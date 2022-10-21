Team DSM bolster ranks with Alex Edmondson, Sean Flynn, Matthew Dinham transfers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Team DSM has made three further transfers with the arrival of Matthew Dinham, Alex Edmondson, and Sean Flynn to the men’s team.

Edmondson is the most experienced rider of the trio and built up seven years of WorldTour racing at BikeExchange-Jayco. He turned professional with the Australian team in 2017 and has signed a one-year deal at Team DSM.

Flynn, 22, moves across from the Tudor Pro Cycling Team on a two-year deal, while Dinham has signed until the end of 2025. Dinhan, also 22, has spent the last three years on Team BridgeLane at the Continental level. He has two top-12 places in the Tour de l’Avenir under his belt.

“I’m looking forward to joining Team DSM. There is a good track record of Aussie MTB riders coming to the team and doing well like Chris [Hamilton], and I also raced against Kevin [Vermaerke] too in the past,” Dinham said.

“I’ve seen from afar how the team has done a really good job at taking those guys on and improving them as riders. Next year I just want to learn as much as possible and be the best help I can for the team’s finishers so we can get the best results. On a personal level, I see myself more as a climber and GC rider, who has a bit of punch, but I just want to grow as a rider overall with the team and get some nice results.”

Edmondson came through the Australian track system and was hugely successful before turning his attention to the road. He has forged a career as a reliable domestique but has struggled with illness and injury in 2022. He’s a likely candidate for leadership at the Tour Down Under next year.

“I am really looking forward to joining Team DSM. The team has a lot of young but very talented guys and being able to help and spur them on is something that really motivates me. I also like how the team approaches things and they think outside the box, going down different pathways and avenues. They are a very successful team and I want to be part of that success going forward. I know a few of the guys already on the team and am eager to hit the ground running come January,” he said.

Flynn has two fourth-placed finishes in the U23 versions of Strade Bianche and Paris-Tours under his belt. The British rider won cyclocross and cross-country mountain bike national titles before transitioning onto the road.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Team DSM; it’s a dream for me to be part of one of the biggest teams in the world. I also know that it’s only the beginning and that the hard work has only just started. I’m excited to step into that higher level of racing and ride some races that I’ve watched on TV for several years which is really nice. I have a bit of a nervous excitement about it all, but I’m ready to work hard and prove myself with the team and become the best rider I can,” he said.