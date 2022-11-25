The original lineup from the 2010 Team Sky: Where are they now?

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Team Sky made a splash in 2010 when the team arrived to the peloton with big plans and an even bigger budget.

During the next decade, the team would fulfill and surpass its goal of winning the UK’s first yellow jersey within five years to dominate grand tour racing. First with Bradley Wiggins, then with Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and Egan Bernal, the sky was quite literally the limit for the better part of a decade.

At first glance, that initial team included a mix of talent and potential that saw some naysayers scoff at team principal Dave Brailsford and his grandiose plans.

The “Class of 2010” of the original cast of Team Sky featured riders who were bound to become superstars and others who have drifted quietly into retirement.

Where are they now?

One is a manager of a WorldTour team, another spends as much time as he can surfing. A few are still racing, and one never left the team in all these years.

One famously eclipsed the cycling world to become one of the culture icons of a decade, while a few have all but melted away into obscurity. Many are still involved in cycling in one way or another, a few have branched out into finance, high tech, and consulting.

Where are the members of the original Team Sky roster in 2010? We take a look:

Team Sky in 2010: Where are they now?

Members of Team Sky training ahead of the team’s Tour debut in 2010. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kurt-Asle Arvesen (NOR), 47 — Arvesen retired in a Sky jersey in 2011 in a career that included stage wins at the Tour and Giro, as well victory as E3 Prijs Harelbeke. He worked with Sky as a sport director and Norwegian TV, and is now a director at Uno-X team.

John-Lee Augustyn (RSA), 36 — After two seasons with Sky, he retired in 2014 at MTN-Qhubeka. He lists himself as a carpenter at an Italian company, and said he’s been “coaching and in the sales industry for the last five years.”

Michael Barry (CAN), 46 — Barry left cycling in 2012 and was caught up in the USADA case that targeted riders from the U.S. Postal Service, and served a six-month ban. He’s since been working at a family bike shop in Ontario.

Michael Barry in action during the 2010 Tour. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), 35 — One of only four riders who are still active from the original Team Sky lineup, and his contract will be up with TotalEnergies at the end of the 2023 season. Boasson Hagen raced with Sky through 2014, and though he won two stages at the 2011 Tour de France, he never quite fulfilled the expectations of some. “Eddy B” still boasts more than 80 wins on his palmarès.

Sylvain Calzati (FRA), 43 — After one season with Sky, he retired in 2011. His career highlight was the overall at the 2004 Tour de l’Avenir and a stage win in the 2006 Tour, and took over a family construction business in Lyon, France.

Kjell Carlström (SWE), 46 — After two seasons with Sky, he retired in 2011. He is now the general manager of Israel Premier Tech.

Dario Cioni rides through the mud during stage 7 at the 2010 Giro. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dario Cioni (ITA), 47 — Cioni, a former mountain biker who was fourth in the 2004 Giro, retired after two seasons with Sky in 2011. He’s worked as a PR officer, sport director, and coach, and remains with Ineos Grenadiers.

Steve Cummings (GBR), 41 — He left Sky after 2011, and raced at BMC Racing as well as MTN-Qhubeka, where he retired in 2019. A winner of two stages at the Tour de France and a stage at the Vuelta a España, he recently rejoined Ineos Grenadiers as a sport director.

Russell Downing (GBR), 44 — After two seasons with Team Sky, he raced until 2018 to end a legendary two-decade career in a mix of ProConti and Conti-level teams. He now co-owns Downing Cycling.

Juan Antonio Flecha (SPA), 45 — He raced three seasons with Sky, and was caught out when Vacansoleil collapsed in 2013, when he retired. He’s since been working at Eurosport and following his passion for surfing.

Chris Froome, shown here in the 2010 Flèche Wallonne, was largely unknown but soon emerged as the team’s best grand tour rider. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chris Froome (GBR), 37 – Froome emerged as the anchor of Team Sky’s grand tour dominance, winning four yellow jerseys, two editions of the Vuelta as well as a Giro in 2018. It didn’t seem that way in 2010, when hardly anyone even knew of him, and he was struggling to find his way. He defied expectations, challenged Wiggins in 2012 and took over the team’s Tour leadership. In 2017, he pushed back a possible ban over his salbutamol case, and carried team colors across its glory years. He continues to race despite a catastrophic crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, and heads into the 2023 season with Israel Premier Tech still hoping to rediscover his former dominance.

Simon Gerrans (AUS), 42 — After two seasons with Sky, the Australian moved across as one of the founding members at the GreenEdge franchise (now BikeExchange-Jayco), and raced his final season in 2018 with BMC. After a stint at a Goldman Sachs internship, he returned to cycling, and works as a TV commentator.

Mathew Hayman (AUS), 44 — Following four seasons with Sky, he joined Orica-GreenEdge, where he took an emotional victory at the 2016 Paris-Roubaix. Hayman retired in 2019, and is now a sport director at BikeExchange-Jayco.

Greg Henderson (NZL), 46 — The sprinter and leadout man left Sky after two seasons to race at Lotto Soudal, where he helped guide André Greipel to some of his biggest wins. He retired in 2017, and works with Zwift and Israel Premier Tech as a coach.

Dave Brailsford, shown here during the 2010 Tour, lived up to promises to deliver the UK’s first Tour winner. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Peter Kennaugh (GBR), 33 — He stayed with Sky until 2017, and retired in 2019 after two seasons with Bora-Hansgrohe. He now works at Trinity Racing and as a presenter on ITV.

Thomas Löfkvist (SWE), 38 — The Swede raced three seasons with Sky, and retired in 2014 after the collapse of IAM Cycling. He now works as a public speaker, coach, and for a financial company in consulting.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (NOR), 38 — After three seasons with Sky, he raced two years at Blanco (now Jumbo-Visma), returned to Sky, and retired in 2017 when Aqua Blue folded. He works as an analyst on Eurosport as well as at a regional IT consultancy.

Serge Pauwels (BEL), 39 — After two seasons with Sky, he raced at Quick-Step, Dimension Data, and retired with CCC in 2020. He’s now working as a development coach at the Belgian cycling federation.

The Tour de France honored Portal when the race passed through his hometown of Auch this summer. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Nicolas Portal (FRA) — Portal’s death in 2020 continues to rattle across the franchise. The popular French rider raced only one season with Sky before retiring in 2010 and transitioning into a sport director role. He quickly emerged as a popular figure inside the bus, and was decisive in carrying the team forward following the controversial exit of Gary Sutton and other sport directors in 2012. Portal coupled a light hand and racing smarts to carry the team to some of its biggest wins. The team has been somewhat lost ever since.

Morris Possoni (ITA), 38 — After two seasons with Sky, he retired in 2013 with Lampre. He later worked as a mechanic at Astana.

Stannard made a name for himself in the classics, shown here racing the 2010 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne en route to third. (Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

Ian Stannard (GBR), 35 — He stayed with Sky until he retired in 2020 due to arthritis. After working at Trinity Racing, he will rejoin Ineos Grenadiers in 2023 as a sport director as part of a larger restructuring of the team’s backroom staff.

Chris Sutton (AUS), 38 — The Aussie speedster retired with Sky in 2015 after winning stages at the Vuelta a España and such races as Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. He’s since worked in the media.

Ben Swift (GBR), 35 — Another one of the “OG’s,” he left for two seasons to race at UAE in his otherwise long run at Sky/Ineos. He has a contract through 2023, and he’s still a valued teammate in the sprints and grand tours.

Thomas is the only rider remaining from the original Sky lineup still on the team. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (GBR), 36 — The only rider who’s been on the team continually since its inception, Thomas is now a link to the gloried past of the franchise. A winner of the Tour in 2018, the Wales rider holds the distinction as being the only rider born in the UK to win the Tour. Second in 2019, Thomas bounced back to hit third in July, at times against the expectations of team management. “G” remains unsure if he will be continue racing after 2023, and hinted at racing the Giro next season instead of returning to the Tour.

Davide Viganò (ITA), 38 — After one season with Sky, he bounced around the WorldTour before retiring with Androni in 2016. He now works at Castelli and Sportful.

Wiggins, shown here en route to finishing 24th in the 2010 Tour, would come back to win it two years later. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bradley Wiggins (GBR), 42 — “Wiggo” made history with Sky to become the first British rider to win the yellow jersey. It didn’t come without controversy. Wiggins struggled to handle the stress and expectations that came with his move from Slipstream to join Sky as the team’s poster boy in 2010. By 2012, he was lean, fit, and roared to the historic victory. Questions about Jiffy bags and corticoids haunt his legacy, and he retired from Sky in 2015 before going on to win more gold medals on the track. Today, he’s a high-profile presence on Eurosport in retirement, and is currently battling through bankruptcy.