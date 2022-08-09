Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Tim Wellens signs for UAE Team Emirates

Belgian signs two-year deal and leaves Lotto-Soudal.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tim Wellens will become a UAE Team Emirates rider in 2023 with the Belgian confirmed as a new signing by the team on Tuesday.

Wellens has spent his entire career at Lotto-Soudal but leaves to start a new adventure at Mauro Gianetti’s team.

“After ten great years with my former team I decided it was time for a new challenge. I feel like I’m joining a truly global team at UAE Emirates with a really professional structure and a lot of ambition. I’m very excited to get started and be part of the squad for 2023 and beyond,” Wellens said in a press release.

The 31-year-old had been linked with UAE Team Emirates all summer but becomes the squad’s first official new signing. The team has already re-signed a number of riders on long-term deals with Brandon McNulty, Rafal MajkaDiego Ulissi and Mikkel Bjerg, Vegard Stake Laengen, Matteo Trentin, Rui Oliveira, and Ivo Oliveira all putting pen to paper

Wellens not only strengthens the team’s classics ambitions but he also provides extra cover in shorter stage races.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tim into our team for next year. We all know what he is capable of and believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years,” said Gianetti.

Stay On Topic

promo logo