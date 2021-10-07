Team Jumbo-Visma Women signs Coryn Labecki for two years

Coryn Labecki née Rivera has a new name and a new team for the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old American, who was recently married in California, will transfer to Team Jumbo-Visma Women in 2022 on a two-year contract. The move marks Labecki’s first transfer in five years; she has been with Sunweb/DSM since 2018.

With 72 national championship titles, a Tour of Flanders victory, and most recently, a top ten finish at the Tokyo Olympics, Labecki brings nearly two decades of racing experience to the Dutch squad.

“Coryn is a strong all-around rider with good tactical abilities,” said team manager Esra Tromp. “She is a tremendous team player and very eager to learn. Despite her impressive list of honors, Coryn wants to keep learning and developing. With the arrival of Coryn, the team will be strengthened, so we will be able to compete for the win in different scenarios. We are convinced that she will be of great value to us in 2022.”

Labecki’s role at Jumbo-Visma will include leadership and also support, two duties that her many years of racing have prepared her well for. While she has historically favored the spring classics as races that suit her strengths, Labecki has an open mind when it comes to her future.

“I am open to learning – anything to support the team,” she said. “From the first year, Team Jumbo-Visma has gone in the right direction with the women’s program. It’s a great group of girls, and there’s also excellent support from the team. I look forward to learning a lot from the team and Marianne Vos, among others. And also to ride together with Anna Henderson, who was my teammate before. I think it’s a strong team with the right composition to achieve many successes next year.”