Stefan Küng and Anna van der Breggen take European time trial championships

Stefan Küng (Groupama–FDJ) won the European time trial championship Monday.

The six-foot-four-tall Swiss pro covered the 25.6km course, in Plouay, France, in 30 minutes and 18 seconds.

French road champion Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) finished in second place, 17.11 seconds behind Kung.

“Today it was not for me,” said Cavagna. “I gave the best of myself. I had the legs to go to do good things, I was champion of France a few days ago, I wanted to take advantage of this form so that I could try to do something. Afterwards, second is already good, it’s a medal. But second is not first.”

World hour record holders Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished in third and fourth places behind the Swiss.

Anna van der Breggen won the 2020 European time trial championships. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Anna van der Breggen (Team Boels–Dolmans) from the Netherlands won the women’s event — covering the same distance and same course as the men — in 34:03, besting compatriot Ellen van Dijk (Trek–Segafredo) by 31 seconds.

Van der Breggen, the defending Olympic road race champion, bested Van Dijk who was the defending European time trial champion.

Swiss Marlen Reusser (Team Équipe Paule Ka) finished in third place.

2020 European time trial championships results

Men

1. Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 30:18.11

2. Rémi Cavagna (France), at :17.11

3. Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), at :21.30

4. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), at 1:03.52

5. Edoardo Affini (Italy), at 1:15.11

Women

1. Anna Van der Breggen (Netherlands) 34:03

2. Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands), at :31

3. Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), at :59

4. Lisa Brennauer (Germany), at 1:14

5. Vittoria Bussi (Italy), at 1:33