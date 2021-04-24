‘The Run-Up’ series launches debut episode ahead of Women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes ahead of some of the biggest races of the women’s racing season? Now you can find out by watching “The Run-Up” documentaries.

The new YouTube series premiered Saturday, with Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and SD Worx collaborating to produce a 20-minute feature ahead of Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“Introducing ‘The Run-Up,’ a new web series that will take you inside some of the WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races,” read a release statement this week. “Filmed, edited, and launched in the days immediately before a race, The Run Up seeks to show an inside look at some of the greatest athletes in the world.”

Kasia Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini, Ruth Winder, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and Anna van der Breggen are among the riders featured in the first episode, which includes behind-the-scenes interviews and footage from route recons, bike preparations and team meetings.

Though initially tracking the journey of just three teams, additional squads are planned as the series develops.

It’s well worth a watch. Check it out here: