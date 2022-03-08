Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Tim Merlier on top with superb sprint from the bunch

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) raced clear of the big bunch for the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 win.

While Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) looked to be in perfect position to take the win, the three-time world champion faded in the final 50m and ultimately finished in fourth, behind Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

“It feels good to win for the first time this year, I was already in form but I didn’t have the results yet,” Merlier commented. “First I had to survive the mountains then the team put me in a very good position.”

On the longest stage of the race, at 219km, two Bardiani-CSF riders, two Eolo-Kometa riders, and a single representative from Drone-Hopper were off the front with as much as a seven-and-a-half-minute advantage.

The quintet worked well until about 62km to go when Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) went off the front in search of KOM points on the only categorized climb of the day. His teammate, Francesco Gavazzi, joined him on the following descent.

Ineos Grenadiers led Filippo Ganna in the overall lead and Lotto-Soudal, with sprinter Caleb Ewan in tow, ratcheted up the pace at 45km from the finish.

This pace made things hard-going for Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who yo-yoed off the back on several small rollers, eventually making his way into the safety of the bunch with teammates for the final 20km or so.

Nearly under the banner indicating 20km remaining, Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rocketed off the front of the group taking Anthony Perez (Cofidis) with him, racing past the two Eolo riders who were the remains of the breakaway.

Perez quickly abandoned this flier and Soler was left out on his own.

The Spaniard caught the attention of Groupama-FDJ who led the chase, assisted by Arkéa-Samsic for the following 17km.

Ganna’s race leader’s jersey was briefly seen on the front into the final 3km before the sprinter’s teams took over.

TotalEnergies brought the three-time former world champion Sagan into perfect position alongside current world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) for a brief instant before lighting up the sprint.

Sagan gave Merlier the perfect leadout when the Belgian rider came off his team’s wheels, but faded in the closing 50m as Groves and Kooij battled for podium scraps.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5:25:23
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
3GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies0:00
5CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
7BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
8NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
9GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
10VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
11ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
12SIMON JulienTotalEnergies0:00
13ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
14PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
15EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
16MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
17DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
18BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
19THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
20KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
21MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
22FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
23POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
24ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
25SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:00
26MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
27DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
28RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
29VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
30SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
33LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa0:00
34AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
35RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
37EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
38VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
39ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
40MAS LluísMovistar Team0:00
41VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma0:00
42ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
43SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
44WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
45ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
46STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix0:00
47VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
48CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
49BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
50CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
51MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
52BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
53GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
55VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
56MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
57MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
58LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
59DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
60ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
61MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
62ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
63HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
64HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
65BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
66PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix0:00
67PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
68VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
69CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
70ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
71NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
72OSS DanielTotalEnergies0:00
73OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
74THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
75TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
76VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
77CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
78CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
79PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
80SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
81FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
82CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
83KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
84HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:00
85BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
86NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
87ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
88GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
89MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
90BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
91BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:00
92URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
93KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:00
94MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:00
95FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
96SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
97SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
98SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
99CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
100BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
101JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
102GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
103KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
104BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
105BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
106LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
107KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
108BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
109BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
110RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
111MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:00
112TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
113RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
114VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
115BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
116GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
117RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
118SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
119FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
120VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
121LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:00
122HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
123RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
124PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:00
125PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
126HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
127BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
128VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:00
129CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
130MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:00
131BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
132EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
133POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
134TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
135PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
136FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:00
137RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:00
138KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
139LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
140NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
141FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
142ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
143GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix0:00
144BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
145BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
146CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
147TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
148DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
149GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
150NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
151ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
152SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
153GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
154COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:00
155TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
156SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost0:00
157IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
158BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:01
159BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:44
160SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:44
161VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:59
162MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:12
163SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:23
164SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal11:06
165GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:06
166CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers5:40:40
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:17
4ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:24
5DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:25
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:28
7LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:32
8VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:33
9SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
10CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
11THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:42
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:42
13GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:42
14AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:44
15OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:44
16GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:45
17SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:47
18ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:47
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:47
20BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
21MAS LluísMovistar Team0:49
22BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:51
23MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
24PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:51
25CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:53
26VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:53
27SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:53
28VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:54
29BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
30DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:57
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
32BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
33TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:59
34JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:00
35EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
36PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:02
37PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:02
38FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
39GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
40FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:03
41KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
42URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:03
43VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
44SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:05
45HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:05
46THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:06
47BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06
48BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
49CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:06
50BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:07
51CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:07
52RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08
53OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:08
54MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:10
55MAS EnricMovistar Team1:10
56RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
57BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:10
58KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:11
59CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:11
60MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12
61CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:13
62FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:13
63TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14
64STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:14
65SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:15
66GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
67POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
68HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:16
69KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
70VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:16
71ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:17
72MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:18
73CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
74ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
75GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:19
76WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:20
77PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
78ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:21
79CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:22
80MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:22
81MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:22
82LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
84SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:23
85DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:23
86BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:23
87KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:24
88PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:25
89VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:25
90NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:25
91COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:26
92VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers1:27
93VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:29
94HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:29
95RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:29
96FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:30
97BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:30
98CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
99ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:30
100SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:31
101KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:31
102ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:32
103MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:32
104OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:32
105BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:33
106BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:34
107SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:35
108NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:36
109DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:37
110GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:37
111PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
112LAFAY VictorCofidis1:38
113IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:39
114MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39
115HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:40
116VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:41
117BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:42
118FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:42
119MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
120TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:43
121GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix1:45
122SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:46
123SIMON JulienTotalEnergies1:46
124BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46
125VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma1:47
126MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:47
127TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47
128ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
129NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:50
130KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:50
131KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:51
132ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:54
133BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:55
134RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:56
135HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:57
136ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:58
137BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00
138BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:01
139NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03
140CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:05
141RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:06
142BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06
143PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix2:07
144LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa2:08
145GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:10
146SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:15
147VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:18
148FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:20
149ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:20
150RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:21
151BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:23
152SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:23
153MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:28
154TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:30
155BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:35
156RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:36
157CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:37
158SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:47
159EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:51
160BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:53
161VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:53
162SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:44
163MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:32
164SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal13:26
165GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:28
166CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
2MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix12
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
4POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates10
5KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma10
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
7ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
8SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies7
9DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
10CONSONNI SimoneCofidis6
11GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5
13BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious5
14LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
15BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
16VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
17NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3
18BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa3
19GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
20BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
21SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1
23VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:40:51
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:06
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:17
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
5GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:34
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
7FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:52
8SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:54
9RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic0:57
10OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:57
11TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
12STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:03
13DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:12
14VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:14
15NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:25
16HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
17MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:36
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:39
19KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:39
20KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:40
21RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:45
22BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2:12
23TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:19
24RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:25
25CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:26
26SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:36
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa2:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
2GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa3
3GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
4MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 17:03:22
2INEOS Grenadiers0:07
3UAE Team Emirates0:22
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:47
5Jumbo-Visma0:48
6Israel - Premier Tech1:02
7Astana Qazaqstan Team1:11
8Movistar Team1:21
9EF Education-EasyPost1:27
10Groupama - FDJ1:31
11Cofidis1:35
12Bahrain - Victorious1:36
13Team Arkéa Samsic1:37
14Team DSM1:39
15TotalEnergies1:55
16Trek - Segafredo1:56
17BORA - hansgrohe1:59
18AG2R Citroën Team2:01
19Alpecin-Fenix2:10
20Lotto Soudal2:12
21Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
22EOLO-Kometa3:12
23Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:41
24Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

