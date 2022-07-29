Become a Member

Road

Stephen Williams set to leave Bahrain Victorious in the summer transfer market

The Welsh rider won a stage at the Tour de Suisse earlier this year.

Stephen Williams is set to leave Bahrain Victorious at the end of the year.

The British rider has several options on the table as he looks to finalize his future in the coming weeks, but VeloNews has learned that the 26-year-old will move on after four years on the team.

Williams turned professional with Bahrain Victorious in 2019, and after a difficult start due to health issues the rider has kicked on in recent times. In 2021 he won a stage and the overall at the Cro Race, and despite limited racing this season he picked up his first WorldTour win with a victory on stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse.

The Welsh rider was seen as one of the most promising U23 talents in Europe just a few years ago, winning two stages and the overall at the Ronde de l’Isard in 2018, before taking a stage and fifth overall at the Baby Giro d’Italia a few months later.

It’s unclear where Williams will head to next but sources have told VeloNews that the rider will not be in Ineos Grenadiers kit for 2022.

Watch this space.

