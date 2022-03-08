Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Tim Merlier on top with superb sprint from the bunch
Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead, with no change to the general classification in the top eight.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) raced clear of the big bunch for the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 win.
While Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) looked to be in perfect position to take the win, the three-time world champion faded in the final 50m and ultimately finished in fourth, behind Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).
“It feels good to win for the first time this year, I was already in form but I didn’t have the results yet,” Merlier commented. “First I had to survive the mountains then the team put me in a very good position.”
On the longest stage of the race, at 219km, two Bardiani-CSF riders, two Eolo-Kometa riders, and a single representative from Drone-Hopper were off the front with as much as a seven-and-a-half-minute advantage.
The quintet worked well until about 62km to go when Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) went off the front in search of KOM points on the only categorized climb of the day. His teammate, Francesco Gavazzi, joined him on the following descent.
Ineos Grenadiers led Filippo Ganna in the overall lead and Lotto-Soudal, with sprinter Caleb Ewan in tow, ratcheted up the pace at 45km from the finish.
This pace made things hard-going for Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who yo-yoed off the back on several small rollers, eventually making his way into the safety of the bunch with teammates for the final 20km or so.
Nearly under the banner indicating 20km remaining, Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rocketed off the front of the group taking Anthony Perez (Cofidis) with him, racing past the two Eolo riders who were the remains of the breakaway.
Perez quickly abandoned this flier and Soler was left out on his own.
The Spaniard caught the attention of Groupama-FDJ who led the chase, assisted by Arkéa-Samsic for the following 17km.
Ganna’s race leader’s jersey was briefly seen on the front into the final 3km before the sprinter’s teams took over.
TotalEnergies brought the three-time former world champion Sagan into perfect position alongside current world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) for a brief instant before lighting up the sprint.
Sagan gave Merlier the perfect leadout when the Belgian rider came off his team’s wheels, but faded in the closing 50m as Groves and Kooij battled for podium scraps.
📸 Say cheese 😃
📊 Le classifiche complete | Complete rankings 👉 https://t.co/3DLWRYRWCK#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/kcY74rVIop
— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 8, 2022
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:25:23
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|5
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|0:00
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|9
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|10
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|11
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|12
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|13
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|15
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|16
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|17
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|18
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|19
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|20
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|21
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|22
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|23
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|25
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|27
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|28
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|29
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|30
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|33
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|34
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|35
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|36
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|37
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|38
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|39
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|40
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|42
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|43
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|44
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|45
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|46
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|47
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|49
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|50
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|51
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|52
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|53
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|54
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|55
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|56
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|57
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|58
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|59
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|60
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|61
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|62
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|63
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|64
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|65
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|67
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|68
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|69
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|70
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|71
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|72
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|73
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|74
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|75
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|76
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|78
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|79
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|80
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|81
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|82
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|83
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|84
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|85
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|86
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|87
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|88
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|89
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|90
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|91
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|92
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|93
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|94
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|95
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|96
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|97
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|98
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|99
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|100
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|101
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|102
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|103
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|104
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|105
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|106
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|107
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|108
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|109
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|110
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|111
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|112
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|113
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|114
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|115
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|116
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|117
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|118
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|119
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|120
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|121
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|122
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|123
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|124
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:00
|125
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|126
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|127
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|128
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|129
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|130
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|131
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|132
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|133
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|134
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|135
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|136
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|137
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|138
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|139
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|140
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|141
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|142
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|143
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|144
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|145
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|146
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|147
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|148
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|149
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|150
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|151
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|152
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|153
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|154
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|155
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|156
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|157
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|158
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:01
|159
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:44
|160
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44
|161
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:59
|162
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:12
|163
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|164
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|11:06
|165
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:06
|166
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:40:40
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:24
|5
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:25
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:28
|7
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|8
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|9
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|10
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|11
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:42
|12
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42
|13
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|14
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|15
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|16
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:45
|17
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47
|18
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:47
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|20
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|21
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|22
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|23
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|24
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|25
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:53
|26
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|27
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|28
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:54
|29
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|30
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|32
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|33
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|34
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|35
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|36
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|37
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:02
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|39
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|40
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|41
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|42
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03
|43
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|44
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|46
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|47
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:06
|48
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|49
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|50
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|51
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|52
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08
|53
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08
|54
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|55
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|56
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10
|58
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|59
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11
|60
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12
|61
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:13
|62
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|63
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14
|64
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14
|65
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:15
|66
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|67
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|68
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:16
|69
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|70
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|71
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:17
|72
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:18
|73
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|74
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|75
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|76
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|77
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|78
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|79
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|80
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|81
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22
|82
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|84
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|85
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:23
|86
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|87
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24
|88
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|89
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|90
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:25
|91
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26
|92
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|93
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|94
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|95
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:29
|96
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:30
|97
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:30
|98
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|99
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30
|100
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31
|101
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|102
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|103
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|104
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:32
|105
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|106
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:34
|107
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|108
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|109
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|110
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|111
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|112
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:38
|113
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:39
|114
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39
|115
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:40
|116
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:41
|117
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|118
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42
|119
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|120
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:43
|121
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:45
|122
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|123
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|1:46
|124
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46
|125
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|126
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|127
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47
|128
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|129
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|130
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:50
|131
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:51
|132
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|133
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|134
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:56
|135
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|136
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:58
|137
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00
|138
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|139
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03
|140
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:05
|141
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:06
|142
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06
|143
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07
|144
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:08
|145
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:10
|146
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:15
|147
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:18
|148
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:20
|149
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:20
|150
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:21
|151
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:23
|152
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23
|153
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:28
|154
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:30
|155
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:35
|156
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|157
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:37
|158
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:47
|159
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|160
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:53
|161
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:53
|162
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:44
|163
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:32
|164
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|13:26
|165
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:28
|166
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|2
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|5
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|6
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|7
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|7
|9
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|10
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|6
|11
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5
|13
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|14
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|15
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|16
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|17
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|18
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|19
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|20
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|21
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:40:51
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:17
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|5
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:34
|6
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|7
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:52
|8
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|9
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:57
|10
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:57
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|12
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|13
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:12
|14
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|15
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:25
|16
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|17
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|19
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39
|20
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:40
|21
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:45
|22
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:12
|23
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:19
|24
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|25
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:26
|26
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:42
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|2
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|3
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|4
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:03:22
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:47
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|6
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|11
|Cofidis
|1:35
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:36
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|14
|Team DSM
|1:39
|15
|TotalEnergies
|1:55
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|21
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|22
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:12
|23
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:41
|24
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.