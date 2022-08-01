Tadej Pogačar announces auction of diamond-encrusted shoes worn on final stage of Tour de France

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Double Tour de France champion and 2022 runner-up Tadej Pogačar has announced plans to auction a pair of diamond-encrusted cycling shoes he wore during the final stage of this year’s Tour.

The DMT-created shoes feature 138 natural black diamonds which are said to have a total karat weight of 3.62 karats.

According to Monday’s announcement, 85% of the auction proceeds will go directly to the Tadej Pogačar Cancer Foundation.

Tadej Pogačar wore the shoes on the final stage of the 2022 Tour de France (Photo: Tadej Pogačar Cancer Foundation)

This foundation was announced during the Tour de France and has a number of stated goals, including prioritizing “the most innovative concepts in cancer metabolism,” plus the funding of multiple research groups around the world “with the aim to develop novel diagnosis and therapeutics to contribute to help finally corner cancer.”

Pogačar’s coach, the physiologist and cancer researcher Dr. Iñigo San-Millán, is co-founder of the foundation. He is a researcher in the School of Medicine at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs and has worked for many years examining the origins of tumors and the progression of cancer as a disease.

San Millán believes that dis-regulated lactate is a key element in cancer formation and tumor progression, and that in addition to helping prevent cancer, that exercise may have beneficial effects in improving outcomes for those with the disease.

Monday’s announcement states that the winner of the auction will receive the shoes plus a related NFT.

More information about the auction and bidding is at this link.