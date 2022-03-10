Become a Member

Road

Tirreno-Adriatico: Caleb Ewan abandons a day after taking big win

Lotto-Soudal star pulls out of Tirreno-Adriatico to prepare for Milan-San Remo after sprinting to his first career win Wednesday at the Italian stage race.

BELLANTE, Italy (VN) — Caleb Ewan got his win and now he’s going home.

The Lotto-Soudal sprinter is out of Tirreno-Adriatico a day after winning his first career stage at the Italian stage race.

Ewan crashed early in Wednesday’s stage, yet recovered to score a resounding sprint victory in stage 3. After five starts in the “Race of Two Seas,” Ewan finally got his first win.

After abandoning Thursday’s fourth stage, Ewan will recover at his home in nearby Monaco and then ramp up for Milan-San Remo, a race he’s determined to win after finishing second twice.

