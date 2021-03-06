Strade Bianche: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak delivers victory for SD Worx

Chantaal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) punched away from Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) on the final climb to Siena to win Strade Bianche.

The Dutchwoman delivered the goods after SD Worx had dominated the final hour of racing that was played out by a stellar front group packed with riders from the team. Anna van der Breggen made it a one-three for SD Worx with a late move out of a flurry of attacks in the chase bunch.

