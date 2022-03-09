Become a Member

Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3: Caleb Ewan scores win from bunch sprint in cobbled finale

No change to general classification with Filippo Ganna continuing to lead the ‘Race of Two Seas’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Caleb Ewan won the bunch sprint on stage 3 of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico.

In a hectic finale which saw stage 2 winner Tim Merilier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) not in position in the final 700m, the pint-sized Kiwi rider powered from a charging Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) who was second on the previous stage in a bunch sprint, came through in third.

All-star breakaway

While the early breakaway of six riders had rising star Taco van der Horn (Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux) and a handful of other riders, their motivation was not enough to hold the big bunch that brought them back inside of 50km to go.

Looking to gain sprint points as well as precious bonus seconds, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked the uphill intermediate sprint point. For a moment world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) looked to have thoughts about contesting the sprint, but Pogačar’s teammate Marc Soler was guarding the two-time Tour de France winner and also made things tough for the world champion.

But the threesome had put some distance behind themselves and the peloton in this move, and seeing the gap, they pressed on.

Not quite quick enough to react, but seeing the danger in the three off the front were Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) who tried to bridge from the big bunch.

Landa quickly resigned from this surge, while Geoghegan Hart made contact, giving the breakaway the firepower of two grand tour champions, a world champion, and the third overall from the previous year’s “Race of Two Seas.”

The quartet, none spriters, did not want to mix things up with leadout trains in the cobbled finale and put as much as half a minute into the pursuing bunch.

Reacting to this threat were Groupama-FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix who immediately went to the front to bring the break back.

With a numerical advantage, the peloton brought this break under control nearly at the 10km to go mark.

Race leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lead the group on one side of the road, while the Wolfpack tried to keep Cavendish protected on the other side of the road into the final 5km. Ganna continued to drive the pace until after the 3km to go mark.

Jumbo-Visma had Kooij well-positioned for the very technical final 5km, which routed through an endless number of roundabouts, and the podium finisher from the previous stage was in a good position for the final gallop to the line.

Ewan watched patiently from seventh wheel before launching his final kick away from Démare and Kooij, and the fading Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), and Merlier to earn the win.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:07:24
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
3KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
4BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
5MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
6ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
7BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
9VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
10MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
11ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
12BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
13THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
14KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
15DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
16VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
17BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
18ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
19MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
21LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa0:00
22GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
23POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
24FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
25BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
26VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
27CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
28LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:00
29RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
30VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
31THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
32TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
33SIMON JulienTotalEnergies0:00
34SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
36CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
37CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
38GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
39EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
40BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
41STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:00
42GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
43DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
44CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
45ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
46SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:00
47VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
48KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
50WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
51LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
52OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
53SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
54VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:12
55PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:12
56RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:12
57VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:12
58MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
59PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:12
60PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:12
61MAS EnricMovistar Team0:12
62VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma0:12
63FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:12
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:12
65BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:12
66ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:12
67KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:12
68MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:12
69MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:12
70MAS LluísMovistar Team0:12
71RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:12
72SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:12
73BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:12
74NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:12
75JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:12
76PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:12
77CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:12
78CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:12
79ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:12
80SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:12
81POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:12
82MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:12
83HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:12
84URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:12
85BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:12
86SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
87LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:12
88RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:12
89BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:12
90TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
91FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:12
92BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:12
93MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
94BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:12
95OSS DanielTotalEnergies0:12
96PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:12
97BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:12
98ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:12
99ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:12
100TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:12
101BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
102LAFAY VictorCofidis0:12
103GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:12
104MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
105GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:12
106SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:12
107GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:12
108RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:12
109FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:12
110CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:12
111CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
112KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:12
113PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix0:12
114CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:12
115MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:12
116NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:12
117BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:12
118IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:12
119FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:12
120ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:12
121RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic0:12
122BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:12
123VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:12
124COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:12
125DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:12
126SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:12
127BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:12
128FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:12
129GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:12
130SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:12
131BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:12
132MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:12
133TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:12
134HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:12
135TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:12
136GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix0:26
137KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:26
138VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:26
139EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:26
140BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:30
141HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
142PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:30
143AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:33
144CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:33
145HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:50
146HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:52
147ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:56
148NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:56
149RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:56
150BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:09
151GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09
152SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:09
153NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:09
154BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:20
155VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31
156KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:31
157MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:54
158SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:13
159ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:30
160CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost5:51
161SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost6:38
162CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:38
163ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech11:23
164SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal11:23
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers9:48:04
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:14
4DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:25
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:28
6LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:32
7ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:36
8THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:42
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:42
10VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:45
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:47
12SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
13CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
14DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:51
15VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:53
16GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:54
17BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
18OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:56
19GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:57
20SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:57
21BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00
22MAS LluísMovistar Team1:01
23GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
25BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:03
26MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
27VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
28PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:03
29SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:05
30SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:05
31THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:06
32VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost1:06
33CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:06
34OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:08
35ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:09
36RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
37BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:10
38TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:11
39JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:12
40CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:13
41PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:14
42PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:14
43FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:14
44STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:14
45FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:15
46URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:15
47KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
48VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:16
49AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:17
50HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:17
51BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:18
52BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:18
53CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
54BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:19
55CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:19
56WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:20
57RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20
58ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:21
59MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:22
60MAS EnricMovistar Team1:22
61MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:22
62DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:23
63CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:23
64BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:23
65MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24
66VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:25
67FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:25
68TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:26
69EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:27
70VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers1:27
71POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:28
72HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:28
73BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech1:28
74VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:29
75ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:29
76BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:30
77CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
78ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:30
79MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:30
80ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31
81ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:32
82CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:34
83MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:34
84LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:35
85NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:35
86SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:35
87KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:36
88PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:37
89COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:38
90MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39
91RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:41
92FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:42
93SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:43
94KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:43
95MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:44
96OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:44
97BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:45
98BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:46
99SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:46
100SIMON JulienTotalEnergies1:46
101MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:47
102KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:47
103DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:49
104GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:49
105PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:50
106PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:50
107LAFAY VictorCofidis1:50
108IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:51
109VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:53
110FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:54
111ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:54
112TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:55
113BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58
114VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma1:59
115TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:59
116BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00
117BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:01
118NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:02
119NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03
120BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:07
121RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:08
122LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa2:08
123ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa2:10
124HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:10
125GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix2:11
126KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:16
127RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:18
128BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:18
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix2:19
130HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious2:19
131FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:20
132GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:22
133GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:25
134SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:27
135TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:30
136NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:32
137RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:33
138NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:34
139BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:35
140SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:35
141CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:38
142MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:40
143EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:41
144KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:42
145VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:44
146BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:47
147CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:49
148HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe2:49
149BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:51
150ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:16
151RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team3:32
152SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:56
153BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4:13
154MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic4:36
155ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:17
156VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:24
157MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:44
158CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost6:44
159SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost7:53
160SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo7:57
161ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech13:12
162GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:28
163CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:25
164SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal24:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma18
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates15
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal12
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ10
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis9
9BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious9
10GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
11ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
12BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic7
13DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
14GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5
16ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates5
17LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
18BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
19VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
20SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
21NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3
22BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3
23ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
24VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers2
25GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
26BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
27SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
28GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
29VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
30LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1
31MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:48:15
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:03
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:17
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:40
5GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:46
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
7SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:54
8OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:57
9STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:03
10FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:04
11RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
12DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:12
13VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:14
14TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:15
15MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:36
16KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:36
17NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:51
18RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:57
19HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:59
20KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:05
21TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:19
22NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:21
23BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:24
24CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:38
25RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team3:21
26SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3:45
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4:02
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa10
2RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
3GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3
4MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2
5GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
6ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
7MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 29:25:34
2INEOS Grenadiers0:07
3UAE Team Emirates0:22
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:47
5Jumbo-Visma0:48
6Israel - Premier Tech1:02
7Astana Qazaqstan Team1:11
8Movistar Team1:21
9EF Education-EasyPost1:27
10Groupama - FDJ1:31
11Cofidis1:35
12Bahrain - Victorious1:36
13Team Arkéa Samsic1:37
14Team DSM1:39
15TotalEnergies1:55
16Trek - Segafredo1:56
17BORA - hansgrohe1:59
18AG2R Citroën Team2:01
19Alpecin-Fenix2:10
20Lotto Soudal2:12
21Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
22EOLO-Kometa3:12
23Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:41
24Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

