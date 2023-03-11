Tales from Tirreno: Alaphilippe fined for removing helmet, Ciccone struck by race vehicle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A couple of offbeat stories emerged out of Tirreno-Adriatico this week.

The prestigious seven-dayer saw Julian Alaphilippe sanctioned for a mid-ride wardrobe reshuffle and Giulio Ciccone become victim of the dodgy driving of a race vehicle.

Alphilippe was whacked with a 500 Swiss Franc ($540 USD) fine for removing his helmet while on the bike Thursday.

The French ace was caught removing his lid while he stripped down a baselayer during a balmy spring day in the Abruzzo region.

The UCI mandates that helmets must be worn at all times during racing, and the official jury later pinpointed Quick-Step’s former world champion for “inappropriate behavior that damages the image of cycling.”

For a racer with a seven-digit salary and love of Richard Mille watches, the 500 Franc fine makes for a light reprieve for an incident that can lead to disqualification.

Later that day Thursday, home star Ciccone was victim of an errant driver while he spoke with Italian media in Tortoreto.

A slow-moving official car passing through the post-stage scrum appears to catch the Trek-Segafredo rider’s bike and swing the handebars into his knee.

Bici.Pro reported that Ciccone saw immediate swelling and was later evaluated by the team medic. However, he clearly wasn’t hurting too hard when he sprinted to second behind Primož Roglič the next day, Friday.

Tirreno-Adriatico resumes Saturday with a gnarly stage toward Osimo that could see Alaphilippe or Ciccone in contention for victory … provided no more drama occurs in the meantime, of course.