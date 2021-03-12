Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel tops Wout van Aert in tight sprint

Mathieu van der Poel sprinted past Wout van Aert to win stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico to net his third road victory of 2021.

Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) surfed the wheels of rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and then unleashed an explosive sprint to win Friday’s stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico into Gualdo Tadino.

The sprint victory brings van der Poel his third road victory of 2021. On Thursday, van der Poel finished a close second to Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a tight sprint.

“I was really happy. I was a bit frustrated about myself about my mistake yesterday and I wanted to make it right today,” van der Poel said at the finish. “I was really happy to take the win, especially after the team did an amazing job today to close the gap to the first group.”

Van Aert finished second place to defend his overall lead in the general classification.

The thrilling finish came at the tail end of a hilly 219km day that saw a major pileup with 3km to go take out a handful of contenders. Cameras caught sight of an Astana rider overlapping wheels in the bunch and hitting the deck — the ensuing pileup took down multiple riders, including Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

The stage finished with a slight uphill ramp before the finish, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step launched the decisive move inside 1km to go. As Alaphilippe slowed down, Czech rider and Alaphilippe’s teammate Zdeněk Štybar attacked off the front and grabbed a sizable gap, and the acceleration forced van Aert to close the gap himself. Van Aert’s surge drew out van der Poel and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), and in the final kick to the line, van der Poel was able to come around his longtime rival, van Aert.

“Wout immediately reacted to it otherwise it could have been dangerous,” van der Poel said about the move. “I think I just made the right decision to follow. It was a really hard sprint and it went uphill a bit. After such a long sprint it hurt.”

How it happened

A five-man break of Mark Padun (Bahrain-Victorious), Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) escaped but was kept under watch when they topped nine minutes’ advantage by Alpecin-Fenix. Neither Deceuninck-Quick-Step nor Jumbo-Visma showed interest in taking up the chase.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) abandoned the race suffering from digestive issues.

With more than two hours and nearly 110km of racing remaining this gap posed a threat, and so van der Poel started to do the work to bring back the escapees.

Nearly 20km later — with about 80km to go — over the only climb, the gap to the break has been reduced to three-and-one-half-minutes, but after a further 20km, the gap was extended to nearly six minutes.

At this point, Deceuninck-Quick-Step did come to the front to help Alpecin-Fenix with the chase to continue on for the following 50km.

Near the 10km to go kite, Ludvigsson and Bais cracked on a slight uptilt in the road, leaving Terpstra and the other two to try to fight to the end.

This distanced was halved, and the peloton was just 20 seconds back of the remains of the break when Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-Quick-Step were organized on the front, along with a few Alpecin-Fenix riders.

The crash near the front at 3.5km disrupted the bunch, but not the overall race leaders.

Former cyclocross world champion Štybar riding in support of Alaphilippe launched his final attack and was chased by the other ‘cross kings van Aert and van der Poel. Štybar gapped his teammate, and realizing this, momentarily eased up.

“Wout immediately reacted, otherwise it could have been dangerous, but I think I did the right thing by waiting,” said van der Poel.

This pace gave opportunity to van der Poel, who surfed wheels and closed the final 200m with a massive kick, distancing himself from Alaphilippe and van Aert.

“I was surprised by the move by Alaphilippe, which was kind of smart,” said van Aert. “But if I still wanted the victory I had to react, and unfortunately I took Mathieu on my wheel, which was at that point a waste of energy.”

Tadej Pogačar finished 10th on the stage and took over the white jersey for best young rider. He is in fifth overall, 20 seconds behind van Aert.

“I’m happy for the white jersey,” said Pogačar. “Tomorrow’s the hardest stage, and I feel good, so we look forward [to] tomorrow, and I hope for good legs.”

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix5:24:18
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
5VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
6DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
7GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
9SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:00
10HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
11FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
12BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
13STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:00
14GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
15ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
16PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
18ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
19KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
21SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
22NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
23BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
24OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
26GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
27FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:00
28LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
29BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
30ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
32WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
33POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
34ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
35FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
36PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
37FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
38KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
40DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
41ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:00
42RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
43SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
44VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
45BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
46BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:00
47CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:00
48BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:18
49THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:19
50VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:20
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:20
52SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:20
53FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:20
54BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange0:20
55CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:20
56CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:20
57ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:20
58OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:20
59DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:20
60SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:20
61HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:26
62YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:29
63OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
64LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:29
65PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:29
66TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:29
67CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:38
68ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:42
69BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:48
70THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:52
71HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:52
72ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:52
73WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:56
74VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:56
75MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:05
76PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08
77BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08
78TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08
79GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08
80ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:13
81CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:29
82CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:29
83LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:29
84VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:29
85MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37
86GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:37
87BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37
88CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37
89ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:37
90MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:44
91PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44
92MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:51
93DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:51
94KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo2:04
95ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange2:04
96BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech2:12
97ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo2:12
98VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo2:20
99MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:20
100KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:20
101GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:20
102PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:20
103CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:20
104NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo2:20
105CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:20
106CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:20
107VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:20
108BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:20
109HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:20
110VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:20
111ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa2:20
112NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20
113WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20
114BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20
115HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo2:20
116CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious2:20
117BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo2:20
118TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:20
119POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates2:20
120PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:25
121DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
122VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
123JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:28
124ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33
125VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
126MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix2:33
127VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33
128ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:36
129WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:38
130MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates2:38
131BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe2:38
132LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo2:38
133HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:38
134BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42
135AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:11
136RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates3:20
137SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:20
138MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech3:20
139MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:20
140NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:20
141KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal3:47
142GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:47
143VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:53
144VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:53
145OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:53
146VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix4:23
147DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation4:40
148TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie4:40
149ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe4:42
150SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo4:42
151PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie4:44
152FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal4:52
153MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma4:52
154KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4:52
155SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:52
156LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
157SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo5:47
158IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech7:36
159BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa7:46
160MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix7:50
161VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix7:50
162HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step7:50
163RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix7:50
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo7:50
165TORRES AlbertMovistar Team7:50
166LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9:03
167BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa9:49
168RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9:49
169VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:57
170SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:00
171VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma 14:01:47
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:04
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:19
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:20
6STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:20
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:20
9DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:20
10KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:20
11QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:20
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:20
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:20
14VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:20
15WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:20
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:20
17FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:20
18BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:20
19ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:20
20GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:20
21FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
22DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie0:31
23ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:31
24CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:31
25SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:36
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:37
27BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:38
28THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:39
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:39
30FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:40
31VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:48
32SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:52
33RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie0:52
34KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:54
35CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:58
36SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:00
37FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:02
38ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
39VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
40HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:20
41BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:24
42TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28
43THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:46
44CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:49
45ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:57
46SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:02
47ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo2:05
48YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:09
49HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:34
50VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:40
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:40
52FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:42
53TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2:50
54ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:53
55ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:54
56CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3:11
57CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:12
58POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates3:20
59OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4:13
60ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe5:02
61GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers5:15
62MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates5:20
63SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5:44
64DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation5:52
65VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix6:05
66GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic6:05
67IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech7:56
68CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious8:31
69CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo9:28
70PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:28
71SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie9:28
72BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:28
73BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9:28
74PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ9:28
75BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange9:48
76WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team9:48
77CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious9:48
78OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9:48
79PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team9:57
80BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:36
81ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM10:41
82CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:57
83BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation11:05
84MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:05
85PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic11:12
86MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange11:19
87ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange11:32
88KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo11:32
89GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team11:35
90HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:35
91OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates11:35
92BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech11:40
93PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers11:48
94CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team11:48
95MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:48
96BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo11:48
97NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo11:48
98WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation11:48
99PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious11:52
100ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic11:55
101CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa11:55
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange11:56
103OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic12:04
104BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe12:06
105HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:06
106VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma12:40
107NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12:48
108BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step12:51
109VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:04
110GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates13:08
111GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma13:15
112VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal13:16
113VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix13:21
114VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:00
115MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix14:08
116KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ14:20
117MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo14:42
118LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:06
119BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie15:21
120KANTER MaxTeam DSM15:21
121GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ15:21
122VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal16:02
123WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious16:17
124PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie16:19
125SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo16:27
126PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16:29
127CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
128LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic17:00
129MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie17:05
130ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo17:33
131VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo17:38
132BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation17:39
133BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:39
134TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious17:41
135ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa17:41
136DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:42
137DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:46
138VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step17:54
139WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:59
140BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic18:03
141LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ18:31
142VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix18:38
143NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation18:39
144HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo18:40
145SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe18:41
146RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates18:41
147LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo18:43
148ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa18:56
149LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo18:58
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal19:08
151VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
152DENZ NicoTeam DSM20:05
153MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix20:24
154HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:34
155TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie21:00
156BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa21:02
157MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:34
158MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech21:34
159FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal21:38
160TORRES AlbertMovistar Team22:13
161AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma22:27
162BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa23:07
163HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step23:11
164RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23:11
165SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo23:51
166MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:05
167VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:18
168MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo26:04
169RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:42
170SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:21
171VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:32
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma30
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix22
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
4BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step11
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
6VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9
7GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo7
9VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
10MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
11ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6
12GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team6
13BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
14VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo5
15SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5
16STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
17ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step5
18DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5
19MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5
20HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
22BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
23BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3
24LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2
25WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2
26PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2
27NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
28HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2
29SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2
30RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
31LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1
32CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 14:02:07
2STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:00
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
6ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:11
7CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:11
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:17
9BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:18
10TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:08
11ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe4:42
12GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:55
13SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5:24
14GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic5:45
15MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:45
16OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates11:15
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ11:28
18NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo11:28
19PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious11:32
20NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12:28
21VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal12:56
22KANTER MaxTeam DSM15:01
23GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ15:01
24WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15:57
25BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:19
26ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa18:36
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa20:42
28AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma22:07
29HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step22:51
30MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo25:44
31RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:22
32VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:12
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
2BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
3VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo6
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange5
6BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
7VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3
9PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious3
10VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2
11ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step2
12BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2
13BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
14LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1
15POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1
16NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
17TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 42:06:21
2BORA - hansgrohe0:20
3Astana - Premier Tech0:52
4AG2R Citroën Team0:56
5INEOS Grenadiers0:57
6Movistar Team1:15
7Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:29
8Trek - Segafredo1:49
9Team DSM2:22
10Team Jumbo-Visma2:45
11UAE-Team Emirates3:02
12Bahrain - Victorious6:11
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:08
14Lotto Soudal9:28
15Team Total Direct Energie9:51
16Groupama - FDJ10:01
17Team BikeExchange11:19
18Gazprom - RusVelo11:27
19EF Education - Nippo11:39
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:04
21Team Arkéa Samsic12:52
22Alpecin-Fenix16:56
23Israel Start-Up Nation21:30
24EOLO-Kometa23:14
25Cofidis, Solutions Crédits55:45

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

