Thymen Arensman signs two-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers

Thymen Arensman has signed a two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers.

The 22-year-old rider recently finished sixth overall at the Vuelta a España and won a stage.

“My ambition is to develop myself more as a rider and human. I feel I can still make steps in the crucial disciplines for riding a GC: time trial and climbing and there is no better place to improve those skills than this team. It would also be great for me to join this team and meet a lot of cycling’s biggest stars. It will be a great learning experience for me,” Arensman said in a press release issued by Ineos Grenadiers.

Ineos Grenadiers was first linked to the young Dutch rider during the Giro d’Italia, where he briefly held aspirations of a GC challenge after teammate Romain Bardet abandoned through illness.

Arensman, who has spent the last four years at Team DSM, finished second overall behind Tadej Pogačar at the 2018 Tour de l’Avenir and has made steady improvements in recent years. He came close to winning a stage at the 2020 Vuelta a España, and came close again a year later.

The 2022 season has seen the rider improve his consistency and his climbing, with a string of impressive results in week-long races. He finished second overall at the Tour de Pologne and took top-tens in Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour of the Alps.

“I would describe myself as a powerful rider. I like long efforts on a high power, time trials and long ascents. I am not the most explosive or punchy rider but am also really improving in that aspect. I do also like Classics, having come third in Paris-Roubaix U23 as a first year, perhaps because of my cyclocross background. I hope to become a more versatile rider while improving my strengths,” the rider said.

“One of the biggest reasons for me joining this team is a question that my parents asked me: ‘What team did you look up to as a little kid and dreamed about riding for?’ The Ineos Grenadiers is the answer. Together with all the knowledge, resources and people in the team my choice was made and it really feels like the correct step in my career.”

Ineos Grenadiers has gone on a spree of young recruitment over the last few weeks. Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Joshua Tarling signed in August, while Connor Swift was confirmed for 2023 earlier this week. The move towards younger riders comes after the departure of several experienced heads including Richard Carapaz and the now retired Richie Porte.

“Thymen’s such an exciting rider and, as we’ve just seen at the Vuelta, joins a host of young GC riders that promise to be the foundation of our sport for years to come,” said Rod Ellingworth.

“He will bring a style of riding which fits completely into what we are looking to achieve going forward, and having already tasted success at the very top ensures that we have a rider who will add significant depth to the Ineos Grenadiers of the future.”