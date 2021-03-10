Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Wout van Aert tops Caleb Ewan in bunch sprint
Wout van Aert held off Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria to win the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) out-gunned some of pro cycling’s fastest pure sprinters to win Wednesday’s opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, crossing the line just ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).
The win marks van Aert’s first pro road cycling victory of 2021, and it comes a month or so after he concluded his cyclocross campaign at the UCI world cyclocross championships in Belgium.
“I didn’t expect to win a race so quickly, especially since it was a fairly easy sprint,” van Aert told reporters at the finish. “So I have already taken a step forward since Strade Bianche. This is a great start ”
Van Aert was put into a position to win by his Jumbo-Visma teammates in the fast final kilometers of the 156-kilometer stage, which started and finished in Lido di Camaiore. Van Aert surfed the wheels of UAE Team Emirates and then launched his sprint at the perfect moment, holding off Ewan in the push to the line.
“I was in [Gaviria’s] train. My teammates did a perfect job as I wanted to be in a good position on the last bridge just before starting the last kilometer,” van Aert said. “It is then important to switch on in time, when the speed is high.”
With his win van Aert becomes the race’s first leader. This year’s hilly route lacks a major summit finish, raising questions of whether van Aert or another classics star could win the overall.
Van Aert said he intends to battle for the overall.
“I will focus on the overall classification of the Tirreno-Adriatico, then I’ll have a few days to recover afterwards and of course, after last year’s win, I’m looking forward to trying to win Milano-Sanremo again. Coming here I was convinced that my shape was good. This win is good for the head and for the spirit of the team,” he said.
The victory is a sign that van Aert is approaching his top form ahead of his classics campaign. Over the weekend van Aert appeared to be a few watts shy of his rivals at Strade Bianche, and briefly lost pace before roaring back to a fourth-place finish. Van Aert is headlining Jumbo-Visma’s classics squad at the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and the spring’s other major one-day races.
Mathieu van der Poel focuses on helping teammate
This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico opened with a hilly route starting and finishing in the beachside town of Lido di Camaiore on Italy’s western coast. The route was comprised of three laps of a 24km circuit that took in the Monte Pitoro climb, before concluding with a flatter three loops of a 29km circuit around Camiore.
The early breakaway took flight inside the first 10km, with Mattia Bais (Adroni-Sidermerc), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), and Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacking from the group. The break settled into a rhythm, while behind, the peloton was controlled by Alpecin-Fenix, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Cofidis, among other teams.
As the gap came down from pressure from the peloton it was Rivi and Bais who attacked from the breakaway to try and stretch their move to the finish. The duo held on until 10km to go, but were eventually swamped, setting up the charge to the line.
Multiple sprint trains fight for control of the front inside 3km to go, with Jumbo-Visma banging bars with Lotto Soudal, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and others. Hot off winning Strade Bianche, Mathieu van der Poel played the loyal teammate Wednesday. He surged to the front to help set up his Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Tim Merlier, who kicked to sixth.
In the charge to the line it appeared that Lotto Soudal was best positioned, with Jasper De Buyst charging ahead to set up Ewan. But van Aert stayed in the wheel and unleashed his charge at the right time to take the win.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:36:17
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|5
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|6
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|7
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|8
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|9
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|10
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|11
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|12
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|13
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|14
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|16
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|17
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|18
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|19
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|20
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|21
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|22
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|23
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|24
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|25
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|27
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|28
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|29
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|30
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|32
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|33
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|34
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|35
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|37
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|38
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|39
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|42
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|43
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|44
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|45
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|46
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|47
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|48
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|49
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|50
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|51
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|52
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|53
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|54
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|55
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|56
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|57
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|58
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|59
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|60
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|61
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|62
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|63
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|64
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|65
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|66
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|67
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|68
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|69
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|70
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|71
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|72
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|73
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|74
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|75
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|77
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|78
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|79
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|80
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|81
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|82
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|83
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|84
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|85
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|86
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|87
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|88
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|89
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|90
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|91
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|92
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|93
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|94
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|95
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|96
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|97
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|98
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|99
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|100
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|101
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|102
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|103
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|104
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|105
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|106
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|107
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|108
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|109
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|110
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|111
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|112
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|113
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|114
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|115
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|116
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|117
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|118
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|119
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|120
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|121
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|122
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|123
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|124
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|125
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|126
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|127
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|128
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|129
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|130
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|131
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|132
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|133
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|134
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|135
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|136
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|137
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|138
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|139
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|140
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|141
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|142
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|143
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|144
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|146
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|147
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|148
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|149
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:18
|150
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21
|151
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39
|152
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:39
|153
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|154
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59
|155
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|156
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:59
|157
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:59
|158
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:59
|159
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:59
|160
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:59
|161
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:59
|162
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02
|163
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|164
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:20
|165
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|166
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|167
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|168
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:48
|169
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01
|170
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|171
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07
|172
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:43
|173
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:15
|174
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:15
|175
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:32
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:36:07
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:06
|4
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:07
|5
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08
|6
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|7
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|8
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|9
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|10
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|11
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|12
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|14
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:10
|15
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|16
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|18
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|19
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|20
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|21
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:10
|22
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|23
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|24
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|25
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|27
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|28
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|29
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|30
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|31
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|32
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|33
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|34
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|35
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|36
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|37
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|38
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|39
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|40
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|41
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|42
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|43
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|44
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|45
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|46
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|47
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|48
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|49
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|50
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|51
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|52
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|53
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|54
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|55
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|56
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|57
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|58
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|59
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|60
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|61
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|62
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|63
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|64
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|65
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|66
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|67
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|68
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|69
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|70
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|71
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|72
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|73
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|74
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|75
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|76
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|77
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|78
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|79
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|80
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:10
|81
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|82
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|83
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:10
|84
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|85
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|86
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|87
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|88
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|89
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|90
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|91
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|92
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|93
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|94
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|95
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|96
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|97
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|98
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|99
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|100
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|101
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|102
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:10
|103
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|104
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|105
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|106
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|107
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|108
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|109
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|110
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|111
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|112
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:10
|113
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|114
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|115
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|116
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|117
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|118
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|119
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|120
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|121
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:10
|122
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|123
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|124
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|125
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|126
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:10
|127
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|128
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|129
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:10
|130
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:10
|131
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|132
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|133
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|134
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|135
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|136
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|137
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|138
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|139
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|140
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10
|141
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|142
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|143
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|144
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:10
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|146
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|147
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|148
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|149
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|150
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|151
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|152
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:49
|153
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02
|154
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08
|155
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|156
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09
|157
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:09
|158
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:09
|159
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|160
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:09
|161
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:09
|162
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:12
|163
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12
|164
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30
|165
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35
|166
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38
|167
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:52
|168
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:58
|169
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11
|170
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:16
|171
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:17
|172
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53
|173
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:25
|174
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:25
|175
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|4
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|5
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|6
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|7
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|8
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|9
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|10
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|11
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2
|12
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|13
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|14
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:36:15
|2
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|3
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:02
|4
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:02
|5
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|0:02
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|10
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:02
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:02
|13
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02
|14
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:02
|15
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:02
|16
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:02
|17
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:02
|18
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:02
|19
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|20
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|21
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02
|22
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:02
|23
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:02
|24
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:02
|25
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:01
|26
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|27
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|28
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30
|29
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:44
|30
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:50
|31
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:09
|32
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:34
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|2
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|3
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6
|4
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|5
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:48:51
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|5
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|7
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|8
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|13
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|14
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|15
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|16
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|18
|Team DSM
|0:00
|19
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|23
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|24
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|25
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:18
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.