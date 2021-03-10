Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Wout van Aert tops Caleb Ewan in bunch sprint

Wout van Aert held off Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria to win the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) out-gunned some of pro cycling’s fastest pure sprinters to win Wednesday’s opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, crossing the line just ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).

The win marks van Aert’s first pro road cycling victory of 2021, and it comes a month or so after he concluded his cyclocross campaign at the UCI world cyclocross championships in Belgium.

“I didn’t expect to win a race so quickly, especially since it was a fairly easy sprint,” van Aert told reporters at the finish. “So I have already taken a step forward since Strade Bianche. This is a great start ”

Van Aert was put into a position to win by his Jumbo-Visma teammates in the fast final kilometers of the 156-kilometer stage, which started and finished in Lido di Camaiore. Van Aert surfed the wheels of UAE Team Emirates and then launched his sprint at the perfect moment, holding off Ewan in the push to the line.

“I was in [Gaviria’s] train. My teammates did a perfect job as I wanted to be in a good position on the last bridge just before starting the last kilometer,” van Aert said. “It is then important to switch on in time, when the speed is high.”

With his win van Aert becomes the race’s first leader. This year’s hilly route lacks a major summit finish, raising questions of whether van Aert or another classics star could win the overall.

Van Aert said he intends to battle for the overall.

“I will focus on the overall classification of the Tirreno-Adriatico, then I’ll have a few days to recover afterwards and of course, after last year’s win, I’m looking forward to trying to win Milano-Sanremo again. Coming here I was convinced that my shape was good. This win is good for the head and for the spirit of the team,” he said.

The victory is a sign that van Aert is approaching his top form ahead of his classics campaign. Over the weekend van Aert appeared to be a few watts shy of his rivals at Strade Bianche, and briefly lost pace before roaring back to a fourth-place finish. Van Aert is headlining Jumbo-Visma’s classics squad at the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and the spring’s other major one-day races.

Mathieu van der Poel focuses on helping teammate

This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico opened with a hilly route starting and finishing in the beachside town of Lido di Camaiore on Italy’s western coast. The route was comprised of three laps of a 24km circuit that took in the Monte Pitoro climb, before concluding with a flatter three loops of a 29km circuit around Camiore.

The early breakaway took flight inside the first 10km, with Mattia Bais (Adroni-Sidermerc), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), and Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) attacking from the group. The break settled into a rhythm, while behind, the peloton was controlled by Alpecin-Fenix, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Cofidis, among other teams.

As the gap came down from pressure from the peloton it was Rivi and Bais who attacked from the breakaway to try and stretch their move to the finish. The duo held on until 10km to go, but were eventually swamped, setting up the charge to the line.

Multiple sprint trains fight for control of the front inside 3km to go, with Jumbo-Visma banging bars with Lotto Soudal, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and others. Hot off winning Strade Bianche, Mathieu van der Poel played the loyal teammate Wednesday. He surged to the front to help set up his Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Tim Merlier, who kicked to sixth.

In the charge to the line it appeared that Lotto Soudal was best positioned, with Jasper De Buyst charging ahead to set up Ewan. But van Aert stayed in the wheel and unleashed his charge at the right time to take the win.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma3:36:17
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
4VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
5MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:00
6MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
7HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
8BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
9GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
10HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
11SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
12KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
13WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
14MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
16BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
17PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
18BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
19BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa0:00
20VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
21PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
22STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:00
23KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
25MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
26MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:00
27SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
28PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
29POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
30RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
31BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange0:00
32VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
33CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
34KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
35VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
37HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
38VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
39LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:00
40ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:00
41DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
42THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
43SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
44CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
45FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
46WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
47PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
48PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
49IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
50BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
51TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
52ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
53FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
54HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
55BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
56SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
57SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
58QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
59VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo0:00
60LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
61BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
62BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
63ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:00
64MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
65VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix0:00
66BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
67BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
68DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
69POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
70OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
71MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
72ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
73KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
74OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
75OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious0:00
77VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
78MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:00
79ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
80CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
81POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
82NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
83CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
84NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
85SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
86RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
87TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
88SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
89BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
90VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
91CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
92SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
93KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
94CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
95ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
96WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
97CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
98KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:00
99THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:00
100NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:00
101DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
102SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:00
103KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
104BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
105VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
106LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
107VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
108FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:00
109OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
110ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
111BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
112VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
113MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
114YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
115SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:00
116FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
117BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:00
118ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:00
119MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
120ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:00
121RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
122ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
123WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
124MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:00
125BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
126CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:00
127CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
128GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
129ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa0:00
130HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
131CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:00
132PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
133CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious0:00
134HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
135GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
136LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
137ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
138GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
139PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
140BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
141JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:00
142LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
143BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
144CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
145HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
146ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
147ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
148DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
149VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:18
150VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:21
151VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:39
152TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:39
153DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
154MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:59
155MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
156NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:59
157ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:59
158LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:59
159TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie0:59
160HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo0:59
161CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:59
162VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02
163AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02
164VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:20
165FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:25
166VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:28
167GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
168BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:48
169DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01
170TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:06
171GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:07
172SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo2:43
173BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15
174HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15
175RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma3:36:07
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:04
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:06
4VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo0:07
5BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08
6VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:10
7MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:10
8MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:10
9HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
10BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
11GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:10
12HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:10
14KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:10
15WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
16MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:10
18BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
19PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
20BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
21BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa0:10
22VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
23PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
24STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:10
25KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:10
26ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
27MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:10
28MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:10
29SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:10
30PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:10
31POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:10
32RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:10
33BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange0:10
34VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
35CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:10
36KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:10
37VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
38FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:10
39HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:10
40VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:10
41LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:10
42ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:10
43DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:10
44THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:10
45SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
46CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:10
47FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
48WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:10
49PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
50PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:10
51IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:10
52BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:10
53TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
54ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo0:10
55FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:10
56HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:10
57BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
58SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:10
59SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
60QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
61LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:10
62BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:10
63BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
64ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:10
65MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:10
66VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix0:10
67BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:10
68BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:10
69DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
70POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:10
71OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
72MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
73ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
74KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:10
75OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:10
76OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:10
77PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious0:10
78VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:10
79MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:10
80ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:10
81CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
82POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
83NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:10
84CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:10
85NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:10
86SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:10
87RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:10
88TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:10
89SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:10
90BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:10
91VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:10
92CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:10
93SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
94KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
95CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:10
96ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
97WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:10
98CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
99KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo0:10
100THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:10
101NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:10
102DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:10
103SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:10
104KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:10
105BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
106VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
107LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:10
108VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
109FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:10
110OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:10
111ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:10
112BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:10
113VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:10
114MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:10
115YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:10
116SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:10
117FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:10
118BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:10
119ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:10
120MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
121ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:10
122RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
123ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
124WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
125MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:10
126CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:10
127CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:10
128GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:10
129ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa0:10
130HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:10
131CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:10
132PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
133CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious0:10
134HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
135GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
136LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
137ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
138GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
139PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:10
140BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10
141JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:10
142LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
143BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:10
144CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:10
145HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:10
146ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
147ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
148DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
149VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
150VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:31
151VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
152TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:49
153DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02
154NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08
155MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:09
156MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09
157ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:09
158LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:09
159TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
160HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:09
161CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo1:09
162VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:12
163AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:12
164VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:30
165FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:35
166VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:38
167GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:52
168BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:58
169DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11
170TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:16
171GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:17
172SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo2:53
173BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:25
174HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:25
175RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma12
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal10
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
4VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
5MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
6VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo5
7MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix5
8HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4
9BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
10BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step3
11GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2
12NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
13HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1
14RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:36:15
2HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:02
3KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:02
4WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:02
5STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:02
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:02
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:02
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:02
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:02
10HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:02
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:02
12BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:02
13TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02
14MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:02
15OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:02
16PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious0:02
17NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:02
18NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:02
19ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:02
20SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:02
21MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02
22ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa0:02
23GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:02
24CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:02
25ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:01
26VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
27AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04
28VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:30
29GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:44
30BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:50
31GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers2:09
32RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:34
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
2BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11
3VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo6
4BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
5NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 10:48:51
2Team BikeExchange0:00
3UAE-Team Emirates0:00
4AG2R Citroën Team0:00
5Team Total Direct Energie0:00
6INEOS Grenadiers0:00
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
8Alpecin-Fenix0:00
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
10Astana - Premier Tech0:00
11Lotto Soudal0:00
12BORA - hansgrohe0:00
13Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
14Bahrain - Victorious0:00
15Team Arkéa Samsic0:00
16Gazprom - RusVelo0:00
17Israel Start-Up Nation0:00
18Team DSM0:00
19Team Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
20Movistar Team0:00
21Trek - Segafredo0:00
22Groupama - FDJ0:00
23EF Education - Nippo0:00
24EOLO-Kometa0:00
25Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:18

