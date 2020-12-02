Team Qhubeka Assos adds Harry Tanfield, Connor Brown, and Emil Vinjebo

Team Qhubeka-Assos announced today that Connor Brown, Harry Tanfield, and Emil Vinjebo will all join the WorldTour outfit in 2021.

Brown, who holds both South African and New Zealand citizenship, was a member of the squad’s Continental team for the past two seasons, while Tanfield, a British rider, rode for both Katusha-Alpecin and AG2R–La Mondiale, and Denmark’s Vinjebo moves up from the Danish Continental Riwal Securitas team.

In a year without many opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown rode strongly at the U23 Giro d’Italia, taking an impressive third place on the mountain finish at Montespluga on stage seven.

Tanfield is no stranger to the WorldTour, having ridden previously for Katusha-Alpecin and most recently AG2R – La Mondiale. A former stage winner at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tanfield is an experienced track rider and time trialist. And Vinjebo, also a strong time trialist, attracted plenty of attention in 2019 when he finished third that the respected Tro-Bro Leon race in Brittany as well as fourth against many World Tour teams at the Royal Bernard Drome Classic.

Their signings follow from the confirmations of those including Simon Clarke, Sean Bennett, Lukasz Wisniowski, Dimitri Claeys, Kilian Frankiny, and Karel Vacek.

“In Emil, we’ve got a guy who demonstrates resilience when things are tough. Harry has the experience at this level now to take the next step and has scored some really good results in the past. His track experience and time trialing ability will bring an added dimension to our outfit, while I am just so pleased for Connor. His taking the step up to our World Tour team is once again the confirmation that the system we have in place is working, and we continue to offer young riders their next opportunity in their career.”