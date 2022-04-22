Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet rekindle French hopes at Tour of the Alps

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The champagne will be flowing through France on Friday.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) resuscitated long-spluttering French hopes with a respective stage win and GC victory at Tour of the Alps as the nation’s two long-heralded stage-racing stars shone after seasons in the shade.

Pinot won the wet and wild final stage into Lienz to close a chapter on a tumultuous 30-month spell out of the winner’s circle and put a salve on the deep sting of being denied within sight of the fourth stage’s finish line just 24 hours earlier.

Just minutes after an elated Pinot crossed the line to break his three-year curse, fellow Frenchman Bardet hit the finish in front of classification rival Pello Bilbao, winning overall stage-race honors for the first time in his illustrious career.

Pinot’s gritty stage win over breakaway rival David de la Cruz couldn’t come better-timed.

Only Thursday, Miguel Angel Lopez overhauled the long-suffering Frenchman when stage victory and the end of a 1,006 day winless streak riddled by injuries and upset dangled just meters up the road.

“I would like to be able to smile again one day, but I’ll be patient,” a disconsolate Pinot said after finishing second Thursday. “It’s another missed opportunity, we know that in the pros there aren’t many. We’ll see tomorrow and then next week [at Tour de Romandie], but it would have been good to win today, to turn this shitty page and move on.”

Turns out it only took one day to lift the new leaf for Pinot, who will head to the Tour de France for the first time in two years this summer.

And Bardet?

It’s a desperately needed first GC win of the season for his struggling DSM team and a coup as his leadership role at the Giro d’Italia lies around the corner.

“It was super hard today, super cold,” Bardet said. “Today was the hardest day of the week, so I’m really happy to win this one.”

“We showed that we are a pretty strong team, I had Thymen [Arensman – also slated for the Giro, ed] at my side and we got one and third in GC, so it’s super nice.”

Once dubbed the future of French racing, Badet and Pinot seem all of a sudden back in the frame.

That’s why you can hear those corks popping.