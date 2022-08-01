Stefan Küng set to stay at Groupama-FDJ as Team DSM miss out

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stefan Küng has agreed to a contract extension at Groupama-FDJ despite a major offer from Team DSM.

The news has not yet officially been announced but VeloNews understands that Küng made the decision to stay over the last few days and that he has already begun informing his current teammates of his decision.

The news comes as a blow for Team DSM, who were after a marque signing following the news that Søren Kragh Andersen would be leaving at the end of the year for a fresh start at Alpecin-Fenix.

Küng drew interest from several major WorldTour teams, including UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe, Team DSM, and Trek-Segafredo. Bora were unable to find the financial package to compete, while Trek-Segafredo have already hit the team’s self regulated quota of 30 riders for next year. UAE Team Emirates were in the running but Küng ruled them out with the choice at the Tour de France down to Groupama-FDJ and Team DSM.

VeloNews understand that Küng was looking for a three-year deal at around 1.2 to 1.5 million Euros per season.

Küng’s existing contract had a clause that meant he could leave for 2023 but that Groupama could keep the rider if they matched or bettered the offer. It’s not yet clear if that happened or if Küng simply decided to stay at the French team with the Paris Olympics on his mind for 2024.