Tadej Pogačar over ‘mild case’ of COVID and on course for UAE Tour

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar is still on course to start his season at the UAE Tour despite testing positive for COVID-19 last week, his team has said.

The Slovenian, who is currently training in the Sierra Nevada, apparently only suffered what his team has described as mild symptoms.

“Tadej tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms. As per guidelines, and in the interest of his health, and the greater community, he underwent the mandatory isolation and recovery period, before resuming light training,” Dr. Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director at UAE Team Emirates said in a short statement released on Tuesday.

Pogačar, who will kick off the defense of his UAE Tour crown later this month, is already back in training as he builds up for his season debut.

“He is still due to undergo some final medical clearance testing, but should be on track to resume his preparation for his first race of the season, the UAE Tour,” Rotunno added.

VeloNews first contacted UAE Team Emirates early Tuesday morning after being informed by a source that Pogacar had been off the bike after testing positive for the virus last week. A team spokesperson stated that Pogacar had been training last week and simply hadn’t updated his Strava profile.

However, when pressed about the matter and whether the rider had tested positive they responded by stating that they would check. Several hours later the team released a statement to the wider cycling media and VeloNews confirmed the story.