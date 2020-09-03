Team boss confirms Froome will race Factor bikes in 2021 Tour de France

GAP, France (VN) — Chris Froome will race on Factor bikes in the 2021 Tour de France in his move to Israel Start-Up Nation.

Related:

That’s according to team owner Sylvan Adams, who confirmed to VeloNews the team is staying with Factor bikes going into next season.

“We will continue with Factor next year,” Adams told VeloNews. “They’re really good bikes. We brought Chris a bike to try out, and he loves it.”

Adams’ confirmation ends speculation that the team might change bike sponsors with the arrival of Froome for 2021 despite having a multi-year deal with the frame builder. Adams told VeloNews in July that he was considering his options, but in the end, the team will stay with Factor.

Adams also said Froome will provide key input to designers and engineers in building a new time trial bike for 2021 as well.

“We have a big challenge with the arrival of Chris, and we need a top-end time trial bike,” Adams told VeloNews. “They’re going to work with Chris, and Chris will be involved with the design of the bike.”

Adams also confirmed the team will race with Factor’s wheel brand, Black Inc., for next season as well.

“Factor gives us really personalized service,” Adams said. “And they’re willing to customize the bikes as our riders need.”

The comments confirm how quickly Froome is becoming the center of gravity for the new WorldTour team even though the four-time Tour winner isn’t set to join until next season.

Coming into this season, the team brought a mixed lineup into its WorldTour debut, blending its own Israeli riders with nearly a dozen riders from the Katusha team.

Adams didn’t hesitate with a chance to sign Froome, and has since brought on such riders as Daryl Impey, Michael Woods, Patrick Bevin, and Carl Fredrik Hagen.

Adams said he’s close to finalizing the team’s roster for 2021.

With the arrival of Froome, the team’s focus switches to grand tours and the overall classification.