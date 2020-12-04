Sunweb changes to Team DSM for 2021 with arrival of new backers

New jersey, same squad — Team Sunweb will ride on as Team DSM for 2021 across its men’s and women’s WorldTour teams, officials confirmed Friday.

It’s the latest sponsor change for next season for what’s already seen a score of top teams changing backers for the upcoming season.

The long-running team, dating back to 2005, will swap jerseys with a four-year deal with new sponsor DSM, a multinational Dutch conglomerate with more than 20,000 employees and annual sales topping $8 billion. Sunweb, a European travel experiences company, ends its four-year run as title sponsor that began in 2017.

Along with the new-look jersey, the team also changes bike sponsors from Cérvelo to Scott, which joins following a long-running association with the Aussie-backed GreenEdge franchise Mitchelton-Scott.

The multi-year deal, for an undisclosed sum, secures the future of the team’s men’s and women’s WorldTour teams, as well as a development squad.

Top new arrivals for 2021 on the men’s team include Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and American Kevin Vermaerke, who joins the WorldTour from Hagens Berman Axeon. Among the top riders leaving are Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Mitchelton-Scott), and Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma).

The core of the men’s team largely remains intact, including American Chad Haga.

The women’s team also sees the arrival of American rookie and world junior champion Megan Jastrab for 2021.

Despite challenges across the sport in 2020, the team enjoyed a successful Tour de France, with three stage victories, and put two riders, Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, onto the final podium with second and third, respectively, at the Giro d’Italia.

The women’s team book-ended the 2020 season with victories at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with Liane Lippert in Australia, and at the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta with Lorena Wiebes. Both riders, along with American remain Coryn Rivera, remain on the squad for 2021.