Teniel Campbell to join Women’s WorldTeam Mitchelton-Scott in 2021

Trinidad and Tobago rider Teniel Campbell is making a jump to the big leagues in 2021.

The 23-year old will leave Valcar-Travel & Service at the end of this year to join the Women’s WorldTeam Mitchelton-Scott on a two-year deal.

It’s a big move for Campbell, who only recently began competing on the international stage.

“I never thought I would get to this point so quickly,” Campbell said. “To be performing so well amongst the best in Europe was really a shock to everyone because they wouldn’t expect me to fit in so quickly and already be a force to reckon with on the circuit.”

“There’s still so much to discover about myself because I am so young and there’s so much to learn and improve on so you never really know what type of rider I am.”

Campbell races for Trinidad and Tobago during the UCI road world championships ITT. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

In 2018, Campbell was selected to attend the UCI World Cycling Center (WCC). There, she trained under the guidance of Alejandro Gonzales-Tablas, now sport director of the Aussie squad. According to the team’s general manager Brent Copeland, Campbell had been on Gonzales-Tablas’ radar for years.

“We are extremely excited about the arrival of Teniel to Mitchelton-Scott,” he said. “We have been keeping a close eye on her development since our sports director Alejandro pointed her out to us.”

“Teniel went through the excellent schooling of the UCI World Cycling Center, and we believe she has an enormous amount of talent. Together with our team’s professional structure and experience, we will do our utmost to take the margin of improvement we feel Teniel has to the highest of levels.”

After two years of development in Switzerland, Campbell moved to Italy in 2020 to race under Valcar-Travel & Service. She celebrated her first year on the Women’s WorldTour with a third-place finish at Vuelta CV Feminas and fifth at Omloop van het Hageland before the COVID-19 lockdown brought the season to a halt.

The season’s restart didn’t bring Campbell the results she had hoped for, and she finished racing after the world championship’s in Italy. Nevertheless, the young rider has nothing but optimism for her future, beginning with her first two years on a WorldTeam.

“In the first year in the WCC, Alejandro told me that he believed my characteristics were for the classics, I also believe I am a classics rider, but you never know, maybe I can be a general classification contender,” she said.

“I just want to gain so much experience and knowledge because you can have all of the power in the world but if you don’t have the experience, that team around you to really push you and help you grow, I don’t think the results will come.”