7
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|10
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|11
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|13
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|14
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|15
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|16
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|19
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|21
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|22
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|23
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|24
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|26
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|27
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|28
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|30
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|32
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|33
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|34
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|35
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|38
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|40
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|41
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|43
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|46
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|47
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|48
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|49
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|50
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20
|52
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:20
|53
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|54
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|0:20
|55
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:20
|56
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|57
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:20
|58
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|59
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:20
|60
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20
|61
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:26
|62
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:29
|63
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|64
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|65
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|66
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:29
|67
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|68
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:42
|69
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:48
|70
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|71
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:52
|72
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|73
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|74
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:56
|75
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|76
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08
|77
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08
|78
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08
|79
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08
|80
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:13
|81
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:29
|82
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:29
|83
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:29
|84
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:29
|85
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37
|86
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37
|87
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37
|88
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37
|89
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37
|90
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:44
|91
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44
|92
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:51
|93
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:51
|94
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:04
|95
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|2:04
|96
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:12
|97
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:12
|98
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:20
|99
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20
|100
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|101
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|102
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|103
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|104
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:20
|105
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|106
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20
|107
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20
|108
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:20
|109
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20
|110
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20
|111
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:20
|112
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20
|113
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20
|114
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20
|115
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20
|116
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:20
|117
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20
|118
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:20
|119
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:20
|120
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:25
|121
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|122
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|123
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:28
|124
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33
|125
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|126
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:33
|127
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33
|128
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:36
|129
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:38
|130
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:38
|131
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|132
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:38
|133
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:38
|134
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42
|135
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:11
|136
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20
|137
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:20
|138
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:20
|139
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:20
|140
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:20
|141
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|3:47
|142
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:47
|143
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:53
|144
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:53
|145
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:53
|146
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:23
|147
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:40
|148
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:40
|149
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|150
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:42
|151
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:44
|152
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|4:52
|153
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:52
|154
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:52
|155
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:52
|156
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|157
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:47
|158
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:36
|159
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:46
|160
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:50
|161
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:50
|162
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:50
|163
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:50
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|165
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|7:50
|166
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:03
|167
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:49
|168
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:49
|169
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:57
|170
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:00
|171
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:01:47
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:19
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:20
|6
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:20
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:20
|9
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|10
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:20
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:20
|14
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20
|15
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:20
|17
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:20
|18
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:20
|19
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:20
|20
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:20
|21
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:31
|23
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:31
|24
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:31
|25
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|27
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|30
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|31
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|32
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|33
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:52
|34
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|35
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:58
|36
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:00
|37
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:02
|38
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|39
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|40
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:20
|41
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|42
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28
|43
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|44
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:49
|45
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:57
|46
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02
|47
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:05
|48
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:09
|49
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:34
|50
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:40
|52
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:42
|53
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2:50
|54
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:53
|55
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:54
|56
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|57
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:12
|58
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20
|59
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:13
|60
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:02
|61
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15
|62
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:20
|63
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:44
|64
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:52
|65
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:05
|66
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:05
|67
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:56
|68
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:31
|69
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9:28
|70
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:28
|71
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:28
|72
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:28
|73
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:28
|74
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:28
|75
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|9:48
|76
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:48
|77
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:48
|78
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9:48
|79
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:57
|80
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:36
|81
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|10:41
|82
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:57
|83
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:05
|84
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:05
|85
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:12
|86
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|11:19
|87
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|11:32
|88
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:32
|89
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|11:35
|90
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:35
|91
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:35
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:40
|93
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:48
|94
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:48
|95
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:48
|96
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:48
|97
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:48
|98
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:48
|99
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:52
|100
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:55
|101
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|11:55
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|11:56
|103
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:04
|104
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:06
|105
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:06
|106
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:40
|107
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12:48
|108
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:51
|109
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:04
|110
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:08
|111
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:15
|112
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|13:16
|113
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:21
|114
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:00
|115
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:08
|116
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:20
|117
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:42
|118
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:06
|119
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:21
|120
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|15:21
|121
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:21
|122
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|16:02
|123
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:17
|124
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:19
|125
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:27
|126
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16:29
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|128
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:00
|129
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:05
|130
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17:33
|131
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17:38
|132
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:39
|133
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:39
|134
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:41
|135
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:41
|136
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:42
|137
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:46
|138
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:54
|139
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:59
|140
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:03
|141
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:31
|142
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18:38
|143
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:39
|144
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:40
|145
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:41
|146
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:41
|147
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:43
|148
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:56
|149
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:58
|150
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|19:08
|151
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|152
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|20:05
|153
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:24
|154
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:34
|155
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:00
|156
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|21:02
|157
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:34
|158
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:34
|159
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|21:38
|160
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|22:13
|161
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:27
|162
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:07
|163
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:11
|164
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:11
|165
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:51
|166
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:05
|167
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:18
|168
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:04
|169
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:42
|170
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:21
|171
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:32
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|4
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|6
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|7
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|9
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|10
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|11
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|12
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|6
|13
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|14
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|15
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|16
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|17
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|18
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|19
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|20
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|22
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|23
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|25
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|26
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|27
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|28
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|29
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2
|30
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|31
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|32
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:02:07
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|6
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:11
|7
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:11
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|10
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:08
|11
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|12
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:55
|13
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:24
|14
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:45
|15
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:45
|16
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:15
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:28
|18
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:28
|19
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:32
|20
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12:28
|21
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|12:56
|22
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|15:01
|23
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:01
|24
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:57
|25
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:19
|26
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:36
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|20:42
|28
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:07
|29
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:51
|30
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:44
|31
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:22
|32
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:12
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|2
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|3
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|6
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|7
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|9
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|10
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|12
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|13
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|15
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|16
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|17
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:06:21
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|3
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:52
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:57
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|7
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:29
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|9
|Team DSM
|2:22
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:45
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:02
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:11
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:08
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|9:28
|15
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:51
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:01
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|11:19
|18
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:27
|19
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:39
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:04
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:52
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:56
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:30
|24
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:14
|25
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:45
