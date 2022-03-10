Tirreno-Adriatico: Caleb Ewan abandons a day after taking big win

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

BELLANTE, Italy (VN) — Caleb Ewan got his win and now he’s going home.

The Lotto-Soudal sprinter is out of Tirreno-Adriatico a day after winning his first career stage at the Italian stage race.

Ewan crashed early in Wednesday’s stage, yet recovered to score a resounding sprint victory in stage 3. After five starts in the “Race of Two Seas,” Ewan finally got his first win.

🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico@CalebEwan abandoned today. He suffered a bit from yesterday's small crash and today's furious start. He and the team decided that it was best not to push it and quit the race. Caleb will now recover and focus on his final preparations for #MilanoSanremo. pic.twitter.com/91hwg2E0JN — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) March 10, 2022

After abandoning Thursday’s fourth stage, Ewan will recover at his home in nearby Monaco and then ramp up for Milan-San Remo, a race he’s determined to win after finishing second twice.