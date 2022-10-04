Tadej Pogačar wins Tre Valli Varesine in thrilling finale

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar won the 101st edition of the Italian one-day classic Tre Valli Varesine in a thrilling finale Tuesday.

The UAE Team Emirates captain surged just at the right time to fend off an elite field that included the likes of Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali to win the mid-week classic.

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) came through second, with Movistar’s Valverde taking third in the penultimate race of his long career.

Also read: Mas tops Pogačar in Emilia summit

The victory bodes well for a title defense for the Slovenian in this weekend’s Il Lombardia.

A lead group of contenders came into the final circuit with everything in play. UAE softened things up by sending Diego Ulissi clear, forcing Movistar and others to chase. Nibali also gave it a run before Pogačar pounced to claim his 45th career win.