Stefan Küng extends with Groupama-FDJ through 2025

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Despite several offers to entice him away, Stefan Küng has extended his contract with Groupama-FDJ through 2025.

The Swiss time trialist had a big offer from Team DSM and courted interest from Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates but ultimately decided to stay with Marc Madiot’s squad for at least three more years.

Küng joined the team in 2019 and has secured some of his best results during that time, including a third place at Paris-Roubaix this season.

Also read:

“I feel particularly good within the Groupama-FDJ cycling team. I receive a lot of support from the people who work with me, which is a bonus for doing my job,” Küng said. “We’ve made a lot of progress in the last four years, it was important to continue. We have quality riders, especially young recruits, which is very motivating. I know that I can bring my experience to them and we will also rely on their refreshing spirit.

“I can express myself in many fields. The team is counting on me to be the road captain on the big events, but I will also have some freedom on the one-week stage races or the Classics. We will have a very strong team for the classics, I am already looking forward to it.”

Stefan Küng, capitaine de route, homme de classiques, spécialiste du contre-la-montre. Et trois ans de plus dans l’équipe ! pic.twitter.com/CxmHU2SpuT — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) August 11, 2022

As well as hunting out wins in the classics and in the time trial discipline, where he has twice been European champion, Küng is a key component in managing the team on the road. Team manager Madiot hopes that the Swiss man can help to guide the influx of younger riders that are stepping p to the team for 2023.

“Stefan is a key player in the team. He is a unifying and reassuring element in all circumstances,” Madiot said. “He performs very well in the classics and the time trial, but he also plays the role of road captain. I think he will be very important to support the new wave of young riders that are coming in. Stefan is a perfectionist, he always tries to be better, to go for that little extra something, those little tenths that you can win. He is a source of inspiration and development for the team.”

For Küng, one of the key reasons for staying was the team’s support for his varying ambitions, which do not always come in team colors. He is also looking forward to continuing to work with the team’s bike supplier Lapierre to develop its time trial offering.

“2024 will be a particularly important year with the Olympic Games and the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland. The team supports me in these projects, it was important for me. I will continue to invest in research and development,” Küng said. “Our collaboration with Lapierre is going to intensify, particularly with regard to the time trial bike. It’s very stimulating to be able to participate in these projects and to bring my expertise to them.”