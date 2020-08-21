Tanel Kangert to Mitchelton-Scott for two-year contract

Mitchelton-Scott has signed Estonian Tanel Kangert for the 2021-2 seasons.

The 33-year-old is still under contract with EF Pro Cycling through the end of the 2020 season.

Kangert has previously raced with Astana Pro Team, where he rode alongside Vincenzo Nibali for the Italian’s three grand tour wins.

“I was contacted quite a few years ago by the team and somehow it slipped away, but the project to me has always seemed interesting. It’s one of the teams that has the most fun on the road; professional, but fun at the same time which makes it easier to be very focused and have big goals,” said Kangert in a Mitchelton-Scott announcement.

In addition to supporting GC riders in grand tours, Kangert has his own credible palmarés which includes an overall win at the Abu Dhabi Tour and stage wins at the Giro del Trentino, and Tour de Suisse.

Commenting on the addition of Kangert, Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White said, “[Kangert] has been there and done it. He has been on teams that have won the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. He was there for Vincenzo Nibali, actually, when they rolled us on the last stage of the Giro in 2016. He was up the road, waited for Nibali and drove it for a couple of kilometers to help Nibali gain valuable seconds on Esteban [Chaves].”

The Australian-based team has recently extended a contract with Simon Yates, and will be stage hunting at the Tour, beginning on August 29.