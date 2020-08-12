The Schwinn Collegiate makes a triumphant return

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Schwinn has released a brand new Collegiate, an update to an iconic bike in the brand’s long history. It’s the first Schwinn frame manufactured in the United States in more than a decade, and just 500 of these bikes will be made.

“When the opportunity to collaborate with Schwinn came up, I knew we had to jump on it,” said Zak Pashak, owner of Detroit Bikes. “As an American bicycle company, we know how much hard work is required to build and maintain a brand. Developing a bike to honor the 125 years of those that have touched the Schwinn brand was an absolute honor. With the heightened demand for bikes right now, I’m excited to see all the buzz surrounding the new Schwinn Collegiate.”

The Schwinn Collegiate is a collaboration between Schwinn (more recently known as Pacific Cycle) and Detroit Bikes. The Schwinn website proudly states that the Collegiate was designed in Madison, WI, and welded in Detroit, MI.

Photo: Schwinn Bicycles

Photo: Schwinn Bicycles

The new classic was inspired by the iconic 1965 Collegiate Deluxe. The re-release of the updated chromoly bike with aluminum rims includes nostalgic touches like the seat-stay-to-top-tube junction and dropouts — and eye-catching paint, of course.

Two options will be available: a traditional double-diamond frame in 18- or 20-inch sizes, and a step-through frame in 17- or 19-inch sizes. Both versions include a flatbar setup, flat pedals, and Shimano Altus components.

Photo: Schwinn Bicycles

Photo: Schwinn Bicycles

The modern take on the classic Schwinn Collegiate will cost $998 and be available through distribution partner Walmart.