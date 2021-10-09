Tadej Pogačar scores second monument win with blazing ride at Il Lombardia

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Two monuments and the Tour de France – Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) will call that a successful season.

Pogačar outsprinted local rider Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to win the final monument of the season Sunday and become the first rider since Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx to win two monuments and the Tour in one year.

Pogačar had lit up the final with a solo move at 35km to go. The Tour de France champ powered his way to a strong lead over the final climb of the day, distancing an all-star lead group before launching a madcap plunge off the long, hazardous descent.

Masnada had been the first chaser out of the group and blazed down the descent, joining Pogačar with just 15km to go.

Masnada sat squarely on Pogačar’s wheel and looked reluctant to take the wind in hte final run to the line.

Behind, the heavy-hitting chase group malfunctioned and failed to co-ordinate a pursuit. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) all tried to up the pace in the eight-rider group, only for Masnada’s teammate Julian Alaphilippe to sit second-wheel and slow progress.

Pogačar had pressured up the one-kilometer hill inside the final five kilometers but Masnada resisted, clinging to the Slovenian’s wheel and marking him into the final Bergamo sprint. Pogačar opened the sprint at 100 meters to go and Masnada was unable to challenge, crossing the line a half-wheel back.

Yates won the sprint for third, 51 seconds back.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wasn’t able to live up to the hype that had swirled around him in his return to the scene of his horror crash last summer. The young Belgian was distanced in the flurries of attacks that forced the final selection at around 40km to go.

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished outside the top-10 in his final race before retirement.

Powless pushes in early flurries

Powless was relentless through the long double climb in the back-half of the race.

After stating his intention to try a long-ranger before the race had rolled out Saturday morning, the young American tried attacking four times through 20km of total climbing only to see the Deceuninck-Quick-Step bossed bunch pull him back.

🎙️@NPowless: "Hopefully I can get ahead of the race and try something not waiting for the last few climbs and hopefully try something further out so that I can play a card later in the race, maybe when the favourites come up from behind."#ILombardia pic.twitter.com/CiftckVj21 — Il Lombardia (@Il_Lombardia) October 9, 2021

Ineos Grenadiers was also aggressive with Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pavel Sivakov and Eddie Dunbar, but the race stayed together through to the long sinuous descent off the Zambla Alta as the forecasted long-range attacks from Deceuninck-Quick-Step went wanting.

The peloton split of the super-fast, technical drop as the surging pace finally reeled in the remains of the 10-rider break.

Evenepoel pops, Pogačar pounces on the Passo di Ganda

The fuse was eventually lit on the final nine-kilometer climb of the Passo di Ganda after so many short-lived skirmishes in the hours before.

Evenepoel was one of the first casualties of the pressure put on at the front by DSM and Ineos Grenadiers after he started the race as one of the top favorites.

Pogačar made his move at 35km to go. The Tour de France champ countered a move from Vincenzo Nibali along with Sivakov and Romain Bardet. After sitting in the move for a kilometer, Pogačar went again, pushing away from his three fellow escapees.

With Evenepoel dropped and the Pogačar up the road, Quick-Step was on the back foot after controlling the opening of the race. Masnada was quick to go on the chase as Yates and Alaphilippe began kicking off in the much-reduced peloton, but Pogačar was on a mission, pulling 30 seconds ahead.

Roglič wavered toward the back of the pack at the top half of the climb but managed to claw his way back just before Alaphilippe and Masnada rocketed into the narrow, extra-tricky descent from the Passo di Ganda to set up the final.