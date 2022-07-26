Tadej Pogačar will not race the Vuelta a España

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There won’t be a return to the Vuelta a España for Tadej Pogačar this year.

Just 48 hours after finishing second in the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates confirmed Pogačar’s schedule for the remainder of 2022. And it won’t include a return to the Vuelta as initially considered at the beginning of the season.

Pogačar will not race another stage race in 2022. Instead, he will line up in a series of top-flight one-day races across Europe and Canada, with a return to the world championships in September in Australia.

Pogačar rode to third in his grand tour debut at the 2019 Vuelta, a result that revealed his stage race potential. At the beginning of this season, Pogačar hinted he would race the Tour and Vuelta double, but a brutal edition of the Tour saw UAE Team Emirates and Pogačar opt to skip the demands of the Vuelta.

There are rumors that Pogačar will race the Giro d’Italia for the first time in 2023, but those reports are not confirmed.

That means the much-hyped showdown between Pogačar and Primož Roglič will not happen at the Vuelta. Roglič is also unsure if he can start following injury at the Tour.

Schedule for remainder of 2022

July 30 — Clásica San Sebastián

August 28 — GP Plouay

September 9 —GP Quebec

September 11 — GP Montreal

September 25 — world championships

October 1 — Giro Dell’Emilia

October 4 — Tre Valli Varesine

October 8 — Il Lombardia