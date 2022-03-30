Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Road

The 24 teams selected for the Tour de France Femmes

Organizers reveal the teams selected to race in the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The organizers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have selected the teams for the first edition.

The inaugural edition will start at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, July 24 and finish atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles in the Haute-Saône department on Sunday, July 31 after eight stages.

Also read: A route to make history at Tour de France Femmes

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regulations, the 14 UCI Women’s WorldTeams automatically entered are:

Canyon-SRAM Racing (GER)

EF Education-Tibco-SVB (USA)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope (FRA)

Human Powered Health (USA)

Liv Racing Xstra (NED)

Movistar Team Women (ESP)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad (SUI)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco (AUS)

Team DSM (NED)

Team Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Team SD Worx (NED)

Trek-Segafredo Women (USA)

UAE Team ADQ (UAE)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

Furthermore, the three best 2021 UCI Women’s Continental teams will participate by right at the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift:

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)

Valcar-Travel & Service (ITA)

The organizers have invited the seven following teams:

AG Insurance-NXTG Team (NED)

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)

Cofidis Women Team (FRA)

Le Col Wahoo (GBR)

Plantur-Pura (BEL)

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime (FRA)

St Michel-Auber 93 (FRA)

promo logo