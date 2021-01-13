Team SD Worx convenes at Costa Blanca camp to ready for 2021 season

Team SD Worx is in Spain’s Costa Blanca for a 10-day training camp.

The women’s WorldTeam kicked off its 2021 program with aerodynamic testing at the Valencia Velodrome. While weather delayed the team for several days from taking to the mountains, training and face-to-face time was not lost, and the team was able to adjust the camp schedule to accommodate meetings and off-the-bike obligations.

With the Omloop het Nieuwsblad at the end of February, and Le Samyn, Strade Bianche, and the Ladies Tour of Qatar all in early March, the first races on the team’s calendar — COVID restrictions allowing — are fast approaching.

Team manager Danny Stam commented on the composition of the squad for 2021, and expressed excitement about its prospects for winning races this season through tactical execution, as well as bringing secondary riders up to speed so they could contribute to goals.

“This is an international team with lots of top riders, so we should be able to challenge for victory on all fronts,” he said. “The back-up riders have come on leaps and bounds as well. This will hopefully mean that we have more riders in the finals, and then it’s all about the tactics.”

Noticeably absent from the camp was British rider Anna Shackley, who is under travel restrictions imposed on UK residents.

The 2020 double world champion Anna van der Breggen will look to defend her Olympic title in the road race. At the conclusion of the season, van der Breggen plans to retire from competition, but continue in the peloton in a director capacity.

“The Olympic Games are an important goal, but I’ll also try to enjoy my final season as a cyclist. Next year, I’ll take on my new role as team leader of this team,” van der Breggen said. “We have a new main sponsor and a strong team for the coming season, two things that are driving us to get great results across the board.”

SD Worx, an HR services provider, took over the title sponsorship role and the UCI Women’s WorldTour license from Boels-Dolmans on a four-year agreement.

“We’re firmly behind the cyclists as one team, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season,” said CEO Kobe Verdonck. “As a leading supplier of people solutions, it’s no coincidence that SD Worx chose to sponsor the number one women’s cycling team in recent years. Like in HR and payroll, cycling brings together talent, technology, and teams to tackle the toughest challenges head-on – both in life and at work. Together with the team, our customers, and employees, we’re looking forward to celebrating major success this season.”

While the team name and colors are different for 2021, there is much continuity from the previous season mixed in with new additions to the squad.

2021 Team SD Worx roster

Karol-Ann Canuel

Elena Cecchini

Jolien D’hoore

Niamh Fisher-Black

Roxane Fournier

Christine Majerus

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Nikola Nosková

Amy Pieters

Anna Shackley

Lonneke Uneken

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak

Anna van der Breggen

Demi Vollering