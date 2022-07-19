Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Road

Team DSM announces Tour de France Femmes team

The young squad will be 'setting up fast finisher Lorena Wiebes for the sprints'

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Women’s WorldTeam Team DSM has announced its Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift lineup.

The Dutch squad, which just saw sprinter Lorena Wiebes take four of six stages and second overall at Baloise Ladies Tour, is bringing a powerful group of young racers to France next week.

Read also: 

Joining Wiebes are GC contender and hometown favorite Juliette Labous, U23 British TT champ Pfeiffer Georgi, Germans Franziska Koch and Liane Lippert, as well as Dutch rider Charlotte Kool.

Albert Timmer, DSM’s coach, said that the team will look to support Wiebes during the early sprinter-friendly stages of the race.

“We go to the race with the main goals of setting up fast finisher Lorena for the sprints and supporting Juliette as our GC finisher to go for the best possible result there,” he said. “We will also look to each day individually and come up with plans to get the most out of each stage. Everyone is really motivated for an exciting week of action and to show our Team DSM colors at the front of the race.

“The first edition of the Tour de France Femmes has a really nice parcours with a variety of terrain that suits a lot of different riders. We should see some sprint finishes, days for the punchers and breakaway artists and then the final weekend which includes the majority of climbing and will decide the GC.”

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo