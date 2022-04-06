Tim Merlier stuck in traffic at Schelderprijs hops wall to safety
Belgian sprinter hopped a roadside barrier to avoid being hit by a group of racers on their way to the line.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) had to bound a roadside barrier, with this bike, so that he would not be hit head-on by a small group headed his way at the finish of the 2022 Schelderprijs.
Merlier can be seen at the 200m to go mark scrambling over the barrier alongside the course as a small group of racers bore directly down on him.
The Belgian had finished in ninth place in the race won solo by Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).
It was unclear why he was walking his bike against traffic on the cordoned-off race route.
Wrong Way, Tim!@MerlierTim had to hop over the barriers to avoid an incident after the finish of #Scheldeprijs pic.twitter.com/Z3t1eVMXXn
— GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 6, 2022