Three surgeries and years of sacrifice: Gesink determined to make Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de de France team

Jumbo-Visma have already announced the lion share of their Tour de France team with leaders Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard set to be joined by Rohan Dennis, Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk and all-rounder Wout van Aert.

The two remaining spots will be decided in the coming months and Robert Gesink is determined to make the squad for Copenhagen. The veteran rider has been part of Roglič’s three Vuelta a Espana wins and is the team’s most experienced Tour rider. However, a ‘messy’ winter that included three shoulder surgeries has meant that the 35-year-old started the season on the back foot.

He made his 2022 competitive outing at the Volta ao Algarve where he supported Tobias Foss, and the Dutchman is hoping that a promising start will provide him with the momentum that he needs to take one of the final two Tours spots.

“It was a messy off-season but it’s been good so far,” Gesink recently told VeloNews.

“It was messy after the Vuelta with two surgeries and two months of antibiotics from the shoulder. There was bacteria inside and it took forever to recover from that. Then COVID. Then I started training again and I felt quite good.”

Gesink’s injury woes started at the Tour last year when he crashed out with a broken collarbone on stage 3. He rushed back to top condition and helped Roglic win his third Vuelta title but the left shoulder continued to give him problems and he eventually needed two additional surgeries to correct the issue.

“I was off the bike for quite long and I really had to build up again from zero. At first, I couldn’t ride and they had to open up the shoulder. In general, I was pleased to feel good again at the start of the race,” he said.

“The crash was at the Tour. I broke my collarbone and they fixed it but I just started too early because I wanted to make the Vuelta and that went okay but at the race I just exploded and it was full of crap. It was a mess. Then I had a second and third surgery. It was basically my winter in a nutshell.”

Gesink currently has the Vuelta a Espana on his program for this year but he certainly hasn’t given up on making Jumbo-Visma’s eight-rider squad for the Tour de France. The challenge will be to convince the team’s management that another climber is required when the opening week is fraught with stages better suited to the classics specialists.

“I’m definitely doing the Vuelta but the Tour is a different story. Obviously, it starts in Denmark, it’s flat and got cobbles, so the team is still looking for the best way to approach that. It’s also not a secret that we’ve got some new guys in with good reputations and I guess that they are fighting for the same spots. At this point, there’s no certainty there. For sure I’d like to go back, it’s the one thing that’s missing with Primoz and it feels like it’s really close to winning the Tour,” said Gesink.

For Gesink, making the Tour team is an important ambition, not just because of what could be achieved this summer but because of what the race represents in relation to his career. Once a GC contender in his own right, the Dutchman has curtailed his own ambitions to fit those of his team and his team leaders.

“That’s the big goal that I’ve dedicated myself to, it’s the big goal that they asked me to dedicate myself to it for the last three years. I gave away all my chances for Primož. So being this close and hearing that I’m not yet definitely going, that was one of the biggest disappointments you could hear after the winter that I just had.”

When asked what he needed to go in order to guarantee a Tour spot, Gesink joked: “Kill one of the others.”

“Let’s see how things roll. I have a bad habit of not keeping to programs and things changing, but let’s see how it unfolds.”