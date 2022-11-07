Teammates recount how Remco Evenepoel handled the stress in the closing days of the Vuelta a España

Remco Evenepoel was under pressure, but he didn’t crack in the waning days of his historic Vuelta a España victory in September.

Two of his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammates recalled how the pressure was piling on as Evenepoel pedaled ever closer to Belgium’s first grand tour victory since the 1970s.

Everything came to a boiling point in the penultimate stage across the mountains north of Madrid.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, teammate Ilan Van Wilder said the tension was palpable going into the final decisive mountain stage of the 2022 Vuelta.

“That day there was a big contrast with the rest of the stages,” Van Wilder told Het Nieuwsblad. “Before that ride it was very quiet in the bus and you could feel the stress. You also noticed the release after the finish. A brick seemed to have fallen from our shoulders.

“Remco said afterwards that he was very nervous, but I had to say that I did not experience it that way,” he said. “To be honest, I didn’t notice any stress with him. He still put on his loud music, like he does every day.”

Though Evenepoel held a comfortable lead 0f 2:07 to second-place Enric Mas going into the penultimate stage, the team had its radar up in the climb-heavy route over the Sierra de Guadarrama.

That’s the same terrain where Tom Dumoulin folded against Fabio Aru in the 2015 Vuelta, and the team did not want to see a repeat of that nightmare scenario.

Everyone on the team felt the pressure to deliver. Another teammate Louis Vervaeke said everyone was on edge.

“I had a lot of stress before that last mountain stage,” Vervaeke told Het Nieuwsblad. “I was really afraid of failure that I wouldn’t be up to the task. That Mas would attack us and that Remco would be isolated. There was a lot at stake and I have to admit I was really nervous that ride.”

The stage unfolded with a big breakaway won by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning Evenepoel only had to keep an eye on Mas.

The Spaniard tried but could not shake the Belgian, and Evenepoel collapsed into tears as he carried the red jersey into Madrid for his historic victory.

Vervaeke had a front-row seat to how Evenepoel handled and even relished the pressure that came with the closing day battle.

“I was sitting behind Remco in the bus and then I realized that he was a bit quieter than usual. But as a leader, he has hidden that very well,” he said.

Vervaeke compared him to his ex-teammate Mathieu van der Poel, who also thrives under heavy pressure.

“What strikes me is that these guys just really like the game,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “You certainly had that same feeling with Mathieu. Also in training it was not about numbers or blocks, but about hurting each other.

“What amazes me, above all, is how calm these guys remain under pressure. You should not underestimate how much pressure is put on them. It makes a big difference how they deal with that.”

Evenepoel will see even more pressure in 2023. After winning the world title, he will enter next season at the center of attention of every race he starts.