Team BikeExchange-Jayco locks in Giant, Liv for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The future of long-running Australian team BikeExchange-Jayco is locked in with the arrival of Giant for 2022 as the team pedals into its next decade.

The team confirmed Monday new bike sponsors Giant and Liv for the men’s and women’s team, respectively.

Team officials described the deal as “a milestone for the Australian registered team as it embarks on its 11th season in the WorldTour peloton.”

“Not only are they brands that put a huge amount of time and energy into innovation and technology, but the passion that they bring to the team is something that we have really felt and value greatly,” said general manager Brent Copeland in a team release.

Also read: Team BikeExchange-Jayco hoping to turn page with fresh start

The deal, reportedly firmed up for three seasons, will mark the return of Giant to the WorldTour. The company also brings its Liv and CADEX brands into the partnership for the 2022 season, with Liv taking a higher profile in the women’s WorldTour.

Ane Santesteban shows off the new bike and colors for 2022. (Photo: Luis Angel Gomez ©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2021)

Giant takes over for Bianchi, which will not be represented in the WorldTour in 2022.

The team will also race on CADEX’s full range of components, which includes wheels, saddles, handlebars, and other accessories.

The new technical sponsors also bring dramatic changes to its jersey color scheme. The men’s team will highlight Giant’s trademark colors, and the women’s WorldTour team will integrate Liv’s aubergine brand color.

Also read: Lure of Tour de France opened door for Groenewegen

The arrival of Giant and its sprawling presence in the industry also gives the team an important boost following a tumultuous period in 2020, when the team was almost sold before longtime team owner Gerry Ryan had second thoughts.

“It seems like yesterday that we began this adventure into WorldTour cycling with the first-ever Australian professional cycling team,” Ryan said. “It makes us proud to partner with Giant as they re-join the men’s WorldTour peloton, it means that what we have done in the last decade and what we are bringing forward with our staff.”

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be joining forces with Team BikeExchange-Jayco as the technical partner of the women’s team through 2024 alongside our extended title sponsorship of the Liv Racing Xstra WorldTeam!

All the details here → https://t.co/jFKPRJwsgQ pic.twitter.com/PJiLCEIZGQ — Liv Cycling (@LivCyclingWorld) January 3, 2022

The team enters 2022 with eight new riders from seven different countries to the men’s team and six new riders from four different countries to the women’s team.

Also read: Lucy Kennedy on her retirement plans

The men’s roster new riders include Alex Balmer (SUI), Lawson Craddock (USA), Dylan Groenewegen (NED), Jan Maas (NED), Kelland O’Brien (AUS), Jesús David Peña (COL), Matteo Sobrero (ITA), and Campbell Stewart (NZL).

The women’s squad sees what officials call “its most significant roster change since the team’s inception in 2012,” with new riders Georgia Baker (AUS), Kristen Faulkner (USA), Nina Kessler (NED), Alexandra Manly (AUS), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS) and Chelsie Tan Wei Shi (SGP).

Team BikeExchange-Jayco equipment details for 2022

Men’s Team:

TCR Advanced SL Disc

Propel Advanced SL Disc

Trinity Advanced Pro TT

Rev Pro Helmet

Pursuit TT Helmet

CADEX WheelSystems

Women’s Team:

Langma Advanced SL Disc

Liv Rev Pro Helmet

Attacca TT Helmet

CADEX WheelSystems