Tiesj Benoot signs two-year deal with Jumbo-Visma

Tiesj Benoot will ride for Jumbo-Visma next season after signing a two-year deal with the Dutch squad.

It was announced Tuesday that Benoot had been released early from his contract with Team DSM, which was set to run through 2022. A switch to Jumbo-Visma was widely rumored and the team confirmed it Wednesday.

Benoot is a former winner of Strade Bianche and will bolster Jumbo-Visma’s classics squad, which is headed by Wout van Aert.

“I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet. At Team Jumbo-Visma I think I can make that step forward. I have looked up to this team for the past few years. I know some guys from the team, so I can get an idea of how things work. There is a professional way of working that appeals to me,” Benoot said.

“The confidence I gained after the first conversations gave me an extra push. I am convinced that I can become the best version of myself as a cyclist on this team. In the big races, I want to be able to play a decisive role in the final, both for a leader and for myself if that opportunity presents itself.”

Benoot is the second rider this year to leave Team DSM early after Ilan van Wilder broke his contract with the squad and signed for Deceuninck-Quick-Step. There have been several other riders that have cut ties early with the team in recent years, including Marc Hirschi and Michael Matthews.

In its press release Tuesday, DSM said that Benoot “could not deliver on his commitments, which reflected in performances both on and off the bike.” Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma was delighted to be able to snap up the 27-year-old Belgian.

“Tiesj had been on our list of potential reinforcements for several years. When it became clear that he would be available, we did not hesitate. We are delighted that Tiesj has chosen us,” sport director Merijn Zeeman said. “He is a great rider and has a great personality. He makes us stronger in many areas, and his personality is a perfect match for us.”

“Tiesj strengthens our classic group around Wout van Aert and will also play a major role in the stage races. He is a real team player who has an eye for improvement and is open to new ideas and innovations. Together we will make a plan that we both support and believe in.”

Benoot joins Rohan Dennis, Christophe Laporte, Tosh Van Der Sande, and Milan Vader as some of Jumbo-Visma’s new signings for 2022.