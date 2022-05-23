Tayler Wiles to undergo surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) has announced that she will undergo surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis on June 8.

The American rider confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Monday and added that she would be out of action for at least eight weeks following the surgery on her left iliac artery.

Wiles has only raced nine days in 2022 and failed to finish a number of spring one-day races. The experienced rider will undergo the surgery in the Netherlands, while she is currently receiving pre-surgery care and physio.

“Hi friends, I just wanted to post a little update as I finally have the surgery scheduled to correct the issue I have with my left iliac artery. It’ll be on June 8th in the Netherlands (and I have to hang in Eindhoven for two weeks post surgery for anyone in the area that wants to come say hi 🤣),” Wiles wrote.

Wiles has been able to remain active in recent weeks, mixing running with relatively gentle gravel rides in Europe.

“I’ve been working with an incredible physio (shout out @katstene) pre-surgery to try and work through and correct the imbalances I’ve developed from training and racing so long with this issue. Lots of physical release sessions and some focused work in the gym. I’ve also been switching things up by running 🏃🏼‍♀️ and riding my gravel bike, as they are less provoking activities and will help me to maintain as much fitness as possible before heading into the surgery. So if you see me stomping around Girona, you’ll know I’ve not switched to triathlon 😅 Post surgery it will be 8 long weeks of very little activity and a slow build back to fitness. It’s going to be a longggg road but I’ve got some pretty wonderful people behind me (@oliviadill deserves a medal for keeping me smiling this year 😉❤️) and the thought of being back in the peloton at full strength will help get me through it 💪🏼 Very grateful to my team @treksegafredo for supporting me through this, and all my friends and family who have kept me sane ❤️ xo.”

Iliac artery endofibrosis has become a relatively common occurrence in professional cycling. In October of last year Amanda Spratt confirmed that she was suffering from the condition and she too had an operation before returning to full competition earlier this year. At the time of her diagnosis, Spratt talked about a sense of relief after finally getting to the root of a period of under performance.

Multi-discipline world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has also suffered from the condition and had two surgeries to correct it in both 2018 and 2020.

Wiles has become an integral part of the Trek-Segafredo Women’s team over the last few seasons after signing with the American team in 2019. She has also represented the United States of America at the highest level on the road.