Tim Wellens signs for UAE Team Emirates

Tim Wellens will become a UAE Team Emirates rider in 2023 with the Belgian confirmed as a new signing by the team on Tuesday.

Wellens has spent his entire career at Lotto-Soudal but leaves to start a new adventure at Mauro Gianetti’s team.

“After ten great years with my former team I decided it was time for a new challenge. I feel like I’m joining a truly global team at UAE Emirates with a really professional structure and a lot of ambition. I’m very excited to get started and be part of the squad for 2023 and beyond,” Wellens said in a press release.

The 31-year-old had been linked with UAE Team Emirates all summer but becomes the squad’s first official new signing. The team has already re-signed a number of riders on long-term deals with Brandon McNulty, Rafal Majka, Diego Ulissi and Mikkel Bjerg, Vegard Stake Laengen, Matteo Trentin, Rui Oliveira, and Ivo Oliveira all putting pen to paper

Wellens not only strengthens the team’s classics ambitions but he also provides extra cover in shorter stage races.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tim into our team for next year. We all know what he is capable of and believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years,” said Gianetti.