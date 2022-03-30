The 24 teams selected for the Tour de France Femmes

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The organizers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have selected the teams for the first edition.

The inaugural edition will start at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, July 24 and finish atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles in the Haute-Saône department on Sunday, July 31 after eight stages.

Also read: A route to make history at Tour de France Femmes

In accordance with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regulations, the 14 UCI Women’s WorldTeams automatically entered are:

Canyon-SRAM Racing (GER)

EF Education-Tibco-SVB (USA)

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope (FRA)

Human Powered Health (USA)

Liv Racing Xstra (NED)

Movistar Team Women (ESP)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad (SUI)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco (AUS)

Team DSM (NED)

Team Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Team SD Worx (NED)

Trek-Segafredo Women (USA)

UAE Team ADQ (UAE)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

Furthermore, the three best 2021 UCI Women’s Continental teams will participate by right at the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift:

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team (GER)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (NED)

Valcar-Travel & Service (ITA)

The organizers have invited the seven following teams:

AG Insurance-NXTG Team (NED)

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (FRA)

Cofidis Women Team (FRA)

Le Col Wahoo (GBR)

Plantur-Pura (BEL)

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime (FRA)

St Michel-Auber 93 (FRA)