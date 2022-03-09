Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3: Caleb Ewan scores win from bunch sprint in cobbled finale
No change to general classification with Filippo Ganna continuing to lead the ‘Race of Two Seas’
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Caleb Ewan won the bunch sprint on stage 3 of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico.
In a hectic finale which saw stage 2 winner Tim Merilier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) not in position in the final 700m, the pint-sized Kiwi rider powered from a charging Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) who was second on the previous stage in a bunch sprint, came through in third.
All-star breakaway
While the early breakaway of six riders had rising star Taco van der Horn (Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux) and a handful of other riders, their motivation was not enough to hold the big bunch that brought them back inside of 50km to go.
Looking to gain sprint points as well as precious bonus seconds, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked the uphill intermediate sprint point. For a moment world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) looked to have thoughts about contesting the sprint, but Pogačar’s teammate Marc Soler was guarding the two-time Tour de France winner and also made things tough for the world champion.
But the threesome had put some distance behind themselves and the peloton in this move, and seeing the gap, they pressed on.
Not quite quick enough to react, but seeing the danger in the three off the front were Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) who tried to bridge from the big bunch.
Landa quickly resigned from this surge, while Geoghegan Hart made contact, giving the breakaway the firepower of two grand tour champions, a world champion, and the third overall from the previous year’s “Race of Two Seas.”
The quartet, none spriters, did not want to mix things up with leadout trains in the cobbled finale and put as much as half a minute into the pursuing bunch.
Reacting to this threat were Groupama-FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix who immediately went to the front to bring the break back.
With a numerical advantage, the peloton brought this break under control nearly at the 10km to go mark.
Race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lead the group on one side of the road, while the Wolfpack tried to keep Cavendish protected on the other side of the road into the final 5km. Ganna continued to drive the pace until after the 3km to go mark.
Jumbo-Visma had Kooij well-positioned for the very technical final 5km, which routed through an endless number of roundabouts, and the podium finisher from the previous stage was in a good position for the final gallop to the line.
Ewan watched patiently from seventh wheel before launching his final kick away from Démare and Kooij, and the fading Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), and Merlier to earn the win.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:07:24
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|5
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|6
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|7
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|0:00
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|10
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|12
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|13
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|15
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|16
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|17
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|18
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|19
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|21
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|22
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|23
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|25
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|27
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|28
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|29
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|30
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|31
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|32
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|33
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|34
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|35
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|36
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|37
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|38
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|39
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|40
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|41
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|42
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|43
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|44
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|45
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|46
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|47
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|48
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|50
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|51
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|52
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|53
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:12
|55
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12
|56
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:12
|57
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|58
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|59
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:12
|60
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12
|61
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:12
|62
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|63
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:12
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:12
|65
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|66
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12
|67
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|68
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:12
|69
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12
|70
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:12
|71
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|72
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:12
|73
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|74
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|75
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12
|76
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|78
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|79
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:12
|80
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12
|81
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12
|82
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|83
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|84
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12
|85
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12
|86
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|87
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|88
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:12
|89
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:12
|90
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|91
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|92
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:12
|93
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|94
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:12
|95
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|0:12
|96
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|97
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12
|98
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:12
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:12
|100
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:12
|101
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|102
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:12
|103
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|104
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|105
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|106
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12
|107
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:12
|108
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:12
|109
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:12
|110
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12
|111
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|112
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|113
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:12
|114
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:12
|115
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:12
|116
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:12
|117
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|118
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:12
|119
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|120
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:12
|121
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:12
|122
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|123
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12
|124
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12
|125
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:12
|126
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|127
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12
|128
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:12
|129
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:12
|130
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|131
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:12
|132
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:12
|133
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:12
|134
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:12
|135
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|136
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26
|137
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:26
|138
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26
|139
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:26
|140
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:30
|141
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|142
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:30
|143
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|144
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:33
|145
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|146
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|147
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:56
|148
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|149
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|150
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|151
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:09
|152
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|153
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:09
|154
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:20
|155
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31
|156
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:31
|157
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:54
|158
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:13
|159
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:30
|160
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:51
|161
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:38
|162
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6:38
|163
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:23
|164
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|11:23
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:48:04
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14
|4
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:25
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:28
|6
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|7
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:36
|8
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:42
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42
|10
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|12
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|13
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|14
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|15
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|16
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|17
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|18
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|19
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:57
|20
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:57
|21
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:00
|22
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|23
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|25
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|26
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|27
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|28
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03
|29
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|30
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05
|31
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|32
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:06
|33
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|34
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08
|35
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:09
|36
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|37
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10
|38
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11
|39
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|40
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:13
|41
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:14
|42
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:14
|43
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:14
|44
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14
|45
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:15
|46
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:15
|47
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|49
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:17
|50
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|51
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:18
|52
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:18
|53
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|54
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19
|56
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|57
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:20
|58
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|59
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|60
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:22
|61
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|62
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:23
|63
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:23
|64
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|65
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24
|66
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|67
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:25
|68
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:26
|69
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:27
|70
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|71
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:28
|72
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:28
|73
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:28
|74
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|75
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:29
|76
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:30
|77
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|78
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30
|79
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:30
|80
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31
|81
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|82
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34
|83
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:34
|84
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:35
|85
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:35
|86
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|87
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:36
|88
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|89
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|90
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39
|91
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:41
|92
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:42
|93
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:43
|94
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:43
|95
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44
|96
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:44
|97
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|98
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:46
|99
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|100
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|1:46
|101
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|102
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|103
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|104
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|105
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:50
|106
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:50
|107
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:50
|108
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:51
|109
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:53
|110
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:54
|111
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|112
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:55
|113
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58
|114
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|115
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:59
|116
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00
|117
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|118
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02
|119
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03
|120
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07
|121
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:08
|122
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:08
|123
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:10
|124
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:10
|125
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11
|126
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:16
|127
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:18
|128
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:18
|129
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:19
|130
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:19
|131
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:20
|132
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:22
|133
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:25
|134
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:27
|135
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:30
|136
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:32
|137
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:33
|138
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:34
|139
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35
|140
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35
|141
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:38
|142
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:40
|143
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41
|144
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|145
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:44
|146
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:47
|147
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:49
|148
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:49
|149
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51
|150
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:16
|151
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|3:32
|152
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:56
|153
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:13
|154
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:36
|155
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:17
|156
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:24
|157
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:44
|158
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:44
|159
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:53
|160
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:57
|161
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:12
|162
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:28
|163
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:25
|164
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|24:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|7
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|9
|9
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|10
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|12
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|13
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|14
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5
|16
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|17
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|18
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|19
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|20
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|21
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|22
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|23
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|24
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|25
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|26
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|27
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|28
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|29
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|31
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:48:15
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:17
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:40
|5
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:46
|6
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|7
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|8
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:57
|9
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|10
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:04
|11
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|12
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:12
|13
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|14
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:15
|15
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36
|16
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:36
|17
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|18
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:57
|19
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:59
|20
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:05
|21
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:19
|22
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:21
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:24
|24
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:38
|25
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|3:21
|26
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:02
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|10
|2
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|3
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|4
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|5
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|6
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|7
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:25:34
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:47
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|6
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|11
|Cofidis
|1:35
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:36
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|14
|Team DSM
|1:39
|15
|TotalEnergies
|1:55
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|21
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|22
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:12
|23
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:41
|24
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.