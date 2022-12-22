Stéphane Heulot linked to top job at Lotto Dstny

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

French ex-pro Stéphane Heulot is poised to become the new general manager at Lotto Dstny.

That’s according to French daily Le Télégramme, which reports Heulot will be named to take over the helm of the long-running Belgian outfit.

There’s been an ongoing search for a new GM after the contract of ex-manager John Lelangue was not extended. Lelangue is now working at the Tour de Pologne organization.

Also read:

Andrei Tchmil was among the candidates who were considered but were overlooked for the high-profile job for the beleaguered team.

The Belgian squad lost out on its WorldTour status in the UCI points war over the past three seasons and will race in the second-tier ProTeam category in 2023.

The team already confirmed it will skip the Giro d’Italia next season for the first time in more than 20 years because it wants to chase UCI points in other races and bring a fresh team to the Tour de France.

Heulot is an ex-racer who had his moment in the sun during the 1996 Tour de France when he wore the yellow jersey for three stages. He was forced to abandon in tears at Les Arcs due to knee pain.

After retiring in 2002, he ran a few French pro teams, including Besson Chaussures and Saur-Sojasun. He also worked with Rally Cycling.