Road

Tim Merlier stuck in traffic at Schelderprijs hops wall to safety

Belgian sprinter hopped a roadside barrier to avoid being hit by a group of racers on their way to the line.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) had to bound a roadside barrier, with this bike, so that he would not be hit head-on by a small group headed his way at the finish of the 2022 Schelderprijs.

Merlier can be seen at the 200m to go mark scrambling over the barrier alongside the course as a small group of racers bore directly down on him.

The Belgian had finished in ninth place in the race won solo by Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

It was unclear why he was walking his bike against traffic on the cordoned-off race route.

 

 

