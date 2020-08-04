Tirreno-Adriatico adds eighth stage for 2020

The Tirreno-Adriatico final route was revealed Tuesday, and should make sprinters and climbers alike happy.

And, for 2020, the Race of Two Seas has added an extra day — it will run for eight stages.

“Through the images distributed all over the world, we will once again showcase – both from a landscape, as well as a cultural point of view – all the territories crossed by the race. Together we will give a new sign of restarting the country, always respecting safety, because cycling is a formidable vehicle for launching these restarting messages,” said RCS director Mauro Vegni in a release.

The 2020 edition of the race has the unfortunate hurdle of operating during the Tour de France. It runs September 7-11, which coincides with the Tour’s challenging second week. While normally held as an early-season opener for classics and grand tour riders alike, this year the event will operate as a build-in event to the Giro d’Italia.

While the full start list has yet to be announced, the riders slated to compete in Tirreno-Adriatico are mostly Giro challengers, such as 2019 Giro champ Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), among others.

To prepare the riders for the Giro the 2020 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico boasts a well-rounded collection of flat and climbing stages. The opening two stages cater to the sprinters, while the third stage features a hilly terrain, which softens the riders’ legs up for a GC battle stage 4. The 212 route from Terni to Sarnano-Sassotetto north of Rome concludes with a 14-kilometer summit finish.

The GC battle will conclude on stage 8 with a short 10km individual time trial along the Adriatic coast.

“Thanks to the eight stages we have been able to make the race a bit harder and to balance the stages for sprinters, for finisseurs and for climbers in addition to the usual final [individual time trial],” said race director Stefano Allocchio. “Despite the change of date, we have found in local administrations the maximum availability that will allow us to organize a top quality Tirreno-Adriatico. We will have almost all the riders who will then participate in the Giro d’Italia in October and we are convinced that, as in recent years, it will be a Race of the Two Seas of the highest level.”

The 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico was won by Primož Roglič, who went on to win the 2019 Vuelta a España.

The 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico route profile. Photo: RCS Sport/La Presse

Route

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore (133km); two flat circuits, Monte Pitoro and the Lido di Camaiore

Stage 2: Camaiore – Follonica (201km); mixed terrain covering Pisa and the Livornese, the final 20km circuit is characterized by the short and steep “Imostino” climb

Stage 3: Follonica – Saturnia (217km); long and undulating, over the 20 percent grade Muro di Poggio Murella twice

Stage 4: Terni – Cascia (194km); features climbing over the Rifugio Perugia GPM, at 1521m, the highest elevation for the Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 5: Norcia – Sassotetto (202km); a climbing stage over the San Ginesio, Gualdo, Penna San Giovanni, and then an ascent to Sassotetto (14.2km at a 5.8 percent average gradient)

Stage 6: Castelfidardo – Senigallia (175km); another mixed terrain stage through Ancona, Offagna, Jesi, Ostra and finishing in Senigallia with a flat circuit with a crucial turn at 1km to go

Stage 7: Pieve Torina – Loreto (181km); punchy climbs in a three-lap circuit, with a final ascent over a small 10 percent grade

Stage 8: San Benedetto del Tronto (10km); 10km time trial, used in the route since 2015