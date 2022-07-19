Team DSM announces Tour de France Femmes team

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Women’s WorldTeam Team DSM has announced its Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift lineup.

The Dutch squad, which just saw sprinter Lorena Wiebes take four of six stages and second overall at Baloise Ladies Tour, is bringing a powerful group of young racers to France next week.

Joining Wiebes are GC contender and hometown favorite Juliette Labous, U23 British TT champ Pfeiffer Georgi, Germans Franziska Koch and Liane Lippert, as well as Dutch rider Charlotte Kool.

𝙷𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚘 @LeTourFemmes 𝚒𝚝'𝚜 𝚃𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝙳𝚂𝙼 𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚍? 📞😏 We're super excited to reveal our roster for the inaugural edition of the #TDFF – let’s do this team!💯 #KeepChallenging pic.twitter.com/YKYqggVb8G — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) July 18, 2022

Albert Timmer, DSM’s coach, said that the team will look to support Wiebes during the early sprinter-friendly stages of the race.

“We go to the race with the main goals of setting up fast finisher Lorena for the sprints and supporting Juliette as our GC finisher to go for the best possible result there,” he said. “We will also look to each day individually and come up with plans to get the most out of each stage. Everyone is really motivated for an exciting week of action and to show our Team DSM colors at the front of the race.

“The first edition of the Tour de France Femmes has a really nice parcours with a variety of terrain that suits a lot of different riders. We should see some sprint finishes, days for the punchers and breakaway artists and then the final weekend which includes the majority of climbing and will decide the GC.”