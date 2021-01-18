Tadej Pogačar targets Tour de France, Vuelta a España double

Tadej Pogačar has sketched out an ambitious 2021 season that will include a defense of his yellow jersey at the Tour de France as well as a run at the Vuelta a España.

UAE-Team Emirates confirmed Monday the grand tour schedules for its captains for the upcoming season. The team is currently in the United Arab Emirates, and will make its season debut at the UAE Tour next month.

American rider Brandon McNulty will see co-captain duties at the Giro d’Italia, where he will race alongside Davide Formolo for a run at the GC. In his grand tour debut in 2020, McNulty rode to a solid 15th overall that included a second-place and a third-place in stages.

Newcomer Marc Hirschi will also return to the Tour, where he posted a breakout performance in 2020 that included a stage victory.

Officials also confirmed that Fernando Gaviria will target the Giro, while the team will count on Alexander Kristoff for the Tour, which includes up to eight sprints in 2021.

Team rosters and the other major season goals will be filled out in the coming weeks, officials said.

Grand tour captains for UAE-Team Emirates in 2021

Giro d’Italia: Davide Formolo, Brandon McNulty, Fernando Gaviria

Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar, Marc Hirschi, Alexander Kristoff

Vuelta España: Tadej Pogačar, Matteo Trentin, David De La Cruz